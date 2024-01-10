The Big Picture Sony is celebrating Columbia Pictures' 100th anniversary with an exciting lineup of classic movies and TV shows on sale.

Fans can grab physical discs of popular films like Ghostbusters and Lawrence of Arabia, and later a digital media sale will offer 100 classic movies for $100.

Columbia Pictures has released a new logo for its anniversary, showcasing the studio's history and influence. Exciting films like Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire and Venom 3 are also expected this year.

The year may have just begun, but Sony is already set to roll out an onslaught of catalog offerings in celebration of Columbia Pictures’ 100th anniversary. Ranging from classic blockbusters to fan-favorite TV shows, audiences are in for a wave of exciting new deals from the beloved film studio.

This month kicks off the celebration with a bang as fans can revisit the studio’s enduring legacy with a physical disc sale held exclusively on Amazon. Collectors can get their hands on a plethora of classics, such as Ghostbusters, Close Encounters of the Third Kind, and Lawrence of Arabia, among many others that will be available via 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD. Following Amazon’s physical media sale, Columbia is set to debut a digital media sale, beginning on January 16, with the “100 movies for $100” sale. The upcoming promotional deal will be available at select digital retailers and will feature 100 classic movies from the studio’s 100-year-long history, including The Lady From Shanghai, Tootsie, 2012, and Mr. Smith Goes to Washington, among many more.

In addition to the exciting deals that fans can soon get their hands on, Columbia Pictures has also revealed their official new logo, which showcases a culmination of the studio’s past logos, with the number 100 front and center, reminding audiences of the historical influence that the studio has. Whether the studio will have a successful 100th anniversary remains to be seen, as last year was shown to be a mixed bag for Warner Bros. and Disney, both of which celebrated their centennial year with major box office bombs like The Flash and Wish. Only time will tell if Sony can avoid a similar fate for their anniversary when they kick off their first movie of the year with the release of Madame Web next month.

2024 Is Set to Be a Big Year For Columbia Pictures

If the latest offerings from Columbia Pictures weren't enough, more is set to come for the studio’s 100th anniversary for the remainder of 2024, which will be gradually revealed as the year continues to unfold. In the meantime, audiences can keep an eye out for the studio’s slate this year, which includes upcoming films, such as Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, Garfield, Venom 3, and the untitled Karate Kid film, among many others.

Columbia Pictures’ 100th anniversary celebration kicks off this month. Check out the brand-new logo from the studio below.

