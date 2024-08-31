If you’re a fan of crime shows with a Netflix subscription, you’ll know that the streamer has an abundance of titles in the genre. But only a few of them can boast the honor of having a 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes’ Tomatometer. It’s a scoring system that represents the number of positive reviews a movie or show has received from professional critics. Despite having its share of flaws, a 100% Rotten Tomatoes score is now just as valuable as any major award, and the Netflix crime shows we’re talking about today are the ones that have earned that honor. From intense family dramas to twisted thrillers to entertaining actioners, read on to discover our list of the 10 best crime shows on Netflix with a 100% Rotten Tomatoes score.

For more recommendations, check out our lists of movies with a 100% Rotten Tomatoes Score on Netflix, the best shows on Netflix, and the best movies on Netflix.

Disclaimer: These titles are available on US Netflix.

‘Dear Child’ (2023)

Rotten Tomatoes: 100% | IMDb: 7.3/10

Dear Child Debut Date September 7, 2023 Genre Crime, Drama, Mystery, Thriller

Written and directed by Isabel Kleefeld and Julian Pörksen, Dear Child is a German psychological thriller limited series based on Romy Hausmann’s 2019 novel of the same name. The show follows a woman held captive for years in a secluded cabin. When she finally escapes, her story points investigators to a 13-year-old unsolved case. The series stars Kim Riedle, Naila Schuberth, and Sammy Schrein. Released in 2023, Dear Child led Netflix's Top 10 charts and received a highly positive response from critics, with praise for the show’s narrative and performances. So realistic you might mistake it for a true story, Dear Child’s chilling, twisted plot takes plenty of inspiration from genre classics but delivers those elements in its own grounded way. The series can be quite difficult to watch, but it’s also one you can’t look away from. Dear Child is still a bit under-appreciated when compared to some of Netflix’s other European offerings, but it’s a brilliant psychological drama with horrors that will chill you to the bone.

Watch on Netflix

‘The Innocent’ (2021)

Rotten Tomatoes: 100% | IMDb: 7.8/10

The Innocent Release Date April 30, 2021 Cast Mario Casas , Sam Feuer , Aura Garrido , Alexandra Jiménez

Based on Harlan Coben’s novel of the same name, The Innocent follows the story of a man who gets involved in an accidental killing that pushes him down the dark path of conspiracy and murder. Years later, after he has found freedom and made a fresh start in life with his family, a mysterious phone call forces the man to revisit his dark past. Largely set in Barcelona, this Spanish crime mystery thriller was directed by filmmaker Oriol Paulo and stars Mario Casas, with Alexandra Jiménez, Aura Garrido, and José Coronado in supporting roles. The Innocent is the fourth of 14 Harlan Coben adaptations on Netflix. The series premiered in 2021 to widespread acclaim, with critics praising Paulo’s storytelling style and the skillfully created characters. The show’s cast also received praise for their moving performances. With a chilling plot twist and a gripping narrative, this eight-episode miniseries is a captivating and masterfully executed mystery thriller.

Watch on Netflix

‘The Chestnut Man’ (2021)

Rotten Tomatoes: 100% | IMDb: 7.7/10

The Chestnut Man Release Date September 29, 2021 Creator Dorte Warnøe Hagh, David Sandreuter, Mikkel Serup Cast Danica Curcic , Mikkel Boe Følsgaard , David Dencik

Created by Dorte Warnøe Hagh, David Sandreuter, and Mikkel Serup, The Chestnut Man is a Danish crime series based on Søren Sveistrup’s 2019 novel of the same name. The story begins in 1987 when an entire family is found dead on a remote farm. Thirty years later, in present-day Copenhagen, several women are killed under similar circumstances, with a mysterious chestnut figurine found at the crime scenes. Detective Naia Thulin reluctantly teams up with her new partner, Mark Hess, to investigate the brutal crimes that have rattled the city for decades. Danica Curcic and Mikkel Boe Følsgaard lead the cast as Naia and Mark, respectively, with David Dencik, Esben Dalsgaard Andersen, and Iben Dornerin in supporting roles. A Netflix original miniseries, The Chestnut Man premiered in 2021 and earned widespread acclaim from critics. Joining the ranks of other acclaimed Nordic noir shows like Valhalla Murders and Bordertown, The Chestnut Man is a dark and gritty series with chilling plot twists and grisly cult horror elements.

Watch on Netflix

‘My Name’ (2021)

Rotten Tomatoes: 100% | IMDb: 7.8/10

My Name (2021) Release Date October 15, 2021 Cast Hee-soon Park , Ahn Bo-Hyun , Han So-hee , Kim Sang-Ho

An eight-episode South Korean action crime thriller series, My Name follows a woman placed in the difficult position of infiltrating the police force on behalf of a gang while looking for the people who caused her father’s death. Directed by Kim Jin-min, the series stars Han So-hee, Park Hee-soon, and Ahn Bo-hyun. My Name premiered its first three episodes in the On Screen section at the 2021 Busan International Film Festival, receiving near-universal acclaim from critics. The series also proved popular with fans after its release on Netflix. The show presents a tense, well-paced narrative, great performances, and some amazing fight choreography that’s a treat for action fans. The series has also earned a number of accolades, most prominently the APAN Star Excellence Award for an Actor in an OTT won by Ahn Bo-hyun. The show’s ending has faced some criticism, especially in comparison to its stellar beginnings. However, My Name is a thoroughly engaging thrill ride, even if its conclusion could use some work.

Watch on Netflix

‘House of Ninjas’ (2024)

Rotten Tomatoes: 100% | IMDb: 7.1/10

House of Ninjas Release Date February 15, 2024 Creator(s) Dave Boyle Cast Kento Kaku , Yôsuke Eguchi , Tae Kimura , Nobuko Miyamoto , Tomorowo Taguchi , Elyse Dinh , Aju Makita , Riho Yoshioka

Directed by Dave Boyle, House of Ninjas is a spy action-thriller miniseries based on a story by Kento Kaku, who also produced and stars in the show. The eight-episode Netflix original series follows the Tawara family – the last surviving group of ninjas who now live as ordinary people in modern-day Tokyo. A national crisis pulls the Tawaras out of hiding and draws them back to their traditions, putting the family members on a world-saving mission that also forces each of them to confront their demons. Kento Kaku stars as Haru, the second-eldest son of the family, with Yosuke Eguchi, Tae Kimura, Kengo Kora, Aju Makita, and Nobuko Miyamoto as the rest of the Tawaras. House of Ninjas premiered in February 2024 and quickly became one of the top ten non-English language shows on Netflix. Blending the fantastical myths and legends of the ninja with a modern spy thriller plot, House of Ninjas makes for a thoroughly engaging watch. The series has plenty of spy thrills and slick ninja action to offer, balanced with a cast of fascinating characters and their dysfunctional dynamics.

Watch on Netflix

‘Dark Winds’ (2022 - Present)

Rotten Tomatoes: 100% | IMDb: 7.7/10

Based on the Leaphorn & Chee books by Tony Hillerman, Dark Winds is a neo-Western crime thriller series set in the 1970s that follows Navajo Nation Police officers Joe Leaphorn (Zahn McClarnon) and Jim Chee (Kiowa Gordon). Created by Jack Ryan co-creator Graham Roland, the series explores Leaphorn and Chee’s investigations into mysterious crimes in the Four Corners region of the American Southwest. The series also stars Noah Emmerich, Jessica Matten, Rainn Wilson, Deanna Allison, and Jeri Ryan in supporting roles. Exploring violent, ominous events that raise questions of belief and faith, Dark Winds has received acclaim from critics and fans for its groundbreaking Native American representation. The series has brought in record numbers of viewers since its premiere on AMC in 2022. A dark, eerie, and foreboding thriller, Dark Winds has aired two seasons so far, with Season 3 expected to arrive in 2025.

Watch on Netflix

‘The Snow Girl’ (2023 - Present)

Rotten Tomatoes: 100% | IMDb: 6.8/10

The Snow Girl Release Date January 27, 2023 Creator David Ulloa, Laura Alvea Cast Milena Smit , José Coronado , Tristan Ulloa

Based on the novel by Javier Castillo (also credited as the showrunner and executive producer), The Snow Girl is a Spanish mystery thriller series that stars Milena Smit as journalist Miren Rojo. In the show’s first season, we follow Miren’s investigation into the case of a young girl who disappeared during a parade. The series also stars José Coronado, Aixa Villagrán, Tristán Ulloa, Loreto Mauleón, Julián Villagrán, Raúl Prieto, and Cecilia Freire. The Snow Girl premiered its first season on Netflix in January 2023, receiving a generally favorable response from both viewers and critics. While the show has a few issues with its pacing, its gripping plot and atmosphere make the series a highly suspenseful investigative thriller. This is further elevated by the show’s excellent performances, especially by Milena Smit and Aixa Villagrán. After the success of Season 1, the show has been renewed for a second season that’s expected to follow Miren in a chilling new case.

Watch on Netflix

‘A Killer Paradox’ (2024)

Rotten Tomatoes: 100% | IMDb: 7.2/10

A Killer Paradox Release Date February 9, 2024 Creator Ggomabi Cast Choi Woo-sik , Son Suk-ku , Lee Hee-joon , Hyun Bong-sik , Nam Jin-bok

Based on the webtoon of the same name by Kkomabi, A Killer Paradox is a South Korean crime drama directed by Lee Chang-hee and written by Kim Da-min. The show follows Lee Tang, an average college student who accidentally kills a serial killer. This leads him to the discovery that he can identify evil in others, so he murders more criminals, drawing the attention of a shrewd and relentless detective. Parasite actor Choi Woo-shik leads the cast as Lee, with Son Suk-ku and Lee Hee-joon as the detectives hunting him down. A Killer Paradox premiered in February 2024, earning rave reviews and a highly positive audience reception, with praise for its thrilling twists and turns, witty dialogues, and well-choreographed action sequences. The show quickly became one of Netflix’s global top ten non-English shows. A dark crime thriller centered on crime, justice, retribution, and transformation, A Killer Paradox is an intriguing and disturbing howcatchem mystery that manages to keep you hooked from beginning to end.

Watch on Netflix

‘Giri/Haji’ (2019)

Rotten Tomatoes: 100% | IMDb: 7.8/10

Giri/Haji Genre Crime, Drama Debut Date October 17, 2019

Giri/Haji (translated as Duty/Shame) is a British crime drama series created by Joe Barton. The series follows Kenzo Mori, a detective from Tokyo who travels to London after learning that the brother he thought dead is suspected of killing a powerful yakuza boss, triggering a gang war in Tokyo. As he navigates the unfamiliar territory, Kenzo teams up with Metropolitan Police DC Sarah Weitzmann and sex worker Rodney to find the truth about his brother. Giri/Haji boasts an international ensemble cast with Takehiro Hira, Kelly Macdonald, Yōsuke Kubozuka, Will Sharpe, Masahiro Motoki, Justin Long, Anna Sawai, and Charlie Creed-Miles starring in main roles. Giri/Haji premiered in 2019 to near-universal acclaim, with critics praising its stylish visuals, bold narrative, and solid performances. The series is essentially the story of an upstanding detective seeking justice while navigating the conflict between the legal system and personal beliefs, making for an engaging crime thriller series that’s brilliantly written and perfectly executed.

Watch on Netflix

‘Rough Diamonds’ (2023)

Rotten Tomatoes: 100% | IMDb: 7.1/10

Rough Diamonds Release Date April 21, 2023 Creator Rotem Shamir, Yuval Yefet Cast Kevin Jannsens , Ini Massez , Els Dottermans

A Belgian drama series, Rough Diamonds follows a diamond-dealing Orthodox Jewish family in Belgium’s Antwerp Diamond Square Mile. The series was written by Yuval Yefet and directed by Rotem Shamir and Cecilia Verheyden. Kevin Janssens stars as Noah Wolfson, who returns home to his estranged family after his younger brother’s suicide. With the family empire facing ruin, Noah takes the reins, reconnecting with his roots while trying to stave off an organized crime syndicate and a determined local prosecutor. The series also features Ini Massez, Robbie Cleren, Yona Elian, Marie Vinck, Els Dottermans, and more in key roles. Released in April 2023, this eight-part crime drama received near-universal acclaim from critics and audiences. Rough Diamonds combines crime thriller elements with an underlying family drama, and the result is a show that’s thoroughly entertaining and emotionally resonant while also revealing a glimpse into the lives of a little-known community.

Watch on Netflix