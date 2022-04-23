Read update The latest and highly-anticipated collaboration between director Hayao Miyazaki and Studio Ghibli, How Do You Live?, premieres in theaters in Japan on July 14, 2023. Fans eagerly waiting to flock to the theaters may want to check out some other remarkable yet underrated anime films (that aren't always from the popular studio).

Animation is a powerful storytelling medium. It's capable of conveying messages across audiences in unique ways that live-action movies simply could not. Since the 1980s, anime has become mainstream entertainment in Japan and consequently, popular worldwide thanks to the Internet.

Many fell in love with Studio Ghibli's heartwarming tales saturated with captivating hand-drawn animations. Other fans' gateway into anime movies was through the introduction of the cyberpunk genre, with films such asAkira (1988) and Ghost in the Shell (1995). There are numerous underrated anime movies catered to every generation, contributing to some hidden gems that went unnoticed despite their much-deserved praise.

1 'The Case of Hana and Alice' (2015)

The prequel to director Shunji Iwai's live-action film Hana and Alice in 2004, this youth drama film is one of the few animes that adopts the rotoscoping technique for its animation. The technique was previously popularized by defining anime series like Neon-Genesis Evangelion and Cowboy Bebop. Albeit not as popular as the two shows aforementioned, The Case of Hana and Alice deserves more love from audiences with its tale about blossoming friendship.

Add in a scoop of murder mystery with a few dashes of nostalgia. This essential and nostalgic coming-of-age story about two likable girls, an introvert and an extrovert, is an atypical high-school drama that challenges viewers' preconceptions of adolescents.

2 'Memories' (1995)

A fan of Satoshi Kon and Darker Than Black? Give this science fiction anthology film a shot. Comprised of three separate stories, the entire 113 minutes duration of Memories holds stories for everyone and anyone who is a newcomer to the wonders of anime.

Much expected from the works of Kon – the "David Lynch of Anime" – the first story Magnetic Rose is a hauntingly beautiful piece about heartbreaks, laced with horrific chills and heart-stopping suspense. Its follow-up Stink Bomb can be described as Dr. Strangelove in a zombie-apocalypse setting, nonetheless, it is comparatively a more light-hearted segment with a pinch of political satire. Paired with opera-meets-punk-rock musical composition and inventive animations, Cannon Fodder beautifully finishes off the anthology with an emphasis on the cynical aftermath of war and destruction.

3 'Jin-Roh: The Wolf Brigade' (1999)

Jin-Roh: The Wolf Brigade is a science fiction, political thriller anime that flew under the radar when it was initially released. Co-created by Mamoru Oshii who is responsible for iconic anime like Ghost in the Shell, the film is a re-interpretation of the Red Riding Hood story. The main protagonist constantly struggles between his responsibility as a cold-blooded killing machine and his innate human goodness.

Jin-Roh's slower pacing and political commentary may not be everyone's cup of tea, which explains its rather niche following. This dystopian film has since gone through the remake route when a South-Korean adaptation titled Illang: The Wolf Brigade was released in 2018.

4 'You Are Umasou' (2010)

Its adorable animation and unorthodox title might fool many but this underappreciated anime will tug at just about anyone's heartstrings. Based on a popular Japanese picture book series, You Are Umasou, also known as Heart and Yummie, it narrates the tale of a carnivorous dinosaur becoming a parent to a newborn herbivore by a twist of fate.

As horrifying as it sounds, the movie bears many light-hearted moments permeated with comical misadventures. It explores the true natures of predators and prey, challenging the stereotypes that prevail in society without distracting audiences away from the film's captivating storyline of family ties.

5 'Liz and the Blue Bird' (2018)

A spin-off sequel to the much critically-acclaimed and celebrated anime series Sound! Euphonium, the 2018 movie adaptation chooses to focus on the friendship between two supporting characters that were introduced in the anime series' second season. It's a feast for the eyes with stunning animations as well as a symphony to the ears given its breathtaking classical music compositions.

Made by Kyoto Animation, fans of popular shows like the Free! and Violet Evergarden should try watching this anime film about two girls chasing different dreams but still manage to support each other with unrelenting affection.

6 'A Silent Voice' (2016)

Another entry from the amazing Kyoto Animation. A Silent Voice spares nothing when it comes to making audiences bawling with its unique tale centering on a former school bully, and his attempt at maturing from his past childish self amidst the public eye. The empowering story explores topics not typically discussed in mainstream anime, such as the deaf community in addition to issues relating to depression and suicide.

Perhaps overshadowed by the major success of Makoto Shinkai's Your Name (2016), A Silent Voice is likewise a gripping coming-of-age film that is not scared of discussing taboo topics. Instead, the film excels in utilizing anime's versatile storytelling medium, reversing past hackneyed and often overlooked movie side characters into powerful, multifaceted representations.

7 'Vampire Hunter D: Bloodlust' (2000)

Yielding to fans' demand for a follow-up to Vampire Hunter D (1985), Bloodlust no doubt satisfies fans of the original creation. The surrealist sequel also attracts the attention of others to sink their teeth into this cinematic epitome blood-sucking and monster-slashing.

Revolving around the half-vampire, half-human, D, the bloody adventures this vampire hunter underwent are packed with ghoulish fiends, supernatural occurrences, and tragic gothic romance. Bloodlust is definitely not for the faint of heart, considering its often nightmarish undertone and a fair share of bogeymen. Nevertheless, this vampire-hunting masterpiece does contain some of the most beguiling visual aesthetics and its dose of romantic scenes does not disappoint.

8 'Night is Short, Walk On Girl' (2017)

Night is Short, Walk on Girl is essentially a meet-cute story that involves alcohol-binging and book-finding. Yet, to summarize this ultimate summer film in this way would be a major understatement.

Bearing the same original creator to other equally charming works like The Tatami Galaxy and Devilman Crybaby, the 2017 film is ambitious in its animation style brimming with an overwhelming amount of details for audiences to pay attention to. Not to mention its inclusion of several seemingly unrelated plotlines and inventive experimentation of sundry genres.

9 'Belladonna of Sadness' (1973)

The Japanese animation revolves around an alleged witch who claims to have instigated The French Revolution. Belladonna of Sadness is a controversial anime mainly due to its problematic abundance of violent graphic imagery and sexual taboos. Its discourse on satanic rituals also garnered intense backlash from audiences.

Casting aside its contentious elements, Belladonna is a psychedelic masterpiece with dreamlike sequences that explores female sexuality, and saliently illuminate the horrors of surviving in a chauvinistic society.

10 'Only Yesterday' (1991)

Albeit beloved by critics and anime fans alike, Only Yesterday is surprisingly not always amongst the names mentioned when asked about the best Studio Ghibli films. Like most films from Studio Ghibli, the 1991 anime is an emotionally honest story about growing up in Japan, demonstrating impressive character development and leaving viewers with a valuable moral conclusion. Only Yesterday prides itself on being one of the first animated films whose target audience leans more towards adults, especially women.

Consistently moving between childhood flashbacks and the adult present, this lesser-known Ghibli gem examines the gender responsibilities and realistic commitments of Japanese women. Albeit, this emotional roller-coaster certainly resonates with just about anyone who has a penchant for the nostalgic.

11 'Redline' (2009)

Action-packed and exciting, Redline tells the story of JP, a reckless and courageous race car driver who sets out to take part in the world's most dangerous and illegal race. JP is more than simply a driver; he is a true gearhead who loves fast vehicles and racing.

This film is a visual treat for everyone who enjoys fast-paced action and racing, with its colorful, realistic animation style and sequences full of high-stakes competitions and amazing exploits. Extreme situations often arise during the races in the film, such as sharp bends, confined spaces and deadly obstacles. The blend of heart-pounding action and humorous elements makes for a great time. The characters are wonderfully developed as well, each with their own unique traits and driving forces.

12 'Millennium Actress' (2001)

The story of Chiyoko Fujiwara, a renowned actor who has led a life full of mystery and mysteries, is told in Millennium Actress, a beautiful and moving anime film. Genya Tachibana, a documentary filmmaker on a mission to discover more about the life of the legendary actor, is the protagonist of the film. As he talks to Chiyoko, the star's life flashes before the audience's eyes in a collage of flashbacks that blur the boundaries between the present and the past.

The movie is a beautiful and emotional one because of the way it blends drama, romance and action so well and because of the profound topics it addresses. The animation style is beautiful, and the attention to detail in the characters and setting makes the story seem very real. The soundtrack is also noteworthy, contributing to the film's emotional effect with its blend of the haunting and sublime.

13 'Colorful' (2010)

Colorful is a refreshingly original and uplifting anime about a lost soul who is granted a second shot at life in a world that is both foreign and familiar. A 14-year-old boy becomes the vessel for a soul that has been reborn to investigate the mystery of his previous life.

The film's premise of a soul being granted a second shot at life is thought-provoking and emotionally profound, and it's expertly blended with comedy, drama and touching moments. The film's comedic parts are subtle and enjoyable, and the movie's touching scenes will have viewers rooting for the characters throughout their complicated and profound journeys.

14 'In This Corner of the World' (2016)

An endearing journey to the Japanese seaside village of Kure during WWII, In This Corner of the World is a charming anime film. Suzu, the protagonist, is a young woman who, after being married off to a man from Kure, is forced to leave her village and begin a new life with her husband. Suzu is positive and motivated to make the most of her circumstances despite the difficulties she has faced. As Suzu becomes fond of her new life and the surrounding communities, she finds herself in the center of the war's effect on Kure and is forced to make tough decisions in order to save the people she cares about.

The film's animation is stunning, bringing the world of Kure to life with rich landscapes and exquisite details. The story of Suzu's search for and discovery of happiness and satisfaction is heartwarming and resonant because of its likable protagonists and universal themes. The story's underlying messages of perseverance, family and optimism seem realistic and genuine, making the entire viewing experience heartfelt and worthwhile.

15 'Words Bubble Up Like Soda Pop' (2021)

The romantic comedy-drama Words Bubble Up Like Soda Pop is set in a charming Japanese countryside village. Film protagonists Kouichi "Cherry" Sakura and Smile are two lonely teenagers looking for companionship. The two of them form a relationship via a series of random meetings and experiences that ultimately saves their lives and allows them to triumph over their personal challenges.

This film is a touching ode to the transformative potential of human connection via communication and the art of self-expression. The film is entertaining and inspiring because it shows how love and friendship can change people for the better. Words Bubble Up Like Soda Pop is a heartfelt narrative about the trials and triumphs of coming of age and finding one's place in the world, told through the eyes of a cast of memorable characters.

