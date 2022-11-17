For many years, this riveting fantastical tale of warring houses, dragons, ghosts, witches, and crowns has remained the most viewed on HBO, until the House of the Dragon finale recently took over its spot. Game of Thrones is undoubtedly seething with heroes and noble paths that it's easy to overlook or undervalue certain heroic deeds. With over 50 main characters, only the most powerful or despised may stay stuck in the minds of many. However, remembering only a few of the shows' giants will be a great disservice to certain heroes whose contributions cost them their lives or nearly did.

What exactly does it mean to be a hero? To be courageous? To be a valiant warrior? Being selfless? Whatever phrase fits your definition of a hero, these characters have showcased one or every one of these qualities and yet received little or no recognition. How can Osha’s sacrifice be forgotten? Or Ser Davos’ loyalty and wit, Podrick’s brave act in destroying Ser Mandon be insignificant? Could the major characters have achieved their goals without the heroic actions of these underappreciated champions?

Podrick is More Than Just a Sweet-faced Squire

At the Battle of the Blackwater, Tyrion is about to be killed by Ser Mandon and there’s nobody to save him. He must fight this hulking giant or perish. However, Podrick thrusts a spear through the back of Ser Mandon’s head, saving Tyrion. A cowardly squire saves the life of the hero of the Battle of the Blackwater and that’s not laudable?

Podrick may be remembered for his loyalty, lovable attributes and popularity with women, but many fans won’t remember him as a hero. Podrick has gone through hell, perhaps not as much as Arya or Jon Snow or Daenerys, but he has had his fair share of battles and blistering cold winters not to be recognized as a great man.

Ser Baristan, a Knight Until the End

After being stripped of his title as the Lord Commander of the King’s army, Ser Baristan leaves Westeros and joins Daenerys to fight her battles, dedicating the rest of his life to dutifully serving yet another Targaryen. However, because of the circumstances of his death, his great deed often fades from many people's memories.

There’s no denying that Ser Baristan encapsulates the true definition of a knight. He never hesitates to fight for those to whom he swears his allegiance. Though an aged Knight, he refuses to die an ordinary man, instead he dies protecting Grey Worm just like a true knight would. He may have died in an alley fighting off many untrained militiamen, but that doesn’t make his death - or deeds - any less heroic.

Osha, Her Young Master's Sworn Protector

Greyjoy and the Iron Islanders have besieged Winterfell, leaving the city and its lords defenseless. After Theon kills Maester Luwin, Osha realizes she must save the boys, or they may suffer the same fate. She seduces Theon, and when he falls asleep, she escapes with Rickon, Bran and Hodor. When they are captured by Ramsay, she dies trying to save Rickon.

In the grand scheme of things, her sacrifice may not be regarded as heroic; but what could be braver than Osha’s altruism for her young masters? Though she’s not bound by oath to protect the Stark boys with her life, she shielded them from harm until her very bitter end. Surely such ferocious bravery shouldn’t go unnoticed.

Lovable Ser Davos Seaworth

Ser Davo’s heroic acts are numerous, but the most laudable of them all was saving Jon Snow’s life. Ser Davo’s notable accomplishments include but are not limited to fighting in the Battle of Blackwater, assisting in forming an alliance between Daenerys and Jon Snow, fending off the white walkers and more.

His wit and devotion won him many fans. However, with the focus being on the famous heroes, his exceptional qualities and deeds often fade into the background, making him just one of the many faces in the Battle for Westeros and not the savior he truly is.

Sam the Slayer

In season 2, a cowardly soldier is dumped on the men of the night watch in the person of Sam Tarly, a faint-hearted soldier who stutters and is afraid of battles. In the beginning, it seems he will not survive being a Night Watcher. However, as the story progresses, Sam slays a white walker, saves Gilly, and reveals the truth about Jon Snow’s birth, becoming a hero in his own way.

Many may wonder why the chicken-hearted Sam Tarly would ever be nicknamed Sam the Slayer. But why not, given that he was the first man to slay a White Walker? He may have been a coward from the beginning but as the story unfolds, it becomes clear he understands that being afraid doesn’t make one a coward, failing to act even when afraid, does.

Lyanna Mormont, Small But Feisty Warrior

It’s time to make a crucial decision while other northern lords hesitate, and Lyanna steps forward to boldly swear her allegiance to the new King in the North. But this is not the only time her bravery astounds many. This fierce young Lady of Bear Island took down a wight giant before she was crushed to death.

Lyanna may not go down in the books of many as a hero, but it takes a great deal of courage for a child - a female and a young ruler - to speak up in the midst of adults. Also, her unflinching charge toward a Wight giant may have appeared foolish, but it takes a lion’s heart to fight a zombie giant.

Wun Wun the Mighty Falls

After this free folk giant is freed by Jon Snow, he fights on Jon Snow’s side to the very end. He helps Jon Snow fight in the Battle of the Bastards, powering through a swarm of soldiers despite being riddled with arrows. But this isn’t the only time his towering height and ferocious strength worked magic, he also single-handedly defeats a dozen of Wights.

Wun Wun dies fighting fiercely for Jon Snow, ensuring Ramsay Bolton’s defeat and that singular act enthralled so many fans. He died a hero, pierced through the eye by a fatal arrow and certainly deserves a great deal of recognition for his devotion to the King in the North.

Hodor the Coward Becomes Hodor the Brave

Bran is trapped in a trance when an army of wights descends on them. The Children of the Forest try to hold them off, but soon they gain access to the cave. They all can't make it out alive and one or two must sacrifice their lives for others to live, which Hodor selflessly did.

In season 6, Hodor transforms from the dim-witted giant he was always portrayed as to one of the greatest heroes in Game of Thrones. His bravery is the very reason he lost his sanity in childhood, and “hold the door” is the statement that symbolizes his heroic sacrifice. Hodor’s sole purpose in life was to die for Bran, which he did selflessly, making him a true hero.

Leaf’s Valiant Sacrifice

She is not even human, but she sacrificed her life for Bran. Bran is in a trance when an army of bloodthirsty Wights attacks them. Leaf sees there’s a need to stall them, using her powerful magic, she blows herself up along with a great number of Wights.

But this very moment may not be remembered or stand a chance against many other sacrifices because it accomplished little or nothing, since the Wights never stopped chasing Bran, even after Leaf’s selfless sacrifice. But, since self-sacrifice is the pinnacle of heroism, shouldn't her decision to give up her life be deified?

Theon Greyjoy Redeems Himself

Theon Greyjoy desperately tries to redeem himself for sacking Winterfell, the very place which was home to him for many years. Many believe that he suffers greatly at the hands of Ramsay as retribution for his betrayal. However, after all he did, he never stopped trying to redeem himself, especially in the eyes of the Starks.

At some point, many hated Greyjoy for betraying the Starks, but he died a hero, defending one of them. He may not be a hero like Arya`- who slayed the Night King - but his bravery is worthy of being celebrated. Despite his evil deeds, Theon can’t remain the deceiver or freak; not after he died valiantly protecting Bran from the Night king.

