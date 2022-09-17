Pregnancy is a very special occasion in life. But when a pregnant actor is a star of a television show, it also calls for a major decision on the part of the showrunners and writers. They can either put their thinking caps on to figure out ways to cover the actor’s pregnancy, or subtly include it in the show’s storyline itself.

RELATED: 8 Celebrities You Didn't Know Starred on 'Friends'

While hiding the pregnancy might be easier in the first few months, it does get terribly troublesome in the later stages where the actor has to either be shown from the chest up or sitting at all times. The problem with that is it gets difficult for the writers to include such instances all through the ongoing storyline and still portray the actor as actively contributing to the plot. Hence, some may say it’s better to choose a way to make the actor’s character in the show pregnant as well.

Lisa Kudrow - ‘Friends’

One of the most well-known examples of this situation is that of Lisa Kudrow in Friends. Her eccentric yet sweet and kind character stole the hearts of a lot of fans during the run of the show and even years later.

Kudrow was married and pregnant in real life, but in the show, Phoebe was nowhere close to finding her soulmate. So, the creators had her half-brother and his wife seem adamant about having kids and when they discovered they couldn’t, they ran to Phoebe with a proposition. She agrees to be their surrogate, and that introduces the audience to pregnant Phoebe.

Melissa Fumero - ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’

Jake Peralta And Amy Santiago

Melissa Fumero played the nerdy and adorable Amy in one of the best comedy shows on TV in recent times - Brooklyn Nine-Nine. Surprisingly, both her real-life pregnancies were written into the plot of the show very creatively.

Her first was towards the end of Season 3, where she goes to prison undercover as a pregnant convict. This was a ploy to get a very pregnant Fumero to be a part of the storyline actively. Her second pregnancy was in Season 7 when after a lot of effort, Jake and Amy finally conceive and expect their first child together.

Jenna Fischer - ‘The Office’

The beloved Pam in The Office was played by Jenna Fischer. While her romance with Jim blossomed early in the seasons, they had their first kid together in the fifth season which was introduced to further the plot.

RELATED: The 10 Most Iconic TV Locations, From Saul Goodman's Office to 'The Office'

Later, when Fischer got pregnant in real life, the writers decided to avoid the hassle of hiding her belly and make Pam pregnant with baby no.2. This also gave way to a hilarious rivalry between Angela and Pam as both the characters ended up pregnant at the same time.

Emily Deschanel - ‘Bones’

It's not surprising that actor Emily Deschanel, who played Dr Temperance Brennan on the long-running television series Bones, experienced significant personal changes over that time. During the twelve years that Deschanel portrayed Dr Temperance, she actually had two pregnancies.

Unusually, the Bones writers chose to include both of Deschanel's pregnancies in their respective seasons. Since Dr Temperance and her boyfriend weren't formally dating, the first pregnancy astonished fans, but it undoubtedly pushed them closer together. When the second pregnancy occurred, the characters were already married, making this change much simpler.

Chelsea Peretti - ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’

The sassy and witty civil worker every government office needs - Gina Linnetti was an icon in herself. Her charisma and quippy remarks left everyone in stitches, but her luck in love was not so great (Exhibit A: Charles Boyle).

RELATED: 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' Characters That Deserve Their Own Toit Spinoff Show

So, when Peretti got pregnant in real life, the creators saw this as an incredible opportunity to make Gina a little humane and loving by making her character pregnant as well. This also added the drama of the mystery father of her child.

Melissa McCarthy - ‘Gilmore Girls’

Sookie St.James was the perfect best friend and business partner a girl could hope for. She was incredibly sweet, kind and always the best chef in the room. Her culinary skills might have been above par, but as a supporting character, she was definitely one of the best!

McCarthy’s character in Gilmore Girls got pregnant due to the actor’s real-life pregnancy in the last season of the CW dramedy.

Alyson Hannigan - ‘How I Met Your Mother’

We saw a tiny glimpse of Alyson Hannigan’s first pregnancy in How I Met Your Mother even though she was not meant to be pregnant in the show. This was in the fourth season when she was shown taking part in a hot dog eating competition. This was a hilarious scene as her little belly was shown being full of hot dogs that she ate.

Ultimately, her second pregnancy was written into the plot when Lily and Marshall get pregnant in Season 7.

America Ferrera - ‘Superstore’

America Ferrera found out she was expecting her first child while shooting for the third season of Superstore. Although it may have been simple to conceal Ferrera's pregnancy while she played Amy, the authors chose to use it to add more drama to Cloud 9.

Thus, when Amy formally begins dating Jonah in season three, she soon learns that she is expecting a child with her ex-husband. This puts Amy in a vulnerable position.

Melissa Rauch - ‘The Big Bang Theory’

The first couple to get serious and have an adult life on The Big Bang Theory was Bernadette and Howard. They get married, get a house and embark on a virtuous marital journey. Even though they were shown to have a disagreement over having kids, they eventually got pregnant for the first time around in Season 10.

RELATED: 15 Best Episodes of ‘The Big Bang Theory’

But when Rauch got pregnant in real life, they decided to include this into the plot by making the couple expect their second child soon after, in Season 11.

Cynthia Nixon - 'Sex And The City'

In actual life, both Sarah Jessica Parker, who portrayed Carrie, and Cynthia Nixon, who played Miranda, were expecting. Only one person's pregnancy was, however, mentioned in the season.

The authors chose to have Miranda give birth rather than Carrie, because they did not want Carrie to be a single parent. This was a wise decision on the part of the writers, because it eventually allowed Miranda and her erratic lover to make a commitment to one another and get married. The birth episode ("I Heart NY") is also one of the show's finest hours.

NEXT: 8 Iconic Drinks Made Famous By Movies and Television