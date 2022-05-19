With the announcement that a D&D-related film called Honor Among Thieves will be launched later this year, ‘Dungeons & Dragons' fans are getting excited—and a bit skeptical. Can a film really take the parts of D&D that make it so good and make it better through the screen? Can one movie really shed a light on a tabletop RPG so popular it’s still going over 40 years later? The failure of similar game-to-film adaptations seems to take the wind out of this one’s sails before it’s even released a trailer. The all-star cast, at least, seems to indicate that if it fails it won’t be because no one cared.

However, it also seems that plans for a television show might be in the works, which is a different story. Maybe such an open world as the Dungeons & Dragons universe is more suited to a television series than a film franchise. The amount of money going into high-quality epic fantasy television right now seems to think so, anyway. But which adventures might work the best?

Dragonlance

The Dragonlance campaign setting offers tons of events and characters that would make a great television show. There’s already a fan musical in Russian centered around Raistlin Majere, so why not an entire full-budget show? With the Dragonlance setting expected to be added into the upcoming new edition, this could be the perfect way to revive interest in a classic.

With complex characters and events like the disastrous War of the Lance and the Cataclysm that forever changed the Dragonlance universe, screenwriters could have a great time coming up with new stories to fit into this world.

Tyranny of Dragons

The epitome of epic fantasy—usually what people think when reminded of ‘Dungeons and Dragons’—Tyranny of Dragons pits characters against…a dragon. Who would have guessed? More specifically, though, the main characters are fighting against a cult working to bring back the dragon tyrant Tiamat, and they traverse Faerûn in their attempt to stop it.

TV could make this story work as a fantasy of epic proportions, with worldbuilding opportunities on the scale of The Lord of the Rings. Though the campaign brings together tons of pre-existing groups and events that would need explanation, this story could serve as amazing inspiration for a save-the-world battle.

Tales From the Yawning Portal

A group of adventurers comes across a cheery tavern and stop for the night to rest. What could go wrong? Oh, yeah, there’s a portal to the Underworld in the wall. Nothing big.

Whether screenwriters are inspired byThe Sunless Citadel, with its druids and darkened, forest-covered fortresses, or Tomb of Horrors, infamous for being an unbeatable dungeon crawl, Tales From the Yawning Portal includes tons of inspiration for a series. The framing device of a tavern telling stories would be a great worldbuilding excuse, and offers a nice introduction to the world for viewers not so familiar with ‘Dungeons and Dragons’.

The Curse of Strahd

The Curse of Strahd introduced vampires to the D&D world, and it was definitely a change for the better. Combining both fantasy and horror has always been popular—see Stranger Things, which took plenty of inspiration from D&D—and including vampires into a sword-and-sorcery world is a great twist.

As an RPG, this module is a great adventure in horror and strategy; as a show, it could flourish. With someone like Mike Flanagan or Guillermo del Toro helming the direction, The Curse of Strahd could be more than just another fantasy show. It could become a classic.

Waterdeep: Dragon Heist

In a city ruled by corruption, a group of adventurers get pulled into a scheme that spans the width of Waterdeep’s leadership. What started out as a simple task to retrieve a map turns into a fantasy heist.

Turning this into a highly-rated television show wouldn’t be difficult. All the elements are there that have proven successful in other shows: the gritty underbelly of a city, a heist, and a slowly thickening plot are elements seen in Lucifer, Wheel of Time, and Oceans Eleven, and bringing them all together into an urban fantasy heist series could allow the writers to slowly unravel the conspiracy in a satisfying thread of mystery.

Living Greyhawk

Go back to the classic setting of Greyhawk! The Living Greyhawk campaign was unique in that it was run simultaneously as a shared campaign all over the world. It was interactive, with each adventure result required to be submitted at the conclusion by the Dungeon Master so that the moderators could plan new plot lines for future adventures based on the success rate.

There were literally hundreds of adventures submitted, and while the unique way it was played added to the experience, Greyhawk as a campaign setting was one of the most popular for decades. Due to the setting’s geography being explicitly based on the USA, it would be pretty easy to throw together filming locations, and there are numerous, well-recorded opportunities for TV inspiration.

The Lost Mine of Phandelver

A beginner-level classic (and a great introduction to D&D), The Lost Mines of Phandelver would provide television with a chance to portray a tried-and-true dungeon crawl–if they want to. There are plenty of other quests and adventures to send characters off on, but they all take place in the lost mines and the surrounding town of Phandalin.

With secret societies abounding in the town, the mystery of what lies beneath the mines, and a plot-driven adventure driving characters along, this could easily become a fast-paced adventure show.

Spelljammer

The Spelljammer campaign setting, while not a campaign itself, is too intriguing and creative not to include. With a version of fantasy-fueled space travel at players’ fingertips, there’s so much room here to mix and match genres. Space opera, cyberpunk, Elves and Dwarves, and even steampunk all have a place in Spelljammer.

A television show based on this setting could become something entirely new–related in some way to 'Dungeons and Dragons', but taking it all in a slightly different direction than viewers would expect. It could be a refreshing change of pace and a great introduction to the world for those who see 'Dungeons and Dragons' as purely a sword-and-sorcery universe.

Neverwinter

The popular campaign setting of Neverwinter was the inspiration for the video game MMORPG of the same name. With the abundance of video-game to television show adaptations (and the success of The Witcher and Arcane) there’s proof that maybe video games are adapted more easily to television than to film (even if there are some film adaptations fans should be excited about). The episodic adventure nature of most video games are well-suited to the short runtime of shows while gradually complicating the plot as the show goes on.

Neverwinter tells of story of a city in despair after their leader has disappeared. The inhabitants’ struggles are only worsened by the dead soldiers that begin to rise and attack the city. Fans can only imagine how great the game's visuals might look with practical effects.

Ghosts of Saltmarsh

Travel to the Age of Sail with Ghosts of Saltmarsh. Add some haunted oceans, some undead sailors, and cold-blooded smugglers, and you’ve got a sailing story to rival Pirates of the Caribbean.

The visuals of this campaign module alone could lead to an excellent television adaptation—the audience would instantly become immersed in this realm of stormy seas and tiny fishing villages. Throw in some relatable, likable characters played by great actors—preferably, ones that have experience in the game itself, as that was what made Legends of Vox Machina so well-accepted—and Ghosts of Saltmarsh could be a success.

