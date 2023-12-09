Many of the best filmmakers of this generation once started off as actors. Robert Redford, Leonard Nimoy, Clint Eastwood, and Greta Gerwig among others were all movie stars before they became better known as directors. It’s not surprising that so many actors decide to step behind the camera after a career in front of it. While playing a great character may be enough for some, getting involved in a story’s inception and the physical production of a film offers a different type of reward. While movie stars have a limited amount of time when they can remain at the center of the cultural conversation, a filmmaker has the ability to continue pushing the boundaries of the medium well into the later stages of their career.

In many ways, being an actor is a great way to learn about the filmmaking process. While an actor’s responsibilities are bound to their individual role and character, a director must be involved in every level of a film’s production. It’s not an easy transition to make; while there have been many successful actors-turned-directors, some performers simply aren’t up to the challenge. This makes the more memorable directorial efforts from established actors even more impressive. Here are ten underrated movies directed by acclaimed actors, ranked.

10 'Rosewater' (2014)

Directed by Jon Stewart

Jon Stewart’s subversive, creative sense of humor made The Daily Show into a lynchpin in American culture. Stewart found ways to poke fun at both sides of the political spectrum, and often offered more insight than what could be found in traditional news programs. These skills prepared Stewart for his impressive directorial debut Rosewater, which starred Gael Garcia Bernal as the Iranian-Canadian journalist Maziar Bahari, who was imprisoned in the Middle East for filming an active political revolution.

Bernal’s performance is an inspiring tribute to anyone that has ever put their life on the line for the truth. The film shows that good journalism is important, even if it comes at a great personal cost.

9 'The Gift' (2015)

Directed by Joel Edgerton

Joel Edgerton is a severely underrated actor who spent years giving great performances in a supporting capacity. Although Edgerton was often brilliant, he rarely got the chance to play a juicy role that he could sink his teeth into. In order to get around this issue, Edgerton cast himself in his directorial debut The Gift as the main antagonist. The film didn’t just give him his best role in years; it revealed that Edgerton could create dark, nasty thrillers that pushed the boundaries of good taste.

Edgerton’s performance as the enigmatic stranger “Gordo” is chilling, but it's really Jason Bateman who steals the film with his performance as Gordo’s childhood friend Simon. Simon is a pretentious, manipulative childhood bully who has never completely grown up.

8 'Blaze' (2018)

Directed by Ethan Hawke

Blaze was an underrated directorial effort from the great Ethan Hawke. Beyond his catalog of great performances, Hawke is also a writer, director, stage performer, documentarian, and musician of great acclaim. Hawke often spotlights underrepresented artists who never got the credit that they deserved in their lifetime. In Blaze, his subject is the country music legend Blaze Foley, who tragically died in 1979.

While Foley’s tragic life makes Blaze a rather melancholy film to watch at some points, the film leans on the positive side when it shows his impact on the music industry. Blaze is set in Hawke’s hometown of Austin, Texas; it made sense that he would want to pay tribute to a local artist who continues to inspire musicians from the area.

7 'Vengeance' (2022)

Directed by B.J. Novak

Some directors take the opportunity with their directorial debuts to show a different side of their personalities. While B.J. Novak was best known for his scene-stealing performance as Ryan on The Office, his feature film debut Vengeance is a dark satire about the obsession over true crime. The film questions the responsibility that journalists have to their subjects, and questions how an outsider can ever bring justice to an unsolved case.

Vengeance considers how important framing is for a storyteller, especially when dealing with sensitive subject material. While this is shown in the film through the character arc of Novak’s character Ben Manalowitz, it may represent the same anxieties that he had as a first time filmmaker.

6 'Motherless Brooklyn' (2019)

Directed by Edward Norton

Motherless Brooklyn is a beautiful tribute to the noir genre that isn't ashamed of its classical influences. While the original novel of the same name was not a period piece, director Edward Norton chose to set the film in the 1950s. This decision made the film’s commentary on New York’s corrupt infrastructure more profound. Norton uses the film to show how social discrimination and racism will always be intertwined with the Big Apple, despite the diversity of his inhabitants.

Norton delivers a great performance as the novice detective Lionel. While it may not rank among his best performances, Norton surrounds himself with a terrific supporting cast that includes Alec Baldwin, Willem Dafoe, Cherry Jones, Bobby Cannavale, and Bruce Willis among others.

5 'Brad's Status' (2017)

Directed By Mike White

Mike White is a director of such notable acclaim that it’s easy to forget that he once played Ned in School of Rock. Although White has earned a significant amount of attention for creating the brilliant HBO series The White Lotus, he also helmed an underrated college comedy with 2017’s Brad’s Status.

Brad’s Status explores how “coming of age” can be similar to a mid-life crisis. Both experiences are based on not knowing what the future holds, and facing it with some trepidation. While Brad’s Status isn’t as brutal as The White Lotus, it's just as emotionally grueling.

4 'Thunder Road' (2018)

Directed by Jim Cummings

Jim Cummings pulled triple duties as the writer, director, and star of 2018’s Thunder Road. The film was based on a short of the same name in which Cummings had starred as Officer Jim Arnaud, a police officer mourning the loss of his mother. While the short film was only centered around a speech that Jim gives at his mother’s funeral, the film shows how difficult the grieving process can be.

Although Cummings deserves credit for expanding the original concept, he deserves equal praise for his great performance. Cummings shows a more sensitive side of masculinity than most stars would be incapable of depicting. As its turns out, a little Bruce Springsteen music can go a long way.

3 'Rabbit Hole' (2010)

Directed by John Carroll Lynch

Not to be confused with the acclaimed Keifer Sutherland mystery series of the same name, Rabbit Hole was an underrated directorial effort from the great character actor John Carroll Lynch. The film centers on how a couple grieves the loss of their young son in a car accident. Instead of depicting the moments after the tragedy, Rabbit Hole shows the lingering effects that grief can have. It’s a mature examination of how tragedy can call into question the fundamentals of a marriage.

Nicole Kidman received an Academy Award nomination for Best Actress for her performance. However, the film features an equally brilliant turn from Aaron Eckhart in one of his greatest performances. It’s a shame that the Oscars did not also recognize his work, as the film relies on both actors being on the same emotional wavelength.

2 'Mass' (2021)

Directed by Fran Kranz

Not every directorial debut is necessarily a “flashy one. Fran Kranz’s 2021 film Mass feels almost like a stage play because it takes place in such an isolated environment with only four characters. The film details a discussion that takes place after a school shooting between the shooter’s parents (Ann Dowd and Reed Birney) and the parents of one of the victims (Jason Isaacs and Martha Plimpton).

The brilliance of Mass is that it does not try to offer a solution to the gun violence epidemic. However, seeing the mature, empathetic conversations that take place between these two sets of characters may help viewers grapple with real life violence. Mass suggests that empathy always has value, even when giving it can be uncomfortable.

1 'Wildlife' (2018)

Directed by Paul Dano

Wildlife feels like the type of old-fashioned family drama that the film industry simply doesn’t make anymore. Based on the novel of the same name, the film shows how the young boy Joe Brinson (Ed Oxenbould), grapples with his parents’ splintering relationship. As his father Jerry (Jake Gyllenhaal) leaves home to find work, his mother Jeanette (Carey Mulligan) finds herself drawn to another man. Wildlife is the directorial debut of Paul Dano, who co-wrote the adaptation alongside his real life partner Zoe Kazan.

There’s an understated beauty to Wildlife that feels like the work of a master filmmaker, and not a first time director like Dano. While Dano still has a great career ahead of himself as an actor, Wildlife hopefully won’t be the last time that he steps behind the camera.

