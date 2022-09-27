The Star Wars franchise has been filled with many beautiful characters. Fans have always gravitated towards the fun, quippy characters who have made sarcasm their primary source of expression. It's hard to believe that the franchise has been around for over four decades and some characters just fall through the cracks.

Related Link: Best 'Star Wars' Expanded Universe Characters You Didn't Know Were Canon

Some fans have been able to recognize the more under-appreciated characters who can also be witty and have a lot of fun. Any Star Wars character can feel like an extended family member because of how embedded they are in movie history. Without these characters, many fans wouldn't have been able to mold themselves into the person they are today.

Han Solo

Image via 20th Century Fox

Han Solo (Harrison Ford) felt like comedic relief throughout the original trilogy and that's why many fans were drawn to him. He constantly reminded people how good of a pilot he was and worked well off of Chewbacca. His interactions with Luke (Mark Hamill), Princess Leia (Carrie Fisher) and Lando Calrissian (Billy Dee Williams) became highlights.

Related Link: Most Powerful Non-Force Users in the 'Star Wars' Movies, Ranked

He was always quick to answer and even funnier when surprised by someone else's comeback. He was the scrappy pilot that always had a sarcastic remark in the chamber waiting for the right moment. Even in Solo: A Star Wars Story, Alden Ehrenreich brought his own charm to the character of Han Solo, and it really worked.

Princess Leia

Whether she is Princess Leia or General Leia Organa one thing is for sure: Fisher made one of the best female heroes of all time. She was crafty, and forthright and always challenged everyone around her. Her banter with Han Solo made the original trilogy so fun to watch and they both created a relationship that many fans wanted for themselves.

Related Link: Great Things From The 'Star Wars' Sequels

Leia was always able to go toe-to-toe with Han and that was part of her charm. She had the ability to outwit the wittiest pilot in the galaxy, and she had fun doing it too. Even when times were tough, she always had a good sense of humor to lighten the mood and make others feel at ease.

R2-D2

Droids have always been intriguing characters in the Star Wars franchise, and it's because they react to situations around them in different ways. R2-D2 did not have any facial reactions, but his sounds and other characters translate what he was saying to create that connection.

RELATED: Most Beloved Droids in 'Star Wars'

R2-D2 works in tandem with C-3PO and their banter as side characters made their short scenes quite entertaining. R2-D2 was sassy with his beeping noises in response to what Luke or C-3PO would say to him. He became the droid that would make an off-handed remark when they least expected it.

C-3PO

C-3PO is the counterpart to R2-D2, the only difference is that Anthony Daniels was the actual character and would speak to the others. The great thing about C-3PO is that he always had to be right and educate others on what was already known. The way he would ramble on during action scenes or even talk through moments that were supposed to be stealthy.

Related Link: Best Non-Jedi Duos in 'Star Wars'

Most importantly, the connection between R2-D2 and C-3PO was strong, and they fed off each other like old comedy duos. The original trilogy had plenty of fun moments because of these droids. The droids have been able to create emotional moments for adults of the franchise while being fun machines for children to enjoy as well.

Obi-Wan Kenobi

Obi-Wan Kenobi doesn't seem like a funny character in the original trilogy, but when Ewan McGreggor played him in the prequel trilogy, that's where things changed. McGreggor brought his own unique touch to Obi-Wan Kenobi that made him a fun, young Jedi Master who eventually got so tired of everything that happened in the Galaxy.

Related Link: Key Moments in Obi-Wan and Anakin's Relationship

In the prequels, Obi-Wan and Anakin Skywalker's (Hayden Christensen) dynamic brought many fun arguments because of Obi-Wan's quick wit and Anakin's naïveté at first. Alec Guinness added his own sass because of the grumpy old man's take on Luke. Both actors combined their own wit and humor to make Obi-Wan one of the most exhausted characters in Star Wars with one-liners that have been a staple for over four decades.

Lando Calrissian

Lando Calrissian (Billy Dee Williams) is one of the smoothest talkers in the galaxy and another character that goes toe-to-toe with Han Solo. And that's also why Leia gets along with Calrissian too. The role isn't complete without bringing up Donald Glover who captured the essence of the character as well.

Related Link: Strongest Characters That Haven't Done Anything

Lando had so much charm and that came through in his humor as well. He would sound incredibly nice, but there was always a sly remark as well. He brought balance to the delivery of his lines, and it made his scenes fun.

BB-8

In Star Wars: The Force Awakens a new droid stole the hearts of fans, and it's BB-8. The droid stayed glued to Rey's (Daisy Ridley) side for a bit, and felt like a younger droid bc of its high energy. The way he would quickly resolve any technical situation or even get into a sticky situation of his own was entertaining.

Similar to R2-D2, BB-8's reactions are all in the sounds he would make and how others would speak to him. There was a level of sarcasm felt whenever BB-8 would roll up to a character, especially Finn (John Boyega). Whether he was rolling through an action sequence or rolling up to fix something BB-8 made his scenes fun and energetic.

Poe Dameron

Even though there isn't enough of Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac) in the sequel trilogy, he still had some of the best reactions in the galaxy. As the trilogy went on, Poe had more screen time and was able to take control of certain situations. He was also a character who mirrored the tenacity General Leia had and the banter with her worked well too.

RELATED: Best Finn and Poe Moments to Celebrate Their Bromance

When he was with Finn, that's when the comedic timing would work. They were separated for the majority of the trilogy but Isaac and Boyega were absolute magic together. Fans have always valued the relationship between the two of them because they had such natural chemistry.

Finn

There is no Poe without Finn and their relationship needed to have more screen time. But Boyega also had chemistry with Ridley and their banter carried a lot of The Force Awakens. Right from the beginning, they had a natural back-and-forth and witty comebacks that made their scenes entertaining.

Finn is a character that was able to play both sides and have fun with knowing that information. He could make those jabs toward the stormtroopers and have a dry sense of humor when other characters least expected it.

Grogu

One of the newest characters in the Star Wars universe appeared in The Mandalorian. Little Grogu doesn't say much but still brings the cuteness factor to the show. His relationship with Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) is really special and the father/son dynamic makes the series so fun to watch.

Related Link: Predictions For Who Will Wield The Darksaber, Ranked

The more Grogu learns from Din Djarin the funnier he gets because he's being exposed to many new experiences. He truly acts like a child moving around for the first time and that's where the humor in the character lies.

Next Link: Every 'Star Wars' Movie Ranked from Worst to Best