"If I Got The Chance To Do It Again, I'd Kill You All."

Villains of The Walking Dead are notoriously known not only for slaying walkers, but for often offing the good guys who invade their circles. Whether its mass killings, purposeful executions, or merciless retaliation in the form of a barb-wired bat beatdown, these villains are ruthless.

From good guys-turned-bad guys to rival groups of survivors to gruesome leaders, when it comes to the antagonists of the AMC horror, some of the worst have killed the least while the unexpected have killed hundreds.

Gregory - Kill Count: 0

Gregory was the leader of The Hilltop and appeared as a noble ally until he sided with Negan's group, The Saviors, causing a rift between him and HIlltop member Maggie. Gregory even goes as far as to have Maggie assassinated before attempting to kill her himself.

But despite his failed attempts that led to Maggie executing him, as hated of a villain as he was, Gregory never actually killed anyone. This makes him the only major villain of the series to have a kill count of zero.

Jadis - Kill Count: 0

Jadis led the Scavengers, a group fondly referred to by fans as the "trash people" for their strange inhabitants among heaps of trash in a junkyard. And while she later redeemed herself by saving a wounded Rick's life, Jadis' kill count is one to be determined.

While she never actually killed anyone from Rick's group or beyond, Jadis was partly responsible for the mass killing of 130 Scavengers, whose zombified bodies she leads into a metal grinder, letting the walkers of her people get crushed.

Terminus - Kill Count: 1+

While Terminus was planned to be a sanctuary, after it was inhabited by a group of bandits, it turned into a terrifying location full of captors, murderers, and rapists that Rick's group happens upon in Season 4.

As creepy of a group as they were, while they killed many of their own, the only other known murder they committed was a young man named Sam, who only appeared in two episodes and hoped to join Rick's group before being captured and killed by Terminus.

Shane Walsh - Kill Count: 2

When Shane Walsh was introduced in the series premiere, he was the best friend and partner of Rick Grimes, experiencing Rick's shooting right by his side during a flashback sequence. But when the show jumps back to the present-day post-apocalypse, Shane still appears as a good guy, having taken refuge with Rick's wife and son.

Shane began to turn when Rick awoke from his coma and found his family, ending the affair between him and Rick's wife and taking over Shane's position as leader of the group. While Shane only attempted to kill Rick, he did kill minor antagonist Randall and shoot Otis in the leg in order for him to get attacked by a herd of walkers while Shane escaped unfazed.

Lance Hornsby - Kill Count: 12

Lance Hornsby was a newcomer in Season 11, introduced as the seemingly friendly Deputy Governor of the Commonwealth, but also had a tinge of madness in his eye. When he was quickly revealed to be one of the villains of the show's final season, his kill count began to rise.

Not only does he have the blood of dozens of civilians on his hands, but Hornsby most memorably ordered the killing of a few cleaning crew members of the Commonwealth, which inadvertently caused the death of the governor's son Sebastian Milton.

The Reapers - Kill Count: 20+

Seasons 10 and 11 saw The Reapers as their main villain, led by Pope and Leah. This group of former soldiers in what looked like slasher masks would target other communities and attack their prey when they least expected it, resulting in over 20 kills.

Aside from Leah, who has a long kill count of her own - stabbing Pope to death - The Reapers' other notable kill was when they slit Alden's throat and Maggie left him holed up in an abandoned church to potentially survive, but was later found zombified.

Alpha And Beta - Kill Count: 50+

Alpha and Beta were the married murdering duo of Seasons 9 and 10 who led The Whisperers and collectively killed over 50 people during their two seasons on the show. But the most devastating kills they committed were at the hands of Alpha in Season 10.

When Alpha decides to mark the border between her land and other communities, she kidnaps several beloved characters including Tara, Enid, and Henry. She decapitated them all and left their zombified heads on sticks to mark the border for the others to find.

The Governor - Kill Count: 69

The Governor was arguably one of the baddest baddies of The Walking Dead, becoming the main antagonist of Season 3 and the majority of Season 4. But while he was an unforgettable villain, his kill count is surprisingly low.

With a total of only 69 kills, The Governor's most notable murders were when he, among many things, bit off two of Merle's fingers before fatally shooting him and later beheaded Hershel with Michonne's katana right in front of Rick's group.

Simon - Kill Count: 160+

Simon was Negan's slimy right-hand man who helped lead The Saviors in Seasons 6 through 8, acting as the secondary antagonist of the storyline, right behind Negan.

Simon's kill count is one of the highest of The Saviors, not only responsible for 130 deaths of the Scavengers and every male resident of Oceanside, but is remembered for handling a walker-tainted weapon during a fight at Alexandria, causing the reanimation of several residents.

Negan - Kill Count: 265

Negan is the best-known villain in TWD history, and despite his many wrongdoings, remains a fan-favorite character. But no matter how much he tries to be redeemed, the deaths on his conscience will always weigh heavy on both him and the viewers.

Negan has the highest kill count of all the villains, accumulating to almost 300 deaths - including the infamous murders of Abraham and Glenn in Season 7 - and it's only expected to rise in his upcoming spin-off Dead City.

