Ever wish you could get an inside look at the White House? The 100 Day Dream Home hosts are giving us the chance! Brian Kleinschmidt and Mika Kleinschmidt are getting ready to get a peek inside the White House with First Lady, Dr. Jill Biden. On Sunday, December 15 at 6 PM ET, fans of 100 Day Dream Home can tour the historic home with Biden and see how the White House is decorated for this year's theme, “A Season of Peace and Light." The display will come to life thanks to the help of over 300 volunteers from all over the country. According to the press release, the theme will include an "array of decorations, including more than 165,075 holiday lights, 83 Christmas trees, 28,125 ornaments, 9,810 feet of ribbon, and 2,200 doves."

Called White House Christmas 2024, the special will take viewers into special rooms in the White House and give fans a look into traditions like the Gold Star Tree exhibit, which honors fallen service members. The Kleinschmidts will not only get to tour the White House with Biden but they will also get a firsthand look at the 2024 Gingerbread White House! “It has been a decades-long HGTV tradition to bring our viewers inside the spectacular Yuletide transformation of the White House each year,” said Betsy Ayala, Interim Head of Content, HGTV. “We can’t wait to pull the curtain back on all the hard work and holiday magic that went into this year’s delightful decorations celebrating a season of peace and light."

This Isn't the First Time Home Shows Met Jill Biden

Image via HGTV, Warner Bros. Discovery

Last Christmas, Biden spent time with the Property brothers. Drew Scott and his brother Jonathan Scott have become household names for their show, The Property Brothers, and Biden shared the White House holiday theme with them last year. Collider did an interview with the Scott brothers at the time, with Drew sharing how he felt with Biden taking them around the house.

“Dr. Biden is an educator and so she’s all about books. She teaches literature, and so for me, it’s almost like when you’re in her presence, she is fully in on whatever you’re saying, whatever you’re talking about, and she’s really engaging in that way,” Drew said. “I love that when you’re having a conversation with somebody – and I love that the idea of educating children through story was the entire idea of this design. It was pretty cool.”

Watch White House Christmas 2024 when it airs on Max on December 15!

