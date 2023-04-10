Despite giving us a hilarious Chris Pratt, a singing Oscar Isaac, an infinitely charming Channing Tatum, and an interesting character and performance from Aubrey Plaza, 10 Years did not fare well at the box office, nor did it generate a significant following. On the surface, one could easily assume that this is a shallow, run-of-the-mill, ensemble high school reunion picture. That assumption isn't necessarily wrong, nor is it undoubtedly right. Jamie Linden's debut flick 10 Years is formulaic in its approach to its plot, and there is not much to be desired about its cinematic achievements, if any at all. However, there is an endearing quality to its weaving of each individual's stories, bringing waves of emotions for viewers to enjoy while reminiscing the days of their youthful rowdiness.

Through its diverse set of characters, 10 Years gives the audience a fascinating look into what transpires during high school reunions. The course of events leading up to the reunion allows their characteristics to unfold like a high school yearbook. Brimming with nostalgia, the magic of this introduction lies in understanding that there is so much more to them than their "assigned stereotype." As it develops, the picture slowly reveals the central tenet of its narrative: dealing with the past. It is a condition that each and every single one of its viewers has experienced, and it tackles this notion head-on with varying results.

RELATED: How Chris Pratt Lost His Way as a Leading Man

'10 Years' Reminds Us That Not Everyone Can Change

Image via 20th Century Studios

One of the ways the picture approaches this is in presenting the idea that perhaps you never really shed the skin of your high school personality. While this might be a good thing for some, it could also be just as detrimental to others. Take Cully (Chris Pratt), for example, the school's biggest bully who is now married to Sam (Ari Graynor) and is preoccupied with the difficulties of having children. He spends the entirety of the flick drunkenly approaching the people he bullied, mainly Peter Jung. At first, it was humorous with Pratt delivering a genuinely hilarious performance. However, as the night goes on and the shots and bottles continue to pile up, Cully reveals his true self and there is an inherent pain in his depiction. He never really changed, and goes right back to picking on the same group he terrorized a decade ago. Sam gets tired of this shtick and carries her husband away, but not before drinking some alcohol to alleviate herself of some of the stress.

It paints an interesting picture of how the tables turn as time goes by. The film implies that the guys Cully used to bully are very successful in their own fields, and that being the "tough" guy taking advantage of those who can't fight back is only a temporary feeling of elation. Back then, it was sort of empowering, but right now, it's pathetic. It asks the spectators to reassess how they have treated those in the lower levels of this ridiculous hypothetical social hierarchy they have so espoused during high school. It materializes into an opportunity for Cully to realize his mistakes and finally change his ways. If his character development, or lack thereof, is any indication, though, it has a steep uphill climb at the very least.

Channing Tatum, Jenna Dewan, and Rosario Dawson Are in a Love Triangle

Image via 20th Century Studios

For the other individuals in the film, the reunion grants them the opportunity to finally leave the past behind. There is no one here that epitomizes this chance more than Jake (Channing Tatum), the school jock turned insurance salesperson. As he contemplates asking his girlfriend Jess (Jenna Dewan) to marry him, Jake is still in the middle of achieving some form of closure with his ex-girlfriend Mary (Rosario Dawson). With both of them begging to cut the romantic tension between them, things turn sour when both of their partners ask to leave the party early due to the surrounding awkwardness. When they do get the chance to talk, they reminisce over the times they had together, and finally accept that things are better where they are now.

It's interesting to see this moment of acquiescence between the two former lovers. Usually, movies would take a dramatic turn and have them get back together, often cheapening the moment. Jake and Mary throw that out of the window and dance the night away with the thought of returning to their significant others afterward. They had their time, life got in the way, and it's best to continue with how things are. It's a tough pill to swallow, especially if the audience is looking for a momentary instance of bliss. Objectively, and vicariously, though, it is what is necessary and ultimately grounds this picture in some semblance of reality that is oddly gratifying. This could also go the other way around, as two other stories in this movie exemplify.

Oscar Isaac Sang Before 'Inside Llewyn Davis'

Image via 20th Century Studios

Before he was singing in Inside Llewyn Davis, Oscar Isaac was big-shot musician in 10 Years. Now one of the country's biggest pop stars who instinctively made a last-minute decision to come to the event, Reeves (Oscar Isaac) goes out of his way to find Elise (Kate Mara), a loner during their high school days. They were attracted to each other, but never acted on their feelings out of fear. While everyone is swooning over Reeves, it turns out that Elise never really listened to his work. This makes the proceeding reveal of his biggest hit song "Never Had" being about his love for her even more romantic. Though Elise currently has a boyfriend, she decides to finally let go of him and her past fears, and willfully welcomes Reeves into her own life by making love in a car outside the bar.

On the other hand, Olivia (Aubrey Plaza) is surprised by the revelations of the classmates of her husband, Garrity (Brian Geraghty). Initially understanding that Garrity was merely into rap music, she is taken aback by the information that he actually thought he was a Black person in high school. Charmingly awkward in her disposition, Olivia is suddenly turned on when she sees how an amazing dancer and performer Garrity is. Humorously, she gives him a steamy kiss afterward, which figuratively and metaphorically turns their life around.

Unlike Jake and Mary's story, these two have happy endings. Reeves and Elise attempt to show that absence can make the heart grow fonder, and that deciding to be with someone from your past may be the best way to move forward. It paradoxically leaves the past behind by making a future with them. Garrity and Olivia's dynamic is endearing because they can discover something different about each other through the past. It isn't just about leaving the older times, but turning back to appreciate them every once in a while to fully understand what it continues to mean in the present.

'10 Years' Gives Its Characters a Second Chance

Image via 20th Century Studios

Most importantly, it could also mean exploring your past and embracing what's to come in the future. In arguably the most fascinating story of the entire film, Marty (Justin Long) and AJ (Max Minghella) are your resident goofballs who are now seemingly at the top of their careers. Looking to relive their vigorous days of old, they decide to chase the ultimate dream girl in high school, Anna (Lynn Collins). When she subtly rejects their advances, they engage in drunken shenanigans by toilet-papering her house. When she catches them, she invites them inside and the pair realize how foolish they were. They discover that Anna has two children, both abandoned by their respective fathers. Anna cries and tells them that she just wanted to feel young again for one night, and the two of them ruined it. Marty and AJ then reveal that their lives aren't as great as they let on, with the former on the brink of a divorce, and the latter barely surviving in a bustling New York environment. They end the night by eating together, figuratively assuring that they will have each other's backs. It is a scene that has no business being as good as it is. It carries the sting of a dozen failures, and strikes it directly into the hearts of viewers, but not without painting a silver lining in the end.

We all have messes, but it is no way, shape, or form, the end of all things. The past may be used to rid ourselves of our problems even for just one day, but using it as an entire facade for your existence is a mistake. This sequence, more than just an emotional turn, was the penultimate urge to scratch that itch, to stop pretending, and be who you really are. It encapsulates and carries the underlying message of the entire film, and leaves the viewers hopefully pondering on how to approach the turn of the clock themselves.

More than just for its star-studded cast (in hindsight), 10 Years is a picture that encourages viewers to do what fulfills them in relation to their youth. Whether it is leaving the past, or returning to it, depends on one's current circumstances. All that matters is that you are doing what fulfills them, and what makes them happy.