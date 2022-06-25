In the 2010s, the action genre leveled up with films like John Wick and The Raid. Even more impressive is that both films spawned worthy sequels, arguably outdoing their predecessors. Unfortunately, action sequels haven't always had a great reputation.

Despite mixed critical responses, many action sequels have gained a reassessment from audiences and, in some cases, have been upgraded to cult hit status. None of the following sequels will ever be deemed masterpieces, but they’re far from the train wrecks common wisdom would have you believe. In fact, with an open mind and a suspension of disbelief, there's plenty of good old-fashioned popcorn entertainment to be had with these overlooked gems.

The Matrix Reloaded (2003)

PIcking up where 1999's The Matrix left off, The Matrix Reloaded follows Neo, Trinity and Morpheus as they continue to lead the revolt against the machines. Neo fully embraces his new powers as he dives deeper into the construct of the Matrix, and confronts his returning enemy, Agent Smith.

Given The Matrix's impact on the action genre, a sequel was bound to be an uphill challenge. While The Matrix Reloaded is undoubtedly overstuffed, it nonetheless manages to add some thought-provoking ideas and necessary world-building to the series. Where the film shines most though is in its ambitious action sequences. While early-2000s technology maybe wasn't prepared for a fight with 100 Agent Smiths or the show-stopping freeway chase, the sheer creativity on display is inspiring.

Mission: Impossible II (2000)

IMF agent Ethan Hunt returns when he's called away from vacation to find a dangerous virus known as "Chimera". Things become complicated when the terrorists in possession of the virus turn out to be lead by former IMF agent Sean Ambrose.

Mission: Impossible II is widely viewed as the black sheep of the Mission: Impossible franchise. It commits to a dated aesthetic and is, admittedly, not a very good Mission: Impossible movie. It is, however, when viewed on its own, a breezy and delightfully melodramatic action flick. Though not his greatest work, director John Woo's action scenes are still better than many directors' at their best. Throw in someone like Tom Cruise, who's willing to climb a cliff-side and perform motorcycle jumps himself, and you have yourself an enjoyable ride worth revisiting.

Licence to Kill (1989)

The 16th entry in the James Bond franchise, Licence to Kill sees MI6 agent James Bond leave the agency to go after a drug baron who killed his best friend's wife. Disguised as a hit man, Bond is hired by the drug baron, putting him one step closer on his path to revenge.

Licence to Kill foreshadowed the darker interpretation of the character we would later see in the Daniel Craig era. Initially criticized for being "anti-Bond", the film has slowly developed a following over the years, with fans citing it as a refreshing (and much needed) change of pace. In his final outing as the British spy, Timothy Dalton comes into his own with a cold and calculated portrayal, making for a one-of-a-kind 007 experience.

Bad Boys II (2003)

Miami police detectives Marcus Burnett and Mike Lowry team up again to investigate shipments of ecstasy entering the city. They eventually track the drugs to Cuban smuggler Johnny Tapia and find themselves in the middle of an all-out gang war.

Known as the movie where director Michael Bay went full "Bayhem", to say Bad Boys II is an acquired taste would be a massive understatement. The jokes are crude, the story is incoherent, and the chases and gunfights are dizzyingly chaotic. However, Martin Lawrence and Will Smith's infectious chemistry lights up the screen. And if you're able to keep up with the caffeinated action, the film offers plenty of bombastic nonsensical fun.

Batman Returns (1992)

The Caped Crusader returns to take on penguin politician Oswald Cobblepot and corrupt corporate CEO Max Schreck as they pursue power in Gotham during the holidays. Complicating matters further is secretary Selina Kyle, who becomes a cat-like vigilante after nearly being killed by Schreck.

After the record-breaking success of 1989's Batman, director Tim Burton was given twice the budget and full creative control of the sequel. The result is a bizarre fever dream with gothic sets, larger-than-life characters and bleak violence (yes, Batman kills someone). From Danny Devito to Christopher Walken, the ensemble is having a blast, Michelle Pfeiffer as Catwoman being the obvious standout. It's far from perfect, but in today's era of superhero saturation, there are few better examples of a director's unfiltered vision than Batman Returns.

Underworld: Awakening (2012)

12 years after Underworld: Evolution, vampire Selene awakens from a frozen slumber after being captured by humans. She learns that a war still rages between vampires, humans and lycans (werewolves), and discovers an important piece to restoring an ancient vampire bloodline: a special girl who may be her daughter.

The fourth installment in the Underworld franchise, Underworld: Awakening is a near-standalone 90 minutes of monster mayhem with little filler. Each set piece is gleefully gorier than the last, with Kate Beckinsale showcasing the best fight choreography in the series. A respectable blend of CGI and practical makeup brings the creatures to life, including a 12-foot tall "Uber Lycan". Don’t let the franchise’s shaky reputation and mixed reviews fool you. This one is B-movie gold.

Rambo III (1988)

When his old friend Colonel Trautman visits him in Thailand requesting help for a training mission in Afghanistan, veteran John Rambo declines. However, after receiving news that Trautman has been captured by a Russian military officer, Rambo is forced back into action.

After Rambo: First Blood Part IIredefined the Rambo films as pure action flicks, Rambo IIIput that new definition in all caps. Setting aside the clumsy political messaging, the film is a rollicking action fest that delivers on the campy potential of the franchise. Sylvester Stallone is bulkier and sweatier than ever and his earnest commitment helps sell the flimsy narrative. From the opening stick-fighting match to the large-scale desert finale, this is 80s muscle-bound excess at its finest.

Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines (2003)

Future savior of the world John Connor is once again targeted by a time-traveling cyborg who wants to end his revolt against the machines before it begins. Fortunately, the original Terminator has arrived as well, and the two fight for the survival of not only John, but of the human race.

T3: Rise of the Machineshas the thankless job of following not only one of the best sci-fi films of all time, but one of the best sequels of all time as well. This isn't helped by the fact that the plot is more or less the same as the previous two. However, the film brings plenty of new things to the table, both narratively and in its action. The finale offers the biggest surprise of all, ending the film on an affectingly dark note, something no other installment in the franchise has done.

Blade II (2002)

The day-walking vampire hunter, Blade, returns, this time taking on a new breed of bloodthirsty creatures. When it proves more of a challenge than he anticipated, he's forced to team up with the thing he hates most: vampires.

Director Guillermo del Toro elevates this sequel to the 1998 hit with a perfect blend of dark fantasy and action. The fight scenes hit hard and fast with impressive choreography, only occasionally hindered by dated CGI. Wesley Snipes is in peak form here, adding a quirky coolness to Blade's stoicism in what will hopefully one day be recognized as the character's finest hour.

Chronicles of Riddick (2004)

A fearsome army known as the Necromongers travels the galaxy in an effort to wipe out the human race and reign supreme. Humanity's last hope is a super-powered galactic convict named Riddick, who plans to stop their tyrannical campaign before it's too late.

A departure from its stripped-down predecessor, Pitch Black, Chronicles of Riddickis a massive swing of a sci-fi epic that mostly delivers on its ambitions. Borrowing heavily from titans of the genre, it manages to set itself apart with creative and expansive world-building. Vin Diesel gives one of the most committed performances of his career and is surrounded by talented actors like Judi Dench and Keith David adding gravitas to the material. Check out the director's cut for an extended version that many fans agree improves upon the original.

