A great soundtrack can do wonders when paired with the right film. Whether it's the decades-spanning greatest hits collection featured in Guardians of the Galaxy or the catchy indie jams from Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World (which remains one of the best soundtracks of the 21st century), music can help elevate a quality film to even greater heights. Sometimes though, the music itself can wind up leaving a more lasting impression than the film it's featured in.

RELATED: 9 Movie Soundtracks That Live Rent Free in Our Head

While most of the below films are not bad, and some were even box office hits at release, they all owe their enduring legacy to their soundtracks, whether that's a single song or a collection of classics. Keep Spotify on hand as we look back at some of cinema's finest soundtracks.

'Purple Rain' (1984)

The perfect example for this list, as Purple Rain's soundtrack remains one of the greatest film soundtracks of all time and Prince's best album. The film itself finds Prince playing The Kid, a musician trying to succeed while navigating the relationships with those closest to him.

The film was clearly made to showcase the immense musical talent of its star, and it almost comes across as merely being one long music video for his latest album. Aside from the titular track "Purple Rain", the soundtrack also included two of Prince's best-known songs, "When Doves Cry" and "Let's Go Crazy".

Purple Rain is available to stream on HBO Max.

'A Night at the Roxbury' (1998)

A bromantic treasure from the late 1990s, A Night at the Roxbury follows the Butabi brothers (Will Ferrell and Chris Kattan), two wannabe playboys who spend their nights trying to get into the hottest club in town. One of the better films adapted from a Saturday Night Live sketch, Roxbury offers some laughs while showcasing a pre-fame Ferrell.

The film and the sketch it originated from owe much of its success to its constant use of the Haddaway song, "What Is Love". The song was a massive hit in the 90s and remains a quintessential track when reflecting on the decade. It remains popular today, even being referenced by Ulysses Klaue (Andy Serkis) in Black Panther.

A Night at the Roxbury is available to stream on Paramount+.

'Batman Forever' (1995)

Image via Warner Bros.

The third entry in the Caped Crusader's late 80s-90s run, Batman Forever swapped Tim Burton and Michael Keaton for Joel Schumacher and Val Kilmer. When new villains The Riddler (Jim Carrey) and Two-Face (Tommy Lee Jones) threaten Gotham, it's up to Batman and Robin (Chris O'Donnell) to save the day.

RELATED: Every Live-Action Batman Film, Ranked from Razzie Nominee to Oscar Winner

A letdown compared to the previous two films, Batman Forever manages to at least not be the train wreck that Batman & Robinwould become. Aside from Carrey and Jones' great performances, the film is most memorable for birthing the songs "Kiss from a Rose" by Seal and "Hold Me, Thrill Me, Kiss Me, Kill Me" by U2, with the former winning three Grammy Awards.

Batman Forever is available to stream on HBO Max and Peacock.

'Shaft' (1971)

Credited as one of the founding films of the blaxploitation genre, Shaft follows private detective John Shaft (Richard Roundtree) who finds himself in a war between Italian and Harlem mobsters as he attempts to rescue a kidnaped girl. A film series was eventually created, with the two latest movies starring Samuel L. Jackson as the original Shaft's son.

The soundtrack for the film was composed by legendary soul and funk musician Isaac Hayes, who received two Grammys and an Academy Award for his contribution. The Oscar-winning track, "Theme from Shaft", has been used extensively in film and television since its original release.

Shaft is available to stream on HBO Max.

'Singles' (1992)

An ode to the 1990s grunge scene in Seattle, Singles is about a group of friends in their twenties as they navigate life, love, and music. With the characters living in the same apartment building, the story jumps between their lives as they all ultimately interconnect.

One of the protagonists, Cliff (Matt Dillon), is a musician, and his band is made up of real-life members from Pearl Jam, while Alice In Chains and Soundgarden also appear. All three bands contributed to the soundtrack, along with other notable grunge musicians, catapulting it to the top of the charts while becoming a staple for grunge fans.

RELATED: Every Cameron Crowe Movie Ranked, from 'Almost Famous' to 'Aloha'

'Garden State' (2004)

A passion project from writer/director/star Zach Braff, who sought to step away from his Scrubs persona. Braff's Andrew returns to his hometown to attend his mother's funeral after a decade away. While there he reconnects with old friends and meets his own Manic Pixie Dream Girl, Sam (Natalie Portman).

Garden State was well-received at release and stands as one of the best indie films of the 2000s. Its enduring legacy however remains its soundtrack, which Braff handpicked to compliment the screenplay. Featuring the likes of Coldplay, The Shins, and Men At Work front-man Colin Hay, the soundtrack won a Grammy Award the following year.

'Saturday Night Fever' (1977)

Chances are when you hear the name Saturday Night Fever your mind wanders to its thumping Bee Gees soundtrack rather than the film itself. The band's classic song "Stayin' Alive" was written for the movie, along with several other tracks, and its catchy beat and chorus caused it to be the second highest-selling soundtrack of all time.

The film centers on John Travolta's Tony, a young man who spends his weekends dancing at the local disco. Saturday Night Fever remains a time capsule of the disco era, though its greatest achievement is still that Bee Gees song that makes you want to strut.

Saturday Night Fever is available to stream on HBO Now.

'The Bodyguard' (1992)

The acting debut for beloved singer Whitney Houston, The Bodyguard stars Houston as Rachel Marron, a famous singer and actress. After a stalker begins sending her death threats, Rachel hires former Secret Service agent Frank Farmer (Kevin Costner) to protect her. Soon enough romance blossoms between the two.

While The Bodyguard was disregarded by critics, it was a box office success and remains popular to this day. The film's impact is dwarfed by its soundtrack, however, as it remains the highest-selling soundtrack album of all time. Houston's cover of Dolly Parton's "I Will Always Love You" became her signature song and ranks among the best-selling songs ever.

'Mortal Kombat' (1995)

The original film adaptation of the popular spine-ripping series, Mortal Kombat remains one of the best video game movies. Adapting the first game's plot, kombatants Liu Kang, Sonya Blade, and Johnny Cage find themselves summoned to a mysterious island to fight for the safety of Earthrealm.

The film remains a guilty pleasure, but its greatest contribution to popular culture (aside from retconning Kano as Australian) is the track "Techno Syndrome". Its use of techno music laced with quotes from the game proved a winning combination, causing children the world over to jump around their living rooms pretending to be their favorite characters.

Mortal Kombat is available to stream on HBO Max.

Image via Paramount Pictures

A perfect representation of 1980s cheese, Footloose follows teenager Ren McCormack (Kevin Bacon) who moves to a new town where dancing has been outlawed. When Ren falls for the daughter of Reverend Shaw (John Lithgow), the one responsible for the ban, he begins to rebel against authority through the power of dance.

Besides launching the career of Bacon, the film is best known for its title track performed by Kenny Loggins. The soundtrack album was a massive success, also producing hit songs "Let's Hear It for the Boy" by Deniece Williams and Bonnie Tyler's "Holding Out For a Hero", twenty years before its appearance in Shrek 2.

NEXT: The 10 Most Popular Movie Soundtracks of All Time, Ranked by Total Sales