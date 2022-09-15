A whole new batch of villains will enter the Spider-Verse, but which ones?

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse releases in theaters on June 2nd, 2023. The film, a sequel to 2018's Into the Spider-Verse, promises to reunite characters like Miles Morales and Gwen Stacy, all while introducing a horde of new Spider-Men.

RELATED: 10 Most Amazing Alternate Versions of Spider-Man

But what good is a bunch of Spider-Men if they don't have some great villains to stop? From familiar classics to obscure oddities, here are ten villains we'd like to see in the Spider-Verse follow-up.

Hobgoblin

While the Green Goblin might be Spider-Man's most well-known "goblin" foe, the Hobgoblin is a frightful figure in his own right. Although his identity is almost never consistent, Hobgoblin's desire to take the wall-crawler down is always present, no matter who is behind the mask.

RELATED: 10 Most Overlooked Spider-Man Villains

With how many times the Green Goblin has appeared on film, it feels absurd that Hobgoblin has never gotten his dues on the big screen. Perhaps he could even have become Miles' nemesis, similarly to how the Green Goblin was Parker's.

The Lizard

The Lizard is a classic case of a comic book villain who was wronged by science. During his attempts to use the DNA of lizards to regrow human limbs, Dr. Curt Connors was transformed into the Lizard, and has since become both a friend and foe to the amazing Spider-Man.

While The Lizard has appeared in a movie before, this scary scientist has yet to be given the justice he deserves. A more animated interpretation of the villain might be the treatment he so desperately needs. And for the love of Uncle Ben, let's give him the snout this time!

The Enforcers

Spider-Man has fought a lot more than villains in spandex, folks. Just take a look at the Enforcers. One of Spider-Man's earliest villains, the Enforcers, are a group of hitmen that help the many criminal gangs in New York achieve their nefarious goals.

RELATED: 10 Costumes Spider-Man Should Wear in the MCU

The Enforcers are far from being at the top of anyone's "best Spider-Man villains" list, but that's exactly what could make them interesting antagonists for this sequel. With no prior expectations, they could easily be re-imagined without much of a backlash, which could potentially give fans a very exciting take on these criminals.

Mister Negative

Fans of Sony's Spider-Man game are likely more than familiar with the tale of Mister Negative. After an experiment led him to control the Darkforce and Lightforce, Mister Negative became two people living in one body. While Martin Li is a kind man who helps the homeless in New York, Mister Negative is one of the most dangerous crime lords in the city.

Mister Negative's split personality could lend itself to some very interesting drama and mystery in the context of a film. His design, made up of inverted colors, would also be utterly beautiful to see in the Spider-Verse art style.

Sandman

One of Spider-Man's most prominent villains, the Sandman, needs little introduction. A criminal who can turn into sand itself, he's practically guaranteed to give the webbed hero a lot of trouble.

RELATED: The 10 Sony Spider-Man Universe Characters Most Likely To Get Their Own Films

Sandman's made a few appearances on film, but they've always been constrained by the limits of live-action. In the world of animation, Sandman's power and transformations can be realized in a way they never have been prior.

Doppelganger

Doppelganger is a character whose storyline you can more or less decipher from his name. He's a mindless and monstrous version of the friendly neighborhood Spider-Man, and he's battled the hero on numerous occasions.

In a movie full of Spider-people, surely they eventually have to encounter an evil Spider-Man? And since the character has participated in many of the Spider-Verse events in the comics, this is a character who might just make it into the anticipated sequel.

Stilt-Man

When the topic of silly comic book characters is brought up, it's only a matter of time until somebody mentions Stilt-Man. Also known as the criminal Wilbur Day, Stilt-Man's strength comes from a suit of armor, which also gives him his iconic set of lengthy legs.

Stilt-Man might be too silly for a live-action film, but in the series that has already given fans Spider-Ham, he would fit right in. As silly as he is, he has also proven himself as a formidable fighter, going up against the likes of Thor and Iron Man. Surely, he could take on a bunch of Spider-Men, right?

Rhino

The Rhino is easily one of Spider-Man's most powerful villains. Originally little more than a Russian criminal, Aleksei Systevich participated in an experiment that gave him super strength, as well as skin covering like that of a rhinoceros.

The Rhino would be a good fit for Spider-Verse because he can show how animation can adapt the sillier aspects of comics in a way live-action films can't. In his classic costume, the Rhino would undoubtedly look goofy in one of the Tom Holland films. But in animation, he could look just like his original incarnation, and nobody would bat an eye!

Morlun

When you're thinking of villains who can take on a legion of Spider-Men, few seem better equipped than Morlun. Morlun is driven by the sole agenda of wiping out every version of the web-slinger in existence, no matter the universe.

With such a storyline and his prominent appearance in the Spider-Verse event, Morlun could very well be this version's equivalent to Thanos in the MCU. The fact that the character has never appeared on-screen ever, be it in cartoons or movies, makes the idea of him showing up all the more enticing.

Spider-Carnage

While Doppelganger might be an evil clone of Spider-Man, Spider-Carnage is that idea taken to its natural extreme. This variant of Spider-Man, incredibly evil and sadistic, is what happens after he bonds with the bloodthirsty Carnage symbiote.

Spider-Carnage could very well be the most dangerous Spider-Man of them all, and as such, it would be fascinating to see him as a prominent villain in the sequel. Between a great backstory and an exciting design, he could be a great foil to Miles and his friends.

NEXT: The 10 Best Arcs From The 90s 'Spider-Man' Animated Series