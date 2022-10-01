A television show must pass through a number of hoops before it can air, and even if it has been given the go-ahead, this process could take years. In certain instances, a cast and crew may spend all that time getting close to completion and even filming their first episode, just for the studio to pass on it, anyway. Studios use that initial episode, known as a pilot, as a proving ground to determine whether the show will take off and draw an audience. When they deem a pilot a failure, they’ll simply shelve it and move on to the next potential big thing.

History is rife with examples of gifted individuals investing their blood, sweat, and tears, only to have their labors erased before anyone can see the final product. Pilots that show a lot of promise, contrary to what the big wigs may think, can even draw a cult following that continues to spread any potential video still hanging around. These are some of the most outstanding pilots that ought to have made it to the air, where they might have garnered a devoted audience that understood how great the content was.

‘The Amazing Screw-On Head’ (2006)

The Amazing Screw-On Head was an animated adaptation of the same-named Dark Horse one-shot comic. The plot focuses on a robot named Screw-On Head that exists during the Lincoln administration and can easily attach its head to other bodies. Linking to a different body gives the robot distinct powers. The robot uses his talents to combat Emperor Zombie, an undead necromancer who seeks to resurrect an ancient powerful warlord in order to rule the globe.

The pilot first broadcast on the then Sci-Fi Channel’s scifi.com, along with a poll in which users could vote on whether it should be picked up or not. Ultimately, it failed to get enough traction despite a plethora of talent, including writer Bryan Fuller, who’d later go on to create shows like Hannibaland Pushing Daisies.

‘17th Precinct’ (2011)

Battlestar Galactica showrunner Ronald D. Moore helmed this police procedural about a world where magic has surpassed science as the dominant power in the cosmos. Rather than employing forensics to investigate crimes, cops collect evidence with magic spells and protect themselves with magic discs rather than guns. The episode featured two seemingly unconnected plots about detectives investigating a murder and an individual experiencing prophetic visions.

The 17th Precinct had an extraordinarily innovative premise that might have supported years of exciting episodes, but it was hampered by its positioning on network television. Despite overwhelming critical support, NBC moved ahead with Grimm, a show that also featured a fantasy setting. Ultimately, the network’s failure to promote such a great, albeit odd, show, along with competition, doomed it to extinction.

‘Global Frequency’ (2005)

Global Frequency was originally a comic book miniseries created by Warren Ellis for Wildstorm Productions, an imprint of DC Comics. The pilot was greatly influenced by the first issue, and it portrayed Global Frequency as an autonomous, secret intelligence organization led by Miranda Zero (Michelle Forbes), a professional intelligence officer. Sean Flynn (Josh Hopkins), a former police officer, stumbles onto the organization and gets entangled in one of their missions.

The Global Frequency pilot was quite promising, with plans for a 13-episode first season, but it was green-lit at a difficult time forWB Studios. A change in management spelled the end of the intriguing show. The choice was especially perplexing given that the sci-fi procedural was head and shoulders above much of the network’s fare at the time. Now it rests alongside many other sci-fi tv shows cancelled too soon that could have been great.

‘Lookwell’ (1991)

Conan O’Brien, of Late Night and The Simpsons fame, collaborated with Robert Smigel, creator of Triumph the Insult Comic Dog, to create Lookwell. The show starred Batman’s Adam West as Ty Lockwell, a washed up 70s action star who comes to believe he can actually solve crimes in real life. Of course, playing a police officer in a couple dozen episodes of police procedurals doesn’t translate and Lockwell is predictably terrible at playing detective.

O’Brien and Smigel could key in on just how uproariously funny West could be a decade before his recurring role on Family Guy. The episode was unlike anything else on television in the early 1990s and is rife with jokes at every turn. However, its emphasis on perfectly timed alt-comedy ultimately doomed it as execs just didn’t quite understand what they had on their hands.

‘Aquaman’ (2006)

Aquaman was a spin-off of The CW's wildly successful Smallvile, and followed Arthur Curry (Justin Hartley) who slowly learns of his origins as Prince of Atlantis. The pilot features Curry running a dive shop and getting into hijinks using his powers before finding out from his mentor McCaffery (Ving Rhames) that he’s underwater royalty. It was expected that upcoming episodes would focus on environmental problems like polluting oil CEOs.

The pilot had a lot of hype coming off an Aquaman-centered Smallville episode that had season high ratings and an excellent cast, including a lot of acclaim for series lead Justin Hartley. Critics applauded the underwater effects, cinematography, and new take on an established comic book character. Despite having these advantages, WB executives passed.

‘Mockingbird Lane’ (2012)

Bryan Fuller once again appears on this list with Mockingbird Lane, billed as a dark reimagining of The Munsters television show from the 60s. The show featured Herman Munster (Jerry O'Connell) as a Frankenstein’s monster, his wife Lily (Portia De Rossi) who’s a vampire, and their son Eddie (Mason Cook), who doesn’t realize he’s turning into a werewolf. In the episode, Eddie slowly realizes he’s actually a monster in human form while Herman must replace his dying heart before time runs out.

The pilot actually aired as a Halloween special with the option for the series to go to order, but wasn’t picked up despite okay ratings.The show itself looked stunning and had a distinct atmosphere that was unlike anything else on television. Despite its inventiveness and strong writing, executives eventually judged it lacked enough meat on the bone to support a series.

‘Babylon Fields’ (2007)

Babylon Fields was prepared to kick off the zombie-horror craze several years before The Walking Dead debuted in 2010, but got thwarted by business executives who lacked vision. The CBS drama took a fresh approach to the zombie phenomena, with people coming back to life not to feed on brains, but to simply return to their old lives. It's one of those pilots that can really terrify the audience while still being entertaining.

There was never any explanation for why CBS chose not to take the show to series, despite the leaked pilot generating a huge buzz. In fact, after the release of The Walking Dead in 2013, CBS ordered a second pilot but decided not to run it. Once again, network television simply couldn’t make heads or tails of a show with such a unique premise.

‘Doorways’ (1992)

Image via HBO

Long before the runaway success of Game of Thrones, George R. R. Martin pitched the sci-fi series Doorways to ABC in the early 90s. Cat (Anne Le Guernec), a wild woman, is a runaway from a parallel Earth dominated by aliens in the show. Dr. Thomas Mason (George Newbern) saves her, and she takes him through a doorway into the parallel Earth.

ABC execs saw a rough edit of the pilot and were so impressed that they ordered six more scripts from George R. R. Martin. He worked on the scripts for six months only to have ABC cancel the show the following year. The author’s overflowing creativity, however, could not be restrained, and a four-volume comic book adaptation based on the Doorways’ concept was released in 2010.

‘Nobody’s Watching’ (2005)

Nobody's Watching follows two pals, Derrick (Taran Killam) and Will (Paul Campbell), who send out self-made videos to major networks claiming to write a better sitcom than what’s presently on the air. The WB accepts their offer and, besides having them create a sitcom, has a reality TV team document the process.

In retrospect, calling the show Nobody’s Watching was probably not a good omen. However, that’s the type of irreverence one would expect from showrunner Bill Lawrence, who later developed the successful comedy Scrubs. Both the show’s mockumentary style of filming and reliance on 4th-wall shattering comedy were simply a couple of years too early to really take off. It's a shame because it was a great example of a feel good TV show to relax with.

‘The After’ (2014)

Chris Carter, creator of The X-Files, developed The After for Amazon Studios where it premiered alongside Bosch in February 2014. The show was promoted as a post-apocalyptic drama about eight strangers who must band together to survive in a violent, chaotic modern paradigm. Amazon actually purchased a full season of eight episodes, but they suddenly canceled the production before filming on additional episodes could begin.

The show was as interesting as one would expect from the brilliant creator of The X-Files. Carter’s auteur sensibilities shine through in the pilot, but behind-the-scenes squabbles between the showrunner and the studios eventually killed the project. These issues stemmed mostly from a disagreement between Carter and Amazon on the expectations of the number of episodes and serialization of the show.

