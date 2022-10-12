Fans know DreamWorks thanks to 'Shrek' and 'Madagascar,' but that is only the start of the studio's catalog.

Since its founding in 1994, DreamWorks has risen to become one of the leading figures in the world of animated films. Their 2001 hit, Shrek, was the first winner of the Academy Award for Best Animated Film, and went on to spawn multiple sequels. Other franchises spawned by DreamWorks include Madagascar, Kung Fu Panda, and How to Train Your Dragon.

In between those juggernauts, DreamWorks has released a great many other films. Most of them have not received sequels, but are still worth a watch thanks to that unique DreamWorks blend of humor and emotion.

'Antz' (1998)

Dreamworks' first film stars Woody Allen as a neurotic ant struggling to find his place in a colony of millions. After meeting his colony's princess at a bar, he becomes smitten and switches places with his soldier friend for the chance to see her again. This unknowingly sets him on a path to save his colony from destruction.

Antz was released within months of Pixar's A Bug's Life, which caused some drama about who ripped off whose idea. While both movies are enjoyable, Antzhits harder thanks to its stronger themes of conforming versus being an individual. While the design of the ants can be offsetting, the characters are fun and voiced by the likes of Gene Hackman, Sylvester Stallone, and Sharon Stone.

'The Road to El-Dorado' (2000)

Miguel and Tulio are two con men from Spain who come into possession of a map that leads to the city of gold, El-Dorado. After stowing away on a ship, they find themselves in South America and are found by the city's inhabitants. With the aid of a girl named Chel, Miguel and Tulio pass themselves off as gods to win their trust.

Miguel and Tulio's friendship is the reason to see this film. Kenneth Branagh and Kevin Kline work beautifully off one another, seamlessly flipping between best friends, bitter enemies, and an old married couple. The film also has some fun and memorable songs written by Elton John and Tim Rice, who worked on The Lion King.

'Over The Hedge' (2006)

A group of foraging animals awaken to find that most of their forest home has been demolished and replaced with houses. As they worry about gathering enough food for next winter, a raccoon named RJ offers to show them the benefits of stealing human food. Unknown to them, he intends to use the food to pay back a bear.

Over The Hedge has a fantastic cast, including Bruce Willis, Steve Carell, Wanda Sykes, and William Shatner. The writing compliments their talent well; each character is memorable and distinct, and several have their own mini-arcs. It doesn't try to be anything more than a fun and enjoyable animated film, at which it succeeds.

'Flushed Away' (2006)

A rat named Roddy was looking forward to enjoying himself when his owners go on holiday, only for a sewer rat to party-crash. He attempts to flush the rat down the toilet but ends up going down himself. In his quest to get home, Roddy encounters a community of sewer mice and a plucky riverboat captain outrunning a megalomaniac toad.

Flushed Away is the final film made in partnership between DreamWorks and Aardman Animations, following Chicken Run and Wallace and Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit. It retains the same level of British charm and likable characters, though swaps out its signature claymation for stylistic CGI. This allows the film more creativity with its action scenes, especially when they involve water.

'Bee Movie' (2007)

Image via DreamWorks Animation

A bee named Barry is ready to join the workforce, but is disheartened to learn that he will be expected to do one job for the rest of his life. He goes for a flight outside his hive, befriends a woman, and discovers that humans harvest honey for themselves. This leads Barry to attempt to sue the human race for centuries of honey theft.

Bee Movie has managed to achieve status as an internet meme thanks to the bizarre jokes and writing decisions found within. One moment it's getting creative, showing how bees make their honey, then the next Barry is falling in love with a human woman and pushing out her human fiancé - played by Patrick Warburton - and who is somehow the bad guy. It really has to be seen to be believed.

'Megamind' (2010)

Metro City has long been the battleground of two aliens who came to earth as infants: the heroic Metroman and the villainous Megamind. One day. Megamind accidentally discovers Metroman's weakness and kills him. He quickly finds that life has no meaning without his rival, so he concocts a plan to create a new one.

Megamind takes the classic tropes of Superman and uses them to explore themes of societal pressure, nature versus nurture, and the difference between being nice and good. Megamind was never given the chance to be good, but even when he decides to be a villain, he does so more like a wrestling heel. The story is complemented thanks to a wonderful cast and soundtrack including AC/DC and Guns N' Roses.

'Rise of The Guardians' (2012)

When Jack Frost rises from a frozen lake in the light of the moon, he has no memory of his past and finds that people can't see or hear him. He lives a carefree life spreading ice and cold, until one day he is brought before Santa Claus, the Easter Bunny, the Sandman, and the Toothfairy. The Man in the Moon has chosen Jack to join them and stop the return of the Bogeyman before he plunged the world into a second dark age.

Rise of the Guardians is one of DreamWorks' most visually stunning films. The pacing jumps around too much, but the tradeoff is that audiences get to see so many visually distinct worlds based around the holidays. Chris Pine's voice is distracting coming out of Jack, but he does a good job showing the struggle to uncover his past.

'Turbo' (2013)

Turbo is a garden snail who sneaks into the local garage to watch racing videos every night. As he trains to one day race alongside his heroes, he ends up alienating himself from his fellow snails and his older brother. After a freak accident, he develops car-like abilities and is found by a human who wants to enlist him in the Indy 500.

While the plot can be a little silly, Turbo offers a fun plucky underdog story and a look at sibling dynamics. It would have been easy to write Turbo's brother, and the older brother of Tito - his human friend - as antagonists who want to squash their dreams. Thankfully, the film does a good job showing things from their perspective: they want to support their brothers, but worry about their future stability.

'Abominable' (2019)

After the death of her father, Yi works hard to save up enough money to go on a trip across China, though in the process she alienates herself from her friends and family. One day, she finds a lost yeti on her roof trying to get back to Mt. Everest. Two of Yi's friends end up getting roped in as well, and together they try to get the yeti home while evading the naturalist who captured him.

While Abominable doesn't have as strong of a story as other DreamWorks products, it more than makes up for it in the animation. The film is gorgeous, and whenever the young yeti uses his magic, it gives the animators a chance to flex their talents with color and design. It also has a good story that touches on themes of grief, the importance of family and friends, and man's responsibility to the natural world.

'The Bad Guys' (2022)

Image via Dreamworks Animation

Wolf, Snake, Shark, Pirana, and Tarantula are a gang of criminals called the Bad Guys, who specialize in heists. When Wolf experiences a shred of kindness during their biggest job yet, it results in their capture. However, they are given a second chance by Professor Marmalade, who wants to prove that anybody can be good.

The Bad Guys combines heist tropes with witty writing and a beautiful art style that encapsulates how far DreamWorks has come since its founding. The characters are definitely the highlight: the comradery between The Bad Guys feels like a genuine group of friends who get on each other's nerves but would stick together no matter what. The supporting cast is also very good, especially the red fox governor played by Zazie Beetz.

