Let's be honest; there's nothing worse than waiting for weeks or months to see a movie, only for it to be spoiled on social media or by your maniac friend who just likes to make your life hell. If there's one place, however, that we don't expect to see any serious spoilers, it's in a movie trailer.

A trailer should give audiences a hint of what's to come in the film without revealing any major spoilers. Unfortunately, not all studios got the memo, and there are a surprisingly high number of trailers out there that spoil either some or all of the movie - as Redditors have pointed out. Come on, trailers, be better.

'The Amazing Spider-Man 2' (2014)

The Amazing Spider-Man 2 was a flawed but fun movie. Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone are both excellent in their roles but were let down by a confused and convoluted script. One major problem the movie had, as pointed out by Reddit user CheesyObserver, was that huge plot points were spoiled in the trailers.

Not only was it made painfully obvious that Gwen Stacy was going to die, as a variety of shots just before her death were included. But worse than that, "the final shot of the movie" was included in the trailer. If Sony ever does listen to the fans and make a third Amazing Spider-Man movie, they better not spoil it in the trailer.

'Terminator Genisys' (2015)

Many fans were excited in the build-up to Terminator Genisys, hoping that the film would live up to the incredibly high quality of the first two in the franchise while also taking the series in a bold, new direction. Unfortunately, hopes were squashed when a major reveal was spoiled by the movie's trailer.

Though it would have been a twist that nobody saw coming had they left it out of the marketing campaign, the studio decided to include the shocking revelation that John Connor was actually a Terminator in the trailer, something Reddit User RasTrent87 still can't forgive.

'Cast Away' (2000)

When it comes to a film revolving around a man trapped on a deserted island, audiences will likely be drawn in by the mystery of whether or not the character manages to escape the island before the end of the movie. This is something that made the Cast Away trailer especially infuriating.

As pointed out by Reddit user Stanzos, the Cast Away trailer included a variety of shots of Tom Hanks' Chuck Noland having already escaped from the island and attempting to reacclimatize to normal life. A truly baffling decision.

'The Dark Knight' (2008)

It turns out that even one of the most popular and well-regarded films of the last few decades can fall victim to the trailer curse. The Dark Knight is as near to perfect as a film can be, it's certainly one of Christopher Nolan's best films, but its marketing campaign was pretty shoddy, it seems.

The marketing blunder didn't escape the eagle eyes of Reddit user Gnarlypizzaseizure, who pointed out that the trailer included shots of Gary Oldman's Jim Gordon after he had supposedly died. You'd think Batman himself would have spotted this mistake; perhaps he was too busy fighting the Joker.

'Batman Vs. Superman: Dawn of Justice' (2016)

Batman Vs. Superman: Dawn of Justice is one of the most divisive superhero films of all time. Some fans claim that it is a masterpiece that truly embodies the darkness of the DC universe, while others claim it is an overly long, slightly dull film that rushes the building of the DCEU. One thing all fans can agree on, however, is that the trailers for the film gave far too much away.

Reddit user Justafatgoat pointed out that the trailer spoiled the introduction of Wonder Woman, while other fans complained that later trailers spoiled the revelation of Doomsday as another villain in the movie.

'Terminator 2: Judgement Day' (1991)

Terminator 2: Judgement Day is widely considered to be one of the best sequels ever made. It boasts memorable characters, ridiculously exciting set pieces, and, surprisingly, a lot of heart. Most people don't have a bad word to say about the film, apart from those who remember the trailers.

Reddit user Archamasse is one such person, and it seems like they are still upset that the trailer ruined the surprise twist that Arnold Schwarzenegger's Terminator was "actually a good guy" in the sequel. This twist would surely have blown audiences' minds had it not been ruined in the marketing campaign.

'Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith' (2005)

Audiences are slowly coming around to the prequel movies and beginning to appreciate the things they do well rather than focusing on the disappointing elements of the trilogy. Generally, Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith is seen as the best of the prequels, but many were unhappy with just how much plot was given away in the trailers.

Reddit user BushiWon fits into this category, pointing out that almost every major plot point was shown in the trailers. Perhaps the prequels would have had more success if the studio had played their cards a little closer to their chests.

'Thor: Ragnarok' (2017)

Thor: Ragnarok was one of the best surprises of the MCU and is easily the best Thor film to date. It featured great action sequences, unforgettable new characters, and the plot advanced the Infinity Saga toward its end.

However, many believe the film would have been a better experience had The Hulk's involvement in the film been left out of the trailers. Though Reddit User Bob1689321 understands why the scene was shown in the trailers, there's no denying it would have been a hugely exciting reveal to audiences had it not been spoiled.

'The Invisible Man' (2020)

The Invisible Man was one of the best horror film of 2020. Elizabeth Moss delivered an excellent performance, as did the rest of the cast, and it included some of the most original and chill-inducing scares of recent years.

Reddit user edward-andreas was not impressed with the film's trailer, however, feeling that it gave far too much away and ruined too many of the jump scares. It's hard to disagree, too, as almost entire scenes are included in the trailer.

'Terminator Salvation' (2009)

There seems to be a pattern emerging here, proving that the Terminator franchise has major issues when it comes to keeping spoilers out of their trailers. Terminator Salvation, the fourth installment in the franchise, was unfortunately no different.

Reddit user Archamasse is clearly unimpressed with the franchise's marketing campaigns, pointing out the many twists that have been spoiled over the years. In the case of Terminator Salvation, the trailers spoiled the fact that Marcus Wright, played by Sam Worthington, was actually a Terminator.

