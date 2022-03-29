Who doesn't love a good twist? If done right, twists can enhance the story and keep things interesting. They can turn a great movie into an unforgettable one like Star Wars: Empire Strikes Back. Or they can even elevate a mediocre film into a decent, memorable flick.

Twists keep audiences on their toes by keeping them guessing and engaged instead of bored because they think they know what's going to happen already. Fans of these moments will be glad to know there's no shortage of the best plot twist movies on Netflix to choose from, without any spoilers.

10 'Apostle' (2018)

Director Gareth Evans brings a truly bizarre world to life with Apostle. When a young woman from a wealthy family is taken hostage by a strange cult, her brother, Thomas (Dan Stevens), is forced to infiltrate the island where the cult resides and try and rescue his beloved sister.

Apostle sets up a compelling mystery with plenty of twists and turns throughout. What starts off as a slow burn in the first act quickly devolves into a chaotic, disturbing, bloody nightmare that puts The Wicker Man to shame. With some excellent cinematography, a layered antagonist, and creepy mystical elements, Apostle fits perfectly within the "island cult" subgenre.

9 'The Guilty' (2021)

Made during the COVID-19 pandemic, The Guilty is an intriguing, fast-paced drama about a disgraced cop put on desk duty who receives a call from a distressed woman trapped in someone's car. Taking place all in one location and relying completely on Jake Gyllenhaal's acting skills, the film manages to keep the viewer's attention throughout its 90-minute runtime.

Having run into obvious difficulties brought on by the pandemic, director Antoine Fuqua directed the entire movie from a van with the use of monitors and walkie-talkies. This bottle thriller manages to keep the tension high and engaging even with limited resources. Its twist remind viewers to think twice about strangers.

8 'I'm Thinking of Ending Things' (2020)

As is typical of director Charlie Kaufman's works, I'm Thinking of Ending Things is a wonderfully weird masterpiece that's never what audiences expect. The film has a deceptively simple premise: A young woman (played by Jessie Buckley) is meeting her boyfriend Jake's (Jesse Plemons) parents, so the two of them drive to the couple's farm.

Soon, the film transforms into a surrealist dream (or nightmare) as the line between reality and fantasy blurs. The plot twist towards the end is open to viewers' interpretation, making it that much more intriguing and worth watching.

7 'The Platform' (2019)

One of the best socially conscious horror movies from recent years, The Platform depicts a "Vertical Self-Management Center" full of exploited residents who are switched every now and then between the different floors. The reasoning behind the switches is to change who gets to eat from "the platform" first, which comes down from the top filled with food, but is inevitably empty by the time it gets to the lower floors.

The conflict that arises from the tower's residents soon devolves into gruesome violence, and efforts at trying to fix the system only seem to fail. The Platform has a crucial subplot linked to its heartbreaking plot twist that provides a profound perspective on the brutality and desperation in the underrated sci-fi horror film.

6 'Black Mirror: Bandersnatch' (2018)

This is a fun one because the viewer is allowed to make the choices of how this story unfolds, twists and all. The universe of Black Mirror was a perfect fit for Netflix's new "interactive experiences" that allows the audience to make decisions and leads to five different endings for the film.

Black Mirror: Bandersnatch follows a young programmer in 1984 who is trying to adapt a fantasy gamebook into a video game, which leads to a wild journey of tech-induced horror that Black Mirror does so well. Given the multiple endings, there are plenty of twists throughout with some that viewers might miss on the first run, encouraging multiple viewings. It's one of the most unique and best Netflix movies with plot twists that rely on the audience's choices.

5 'The Mist' (2007)

Based on the eponymous 1980 novella by Stephen King, director Frank Darabont's The Mist depicts the terrifying events in the small town of Bridgton, Maine after a thick fog turns deadly. As the residents struggle to survive against the Lovecraftian horrors that begin to reveal themselves within the mist, they'll have to sacrifice and do whatever it takes to get out alive.

The Mist's jaw-dropping ending is a well-known one. Initially a divisive plot twist among fans and critics alike, time has been kind to Darabont's film, which is now considered a classic of the genre.

4 'Bullet Train' (2022)

Bullet Train is a ridiculously fun action comedy film featuring Brad Pitt in the lead role as Ladybug, an unlucky assassin who wants to become a pacifist and intends to stick to it during his latest mission. It's simple enough, just retrieve a briefcase from a bullet train. Of course, things don't turn out to be so straightforward.

With other killers and colorful characters on board, the movie throws numerous twists and turns that will have audiences both surprised and laughing at the absurdity of it all. Paired with flawlessly choreographed action sequences, gut-busting moments, and impressive visuals, the film becomes a must-see for those who love action-packed flicks that don't take themselves too seriously.

3 'Nocturnal Animals' (2016)

This psychological thriller follows an art gallery owner, Susan (Amy Adams), who is sent a book by her ex-husband, Edward (Jake Gyllenhaal), which bears many similarities to their previous relationship. Along with the book, she is also invited to dinner when Edward comes to town.

Nocturnal Animals unfolds interestingly, following along with the fictional plot of Edward's book, Susan begins to discover different aspects of her past relationship and the emotional toll it took on both of them. Nocturnal Animals is dark, intense, and oddly romantic at times, ultimately ending with a satisfying plot twist.

2 'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery' (2022)

Daniel Craig reprises his role as Detective Benoit Blanc in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, the standalone sequel to the 2019 film, Knives Out. This time, he's invited to tech billionaire Miles Bron's (Edward Norton) private Greek island along with his closest (and rich and successful) friends. When a friendly game ends with someone dead, Detective Blanc is on the case.

It's impossible to talk about the acclaimed sequel's plot twist without spoiling the whole movie – it's an unpredictable film that viewers should go into knowing as little as possible about its twisty plot. One thing's for sure, fans of the 2019 film will undoubtedly find that Glass Onion is a worthy sequel that offers a totally fresh and exciting new mystery.

1 'Psycho' (1960)

Among the most iconic movies with plot twists on Netflix, director Alfred Hitchcock's Psycho is a classic horror film that needs no introduction. It follows the unfortunate experiences of Marion Crane (Janet Leigh), who's on the run after stealing money from her employer. When she decides to pause her journey and spend the night at the legendary Bates Motel, she gets more than she bargained for.

Everyone likely already knows about the proprietor Norman Bates' (Anthony Perkins) twisted secret, but just to stay on the safe side, a spoiler-free hint would be that he has a strange relationship with his mother. The twist – and the film in general – is one of the most influential in the genre and continues to be referenced in pop culture today.

