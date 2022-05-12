Ah, the '90s. The era of bizarre fashion choices, skateboarding, and the rise of the summer blockbuster as we know it today. With technology progressing in the home video market and the rise of CGI, the '90s were a transitional period for cinema as audiences began shifting their focus towards the big screen experience. With things like Betamax and VHS fighting with the cinema for attention from casual moviegoers, the race was on to see who could win out.

And while the '90s are home to some incredible blockbusters - Jurassic Park, Terminator 2, and Independence Day are just a couple to name a few - many, obviously slipped through the cracks or were even negatively received on release. Many of these both deserve reappraisal as great blockbusters, and serve as time capsules to see what Hollywood was doing at the time.

Alien 3 (1992)

Image via 20th Century Fox

The world was rocked by James Cameron's take on the Alien franchise with Aliens, a blockbuster so good it received Academy Award attention and ended up becoming a household video classic throughout the late 80s and into the 90s early. A third film in the series stalled for years as studio infighting, producer meddling, and a troubled shoot ended up sinking the film.

However, David Fincher's 1992 debut is actually much better than most people would have you believe. Returning to the horror roots of the original film and with a more thoughtful, melancholic tone, Alien 3 is a risky and audience-alienating movie for sure, but it only gets better with age. The Assembly Cut of the film is even better as well, fixing much of the issues with the butchered theatrical cut, and showing Fincher's unique vision more clearly.

Babe (1995)

It may be a little odd putting a Best Picture-nominated film like Babe on a most-underrated list, but Babe has been relatively forgotten since its release, which is a shame considering its quality. The simple story of a pig wanting to become a sheepdog is a timeless one that can be enjoyed by all ages, and the involvement of Mad Max: Fury Road director George Miller in the writing chair will forever be a great bit of movie trivia.

But even beyond that, Babe is a huge step forward for visual effects. Released only two years after Jurassic Park, Babe uses a clever mix of impressive animatronics, CGI, and real life animals to create the characters of Babe, and it's genuinely impressive stuff even nowadays. Considering the wide usage of CGI as well over practical effects, Babe also feels like a last breath from the practical side of things in some ways, which gives it an old school-feeling it didn't have at the time.

Deep Impact (1998)

The same year that Pixar and DreamWorks famously had one of the most bizarre rivalries in Hollywood history (who can release their bug-themed CGI animated film first?), Hollywood had another showdown in the summer between Armaggedon and Deep Impact, two films about an asteroid colliding with the Earth.

And while Armaggedon is the more popular of the two (and some would say maybe better as well), Deep Impact's more thoughtful and scientific approach to the events shouldn't be overlooked. It's less of an action film and more of a humanist drama. It stands the test of time as a unique film.

Dick Tracy (1990)

Image via Buena Vista Pictures Distribution

A Dick Tracy movie had been in development hell for years but when it finally released in 1990, though it made money, it mostly disappeared soon after without much fanfare. Warren Beatty's passion project is as enjoyable as you would expect though, with some of the most absolutely bonkers visual stylings you'll ever see in a mainstream film.

As pulpy as a blockbuster gets, Dick Tracy is a blast: it's funny, it's action packed, and it has a ton of heart. And those visuals! There is a reason it was nominated for seven Academy Awards. Audiences deserve a second look at this film.

In The Line of Fire (1993)

Wolfgang Petersen was a reliable blockbuster director for decades, and though he hasn't been in the spotlight for quite a while, his 90s output might be some of his best overall. While Air Force One remains his most popular work, In the Fire of Fire is a reliably sturdy thriller about a secret service agent stopping a Presidential assassination.

It's hard to go wrong with a Clint Eastwood-led flick like this, and its mix of introspective character work and high octane action means you get the best of both worlds. A fun time at the movies,

Last Action Hero (1993)

Image via Columbia Pictures

In 1993, Arnold Schwarzenegger was one of the biggest stars, if not the biggest star, in Hollywood. And after starring in numerous big-budget action films, it would only make sense to make fun of yourself a bit. Last Action Hero was meant to be that film, even if Shane Black's script rewrites ended up changing a more interesting initial pitch idea.

Still, Last Action Hero is good campy fun and clearly has its tongue in its cheek. Austin O'Brian holds his own against Arnold, and the film's action set pieces are genuinely fun and inspired. It's a cult classic for a reason, and deserved to do better at the box office.

Outbreak (1995)

Image via Warner Bros.

While it was common to see disaster movies throughout the '90s, virus-related disasters weren't as common, mainly due to the lack of spectacle involved. Wolfgang Petersen's film Outbreak, however, stood out among the crowd, and while it's not his best by any stretch of the imagination, it's still worth a look.

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the film did receive a brief boost of popularity even though more recent virus-themed movie Contagion dominated much of the attention. Still, Outbreak is a solid-enough time, and it's got helicopter chases for days, which is always fun.

The Rocketeer (1991)

Image via Disney

While director Joe Johnston moved on in his career to find great success, it's a shame that The Rocketeer ended up bombing so hard. An original superhero tale is hard to come by nowadays, and The Rocketeer's 1930s tale of a superhero fighting against the Nazis may have been a bit too old-school for audiences at the time.

But nowadays, sincere and old-school might be exactly what audiences need, with the plethora of superhero movies in theaters right now. For fans of Captain America: The First Avenger, Joe Johnston does exceptional work on this film, similar to that film's earnestness and playfulness, that makes a blast from start to finish.

The Shadow (1994)

It's interesting that in the wake of Tim Burton's Batman, studios looked to pulp heroes as opposed to other comic book characters for inspiration. The Shadow was one such attempt, and arguably the best at replicating that success, as an Alec Baldwin star vehicle that boasted impressive visuals across the board.

And though it's certainly style over substance, The Shadow is still a blast, and it's hard to ignore a film with such striking imagery as this. Considering just how many superhero films nowadays get bland visuals, it's great to see a director like Russell Mulcahy of Highlander fame just go all out.

Waterworld (1995)

Photo via Universal Pictures

One of the biggest box-office bombs of all time when taking into account marketing and other factors, Waterworld has become something of a laughing stock over the years, which is odd considering that it's honestly quite good and worth a second chance. Its ambitious story tells the tale of a distant future where a nameless drifter travels across an Earth, where the polar ice caps have completely melted away.

Mad Max meets pirates is a hell of a pitch, and while Waterworld never quite makes good on that promise entirely, it's still a great idea, and Kevin Costner is clearly having a blast. If anything, the film's reliance on practical effects and sets in an age of CGI is to commended, especially considering how difficult much of this was to pull off.

