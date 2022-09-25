Amazon Prime Video’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has completely taken over the streaming world with its recent release. The show focuses on Middle Earth thousands of years prior to the famous Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit movies, bringing together legendary characters in the lore of the world. As evil reemerges, an ensemble cast of characters must band together to prevent destruction.

Fantasy television series have become more and more popular, and fans of the hit Amazon series should totally check out some of these other options available once they’ve finished season one.

'Fate: The Winx Saga'

In this show based on the Nickelodeon animated series The Winx Club, a group of fairies attends a boarding school for learning the magical arts. Throughout the series, they must learn not only to control their powers but also their hormones. The group must navigate love, rivalries, and school drama while a practically unstoppable evil arises.

The show has two seasons, with the most recent being released on September 16, 2022. Any fan of fantasy—especially fairy stories and magic—should absolutely check this show out.

'Shadow and Bone'

The record-setting fantasy TV show based on novels by Leigh Bardugo, Shadow and Bone, took the world by storm in 2021. The series follows Alina Starkov as she discovers her magical gift of being a Sun Summoner.

Shadow and Bone also incorporates a group of criminals called “The Crows” from Bardguo’s other duology “Six of Crows” into the same storyline. The show received rave reviews and was renewed for season 2. A first look at season 2 was released on September 24, 2022, during Netflix's TUDUM Event.

'The Witcher'

The Witcher is yet another Netflix fantasy show worthy of a binge-watch. The show is based on the book series (and subsequent videogame series) and explores the legend of Geralt of Rivia, a magic monster-hunter that travels the world and uses his supernatural powers to vanquish evil.

The show is similar to Game of Thrones in its tonality and aesthetic. For fans in the videogame community who love fantasy, The Witcher is a great watch. It also stars the incomparable Henry Cavill in the lead role!

'The Wheel of Time'

The Wheel of Time is an Amazon Prime Video series based on the high-fantasy book series of the same name. The show follows Moiraine, a member of the Aes Sedai, a powerful organization of women who are able to make use of the One Power. She seeks a group of 5 young villagers to locate the reincarnation of the Dragon, a magic channeler who broke the world.

As the Dark One looms overhead, the Dragon Reborn is the only one who can save them. The show was so well done, and any fans of high fantasy would enjoy a world as luscious and well-written as this.

'Outlander'

Outlander is a historical fantasy series based on the novel series of the same name by author Diana Gabaldon. The series follows the story of Claire Randall, a married combat nurse who magically gets thrown back in time to 1743. In 1700s Scotland, she encounters, falls in love with, and marries a Highland warrior named Jamie Fraser.

The two of them get entangled in the Jacobite Rising rebellion. For fans of historical drama and the Georgian era in the UK, Outlander is a fabulous choice.

'What We Do In the Shadows'

Taika Waititi’s famous show, What We Do In the Shadows, follows 4 vampire roommates in Staten Island in a mockumentary-style show. The show has had 4 successful seasons thus far and is derived from the cult-favorite movie of the same name that was released in 2014.

The series revolves around each of the vampires as they interact with the modern world and other supernatural beings that are within it. What We Do in the Shadows is a perfect watch for anyone looking for a show with a creepy side.

'The Sandman'

By far one of the most anticipated series of 2022, The Sandman is a dark fantasy series based on the comic book written by Neil Gaiman. The show follows Morpheus, the personification of dreams and a member of the seven Endless, a family of supernatural beings. When he is captured in an occult ritual and being held captive for over 100 years, Dream escapes and sets out to restore order to his realm called The Dreaming.

The show stars Tom Sturridge as Morpheus, who creates a dark and sensual performance as the Lord of Dreams. Gaiman fans and fans of the comic should absolutely check this show out—even if not, the show is a spectacular production.

'Once Upon A Time'

One of ABC’s most well-known series, Once Upon A Time is a fairy-tale drama series that aired for 7 seasons. The show takes play in two worlds: a fantasy world where fairy-tale characters live and a fictional seaside town in Maine. Once Upon A Time follows a young woman who is drawn to the town in Maine.

On the night of her 28th birthday, things change drastically. The show is a fan favorite and should definitely at least be tried once for the experience!

'His Dark Materials'

His Dark Materials is a fantasy show from HBO based on a trilogy of novels of the same name by Philip Pullman. The show follows an orphan named Lyra as she searches for her missing friend and accidentally discovers an entire kidnapping plot related to an extraterrestrial substance called Dust (that also happens to be invisible).

The show has 2 successful seasons and a 3rd is expected to premiere in November 2022.

'The Shannara Chronicles'

The Shannara Chronicles is a fantasy series adapted from a trilogy of novels by Terry Brooks. The series follows 3 heroes as they protect an anxiety tree in order to prevent the escape of banished demons.

The show was sadly canceled after 2 seasons but nonetheless was enjoyed by audiences worldwide. For any fan of fantasy that has more of a teenage, young-adult feel, this series might be the best choice.

