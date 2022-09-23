Humanity has always had a fascination with the stars. Whether trying to reach them or debating what might be living beyond them, space remains one of our most extraordinary wonders. This has translated into the world of film, where creative minds run wild imagining what might happen if we ever make first contact with extraterrestrial life. We like to imagine that these outsiders will be peaceful, but some of the best Sci-Fi films focus on a more hostile encounter. For every friendly E.T. there's a murderous Predator, and for every Close Encounters of the Third Kind there is a War of the Worlds.

The recent release of Jordan Peele's latest hit Nope has brought aliens back in a big way. It is a loving throwback to the Sci-Fi classics of yesteryear where extraterrestrials represented creepy, unknown threats. These are ten of the best alien invasion films, ranging from destructive UFOs to mind-controlling parasites.

'The Thing' (1982)

One of the best horror movies of the 1980s, The Thing is John Carpenter's second masterpiece after Halloween. Set at a remote research base in Antarctica, the staff soon fall prey to the titular creature who can take on the appearance of anyone it kills. With constant snow outside and a shape-shifting alien inside, The Thing is a masterwork of dread as the remaining characters become riddled with paranoia.

The movie was savaged by critics at release, who criticized it for its dreary atmosphere and hopeless plot, elements that are ironically praised today. Despite its frosty reception, it went on to become a surprising cult classic.

'They Live' (1988)

Another Sci-Fi classic from John Carpenter, They Live is his scathing criticism of commercialization. When a drifter discovers a unique pair of sunglasses, they allow him to see that the ruling class of Earth is actually aliens in disguise, controlling humanity through media.

Like The Thing, They Live received negative reviews at release, with critics not being fans of its messaging. Over the years however it has come to be regarded in a new light, often ranked among Carpenter's best films. It's a unique take on an alien invasion sets it apart from more over-the-top blockbusters, while its comments on media consumption still ring true today.

'Nope' (2022)

Jordan Peele's follow-up to his smash-hits Get Out and Us, Nope veers into Sci-Fi territory while still maintaining the Oscar winner's penchant for horror. When siblings OJ (Daniel Kaluuya) and Em (Keke Palmer) discover a UFO lingering above their family's ranch, they set about trying to capture it on film.

While Peele's previous films are more in your face when it comes to their horror elements, Nope maintains a sense of dread that only escalates as more of the creature is unveiled. The scene of Jean Jacket devouring its prey is nightmare fuel that will go down as one of the creepiest movie moments in recent years.

'The Faculty' (1998)

After penning the screenplay for Scream, Kevin Williamson became a sought-after writer in Hollywood. One of his most underrated works is The Faculty, an updated version of Invasion of the Body Snatchers set in an American high school. Realizing their teachers have been taken over by alien invaders, a small group of misfit students must come together to save the day.

Directed by Robert Rodriguez, The Faculty features a great cast that includes Elijah Wood, Salma Hayek, Famke Janssen, and even Usher. While it doesn't reach the same heights as Scream, The Faculty is still a great time and one of the best teen horror films of the 90s.

'Mars Attacks!' (1996)

An underrated film from every emo kid's favorite director Tim Burton, Mars Attacks! is a throwback to the alien invasion movies of the black-and-white era. When first contact with alien visitors results in carnage, a group of diverse characters spread across America scrambles to survive the invasion.

Burton assembled an A-list cast for the film, with recognizable faces at every turn. Jack Nicholson, Glenn Close, Jack Black, Natalie Portman, and Danny DeVito lead the line-up, while the (literally) big-brained aliens remain an iconic monster in Sci-Fi cinema, with their memorable appearance and trademark squawk.

'Grabbers' (2012)

The Irish are famed for their drinking prowess, and in Grabbers, they are forced to keep drinking in order to stay alive. When a new life form is discovered in a small island village, it's revealed the creature sustains itself by feeding on human blood. When further development reveals the alien is warded off by alcohol being in one's blood, the residents are forced to lock themselves in the local pub and get massively drunk to keep the monster at bay.

One of the better horror comedies of the 2010s, Grabbers is a cult classic that will appeal to anyone looking for a good laugh and a clever twist on the alien invasion formula.

'Bad Taste' (1987)

In the debut film from Peter Jackson, the Lord of the Rings craftsman piles on the gore as aliens invade a small New Zealand village. When a four-man paramilitary force discovers the invaders are harvesting humans to fuel the meat trade for their intergalactic fast-food franchise, they arm themselves and fight back.

Bad Taste features all the trademarks of Jackson's early work: over-the-top practical gore, gross-out humor, and a charming habit of never taking itself seriously. Jackson himself stars in one of the lead roles, while his friends fill out the rest of the cast. It makes for an enlightening watch to see where the Academy Award winner made his creative beginnings.

'The World's End' (2013)

While it's regarded as the weakest entry in the Blood & Ice Cream Trilogy, The World's End is still a great film that possesses some of the best writing and performances of the three movies. When man-child Gary King (Simon Pegg) decides to go back home and embark on the pub crawl he never finished as a teen, he recruits his estranged high-school friends who are all troubled in their own way. All is not well in their hometown, however, as it is soon revealed an alien threat has begun replacing the inhabitants, and it's up to the five drunk men to save the planet.

In the fourth film from Edgar Wright, his trademark quick cuts and transitions are on full display, while it is clear he has grown as a filmmaker, especially in the action scenes that showcase what he learned making Scott Pilgrim vs. the World.

'Cloverfield' (2008)

Carrying on the torch left by The Blair Witch Project, Cloverfield is one of the best found-footage films. When a giant alien creature emerges and terrorizes New York City, a small group of friends tries to survive while attempting to reach another friend trapped on the other side of the city.

Taking the concept of a kaiju movie but placing it on the ground in first-person, Cloverfield is effective at creating tension as the minuscule humans navigate danger at every turn in the collapsing city. The movie also engaged in mysterious marketing pre-release, creating hype and intrigue online without even revealing the title.

'Edge of Tomorrow' (2014)

Before he was conquering the skies and the box office, Tom Cruise was dying over and over again in this Sci-Fi classic. When inexperienced public relations officer William Cage (Cruise) is forced to take part in the defense of Earth from alien invaders, he dies almost immediately. Discovering he's trapped in a time loop, he recruits the services of legendary warrior Rita Vrataski (Emily Blunt) to train him, so he can end the war and break the cycle.

A high-concept take on the Groundhog Dog formula, Edge of Tomorrow is action-packed, while the clever screenplay knows when to balance the action with some lighter moments. Cruise and Blunt are also terrific in the lead roles.

