While rumors about Pixar's latest, Lightyear, swirled around the galaxy for months on just what exactly this Toy Story prequel would be about, it was finally revealed during its theatrical debut that the film isn't about a real-life space ranger named Buzz Lightyear, but instead is the movie that Andy Davis saw in 1995 that made him want an action figure of the fictional character.

But because the Buzz Lightyear action figure is based on Lightyear's star, the toy understandably came equipped with several catchphrases from the film, which are all actually Easter eggs from the beloved movie that started it all:Toy Story.

"Why Don't They Answer?"

In the original Toy Story, after crash landing on Andy's bed, the first thing viewers hear Buzz say into his mission log is, "Buzz Lightyear to Star Command. Come in, Star Command... Star Command, come in. Do you read me? Why don't they answer?"

It's a memorable quote from the action figure that was clearly taken from his movie character because the very first words out of Lightyear's Buzz's mouth were that exact quote after crashlanding on a new planet.

"Terrain Seems A Bit Unstable."

Immediately after landing in Lightyear, Buzz continues his mission log by explaining what his surroundings are like on the new planet. "Terrain seems a bit unstable," he continues his narration for nobody to hear.

This quote is taken directly from the first Toy Story film after Buzz lands on Andy's bed. The action figure considers the terrain unstable after bouncing on Andy's mattress as he narrates his experience in his new surroundings.

"No Sign Of Intelligent Life Anywhere."

As Buzz continues his mission log in Toy Story, he finishes with, "No readout yet if the air is breathable. And there seems to be no sign of intelligent life anywhere," just before Woody appears and startles Buzz to the point that he whacks out his laser.

In Lightyear, Buzz says this word for word during his mission log, then gets interrupted by his partner Alisha Hawthorne, who simply asks him what he's doing and reminds him that he seems to be narrating again.

"You're Mocking Me, Aren't You?"

Only major Toy Story fans may remember the scene where Woody and Buzz get into a tiff and Woody teases Buzz for believing he's a real space ranger, to which Buzz responds, "You're mocking me, aren't you?"

This quote was re-purposed in Lightyear, this time as Buzz gives a speech to their new rookie while Hawthorne plays dramatic music in the background. After she laughs at him, Buzz says the direct callback to his action figure self in Toy Story.

"My Ship!"

After adjusting to his new surroundings in Andy's bedroom, Buzz notices that the spaceship-shaped box he came in has crashed upside down on the bed, causing him to exclaim, "My ship!"

In Lightyear, Buzz says this after landing 62 years into the future while he's hiding out with Izzy and Sox. After watching the Zurg bots transfer his spaceship up to their own, Buzz immediately shouts, "My ship!"

"Not Today, Zurg!"

Throughout the Toy Story films, Buzz has been known for the phrase, "Not today" on numerous occasions. First, at the end of the first film when he and Woody skyrocket into the sky and Woody worries they're about to blow up, to which Buzz says the phrase as he releases the rocket from them.

The next time Buzz says this signature phrase is in the opening of Toy Story 2 during the video game battle between Buzz and the Evil Emperor Zurg. This phrase is used again in Lightyear, this time during Buzz's movie battle with Zurg.

"I'm Always Sure!"

A lesser-known quote from the Buzz Lightyear action figure — not Andy's Buzz, but the Buzz with a new utility belt who gets swapped with the real one at Al's Toy Barn — was in Toy Story 2 when he assures the rest of the toys, "I'm Buzz Lightyear, I'm always sure!"

The Lightyear character says this exact quote near the start of the film when he attempts to fly their ship off the planet in a hurry and Hawthorne and the rookie ask if he's sure he can achieve it.

"Blast!"

Pixar films have always been known for appealing to all ages and including some — much to Disney's dismay — adult humor. When the animation studio attempted to have Buzz curse with the word "damn" in Toy Story, the idea was shot down and ultimately replaced with the word "blast."

This became Buzz's signature curse whenever something went wrong, and it turns out it was the Lightyear character's preferred curse word as well. On more than one occasion throughout the new movie, Buzz can be heard saying, "Blast!" in response to the mayhem he finds himself in.

"Mission Log 4071."

This word and number combo counts as both a Toy Story quote, as well as a mind-blowing Easter egg. When Buzz arrives in Andy's bedroom in the original movie, the toy starts his mission log with the title, "Mission Log 4072."

In Lightyear, Buzz starts his final mission log of the film with the title, "Mission Log 4071," implying that the next mission log made in the action figure's mind was 4071, so his new one in Andy's room must be 4072.

"To Infinity And Beyond!"

Lightyear kept this Buzz Lightyear classic, but gave it a whole new backstory. Buzz's most well-known catchphrase has always been, "To infinity and beyond!" It's a phrase the action figure says on his own multiple times throughout the Toy Story franchise, and sometimes shares with his best friend Woody.

The phrase gets a new but similar meaning in Lightyear when it's revealed it's a sort-of best friend phrase that Buzz shares with his friend and partner Hawthorne, and later goes on to share the same phrase with his new partner, Hawthorne's granddaughter Izzy.

