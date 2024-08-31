Netflix and documentaries go together like salt and pepper, with the streamer garnering quite the reputation for high-quality docu-content. Although some may be heavily indulgent and fail to impress critics, now and then, a documentary arrives that is popular across the board, leading to a coveted 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. With that in mind, here is a look at 10 of the best documentaries currently streaming on Netflix with the sought-after 100% rating.

Wanting to try something else? Why not have a read of the best horror movies on Netflix? Or how about the best movies on Netflix in general?

'Crip Camp' (2020)

Rotten Tomatoes: 100% | IMDb: 7.7/10

Crip Camp Release Date March 25, 2020 Director James Lebrecht , Nicole Newnham Cast James Lebrecht , Lionel Je'Woodyard Runtime 106 minutes

Executive produced by Barack and Michelle Obama, Crip Camp tells the inspirational story of Camp Jened, a place for people with disabilities in the early 1970s. Facing daily discrimination and societal bigotry, this community could come together in the camp and experience a "normal" life, with sports, smoking, and even romance on the agenda. A story of revolution, Crip Camp is nothing short of stirring, with a central tale of rising against hatred to forge a better world. A Sundance winner, the movie was also nominated for the 2021 Academy Award for Best Documentary Feature, losing out to My Octopus Teacher.

Watch on Netflix

'Athlete A' (2020)

Rotten Tomatoes: 100% | IMDb: 7.6/10

Athlete A Release Date June 24, 2020 Director Bonni Cohen , Jon Shenk Cast Maggie Nichols , Gina Nichols Runtime 103 minutes

Two of Netflix's most popular documentary sub-genres — crime and sports — are blended in Athlete A. The movie documents the infamous case of USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar and his vile abuse of the women in his care. Featuring interviews with victims, fronted by Maggie Nichols, no stone is unturned in the revealing of this harrowing tale. Over the span of 29 years, a heinous crime was committed on an unfathomable number of young women, further cementing the need for documentaries like this to be made and to give people a voice. A powerful, mind-blowing, and emotionally thorough film, Athlete A feels like a must-watch at a time when its subject matter could not be more relevant.

Watch on Netflix

'Strong Island' (2017)

Rotten Tomatoes: 100% | IMDb: 6.4/10

Strong Island Run Time 1 hr 47 min Director Yance Ford Release Date September 15, 2017

One of the very best examples of performative documentary, Strong Island sees director Yance Ford tell his own story, set in the aftermath of the horrifying death of his brother. After his brother's killer is allowed to walk free, Ford examines the road leading to the verdict and the broken judicial system that failed him and his family. At its heart, beyond the important political themes that run through it, Strong Island is a story about grief. By taking his pain and sharing it with the world, Ford encapsulates the age-old phrase "a problem shared is a problem halved" by allowing the audience to join him on this fascinating, heartbreaking journey. Strong Island even earned an Academy Award nomination in 2018, which broke history by making the filmmaker Ford the very first openly transgender filmmaker in history to be nominated for an Academy Award.

Watch on Netflix

'The Pez Outlaw' (2022)

Rotten Tomatoes: 100% | IMDb: 6.9/10

The PEZ Outlaw Release Date March 12, 2022 Director Amy Bandlien Storkel , Bryan Storkel Runtime 85 Minutes

This surprise hit follows the unlikely crimes of Steve Glew, a man who, in the 1990s, made millions of dollars smuggling rare PEZ dispensers into the US from Eastern Europe. However, every high must meet its low, with Steve's archnemesis finally taking him down. Balancing an array of documentary techniques from reenactments to interviews, The Pez Outlaw is a deep dive into a story unlike anything you've heard before. A lighthearted central concept is delivered with all the drama of a gritty true crime piece, with this quirky tale also coming with its fair share of gorgeous cinematography for good measure.

Watch on Netflix

'Daughters' (2024)

Rotten Tomatoes: 100% | IMDb: 7.7/10

Daughters Release Date January 22, 2024 Director Angela Patton , Natalie Rae Runtime 102 minutes

Directed by Angela Patton and Natalie Rae, Daughters follows four young girls preparing for an upcoming daddy-daughter dance. However, this particular dance is held inside a Washington, D.C., jail, with each of the fathers incarcerated. A thought-provoking look into the familial fallout of crime that often goes ignored, Daughters will grab you by the heartstrings and never let go. Emotionally powerful and evocative, the movie pulls no punches in detailing the sheer sadness that can come with this situation but also doesn't shy away from showcasing the joy that can be found either. Rehabilitation and compassion are a core part of the judicial system, with Daughters showing an important reason as to why.

Watch on Netflix

'Man on Wire' (2008)

Rotten Tomatoes: 100% | IMDb: 7.7/10

Man on Wire Release Date July 25, 2008 Director James Marsh Cast Philippe Petit , Jean François Heckel , Jean-Louis Blondeau , Annie Allix , David Forman , Alan Welner Runtime 94

One of the most widely recognized documentaries of the 21st century, James Marsh's Man on Wire tells the story of, well, a man on a wire. The subject of the movie is Philippe Petit, a tightrope walker from France whose daring street performances and stunts all led up to one highly dangerous and highly illegal feat in 1974 — a high-wire routine performed between New York City's World Trade Center's twin towers. A breathless viewing experience forged from a frankly unbelievable story, Man on Wire isn't just a documentary retelling but a fascinating real addition to the heist genre. Not only is the feat incredible, but Petit himself is an infectious character, making for a final product that more than earned its Academy Award win, even if it was unexpected.

Watch on Netflix

'The Speed Cubers' (2020)

Rotten Tomatoes: 100% | IMDb: 7.4/10

The Speed Cubers Release Date June 29, 2020 Director Sue Kim Run Time 40 min Actors Max Park, Feliks Zemdegs

A sporting documentary like no other, The Speed Cubers follows the world of competitive Rubik's Cube solving, which was, for so long, dominated by the intricate eye of Australian world champion Feliks Zemdegs. At every event, Feliks was expected to win — that is, until 2017, when an unknown competitor by the name of Max Park snatched the gold medal on the world stage and shocked the entire fanbase. The Speed Cubers is certainly unique but also benefits from using the same sporting formula that is used in many other sports docs about more traditional competitions. However, when you dig a bit deeper, The Speed Cubers is a fascinating exploration of autism, as seen through the eyes of the aforementioned Max and his unlikely friendship with Felks.

Watch on Netflix

'Strip Down, Rise Up' (2021)

Rotten Tomatoes: 100% | IMDb: 5.5/10

Strip Down, Rise Up Release Date February 5, 2021 Director Michèle Ohayon Run Time 1 hr 52 min Actors Keith Ballinger, Amy Bond, Jenyne Butterfly

Directed by the Academy Award-nominated Michèle Ohayon, Strip Down, Rise Up follows the rising trend in pole dancing. With women of all ages, backgrounds, and sizes coming together to use the artistry of pole dancing to heal their trauma, Strip Down, Rise Up is an uplifting tale of self-love that encapsulates what many would suggest is the heart of the sport. The road to healing trauma has no right or wrong path, with this documentary showcasing a unique and refreshing perspective. Almost two hours of empowering documentary, Strip Down, Rise Up is the perfect film to put on if you're feeling low on self-confidence.

Watch on Netflix

'Kingdom of Us' (2017)

Rotten Tomatoes: 100% | IMDb: 7.0/10

Kingdom of Us Release Date October 13, 2017 Director Lucy Cohen Run Time 1 hr 49 min Actors Jamie-Jodie Shanks, Kacie-Kimie Shanks, Lorie-Lanie Shanks, Mirie-Marie Shanks

A winner of the coveted Grierson Award in 2017, Kingdom of Us tells the touching story of a family of eight who are changed forever following the suicide of their father. With what seems like an impossible journey ahead, the family tackles grief in all its forms as they take the first step towards a very different future. Brought to the screen by Lucy Cohen, this tragic story is sadly particularly relatable to many in its audience and benefits instantly from being able to draw a connection with some viewers that transcends any filmmaking theory. Rightfully nominated for a BAFTA, the film is both a touching ode to a life lost, as well as a pivotal movie with a strong core message — the perfect balance of any great documentary.

Watch on Netflix

'The Elephant Whisperers' (2022)

Rotten Tomatoes: 100% | IMDb: 7.5/10

The Elephant Whisperers Release Date December 8, 2022 Director Kartiki Gonsalves Run Time 39 min Actors Bomman, Bellie

Set in rural South India, The Elephant Whisperers is about exactly what the title suggests, following the lives of couple Bomman and Bellie as they raise an orphaned baby elephant. The elephant is named Raghu, with the couple soon forming an unlikely but adorable family unit with the elephant. However, parenting is difficult at the best of times, especially in the South of India, with the boundary between the human and the animal world blurring even more as days pass. At just 41 minutes long, The Elephant Whisperers is one of the shorter critically acclaimed docs on Netflix, but its choice to be so short led to glory when it won the Academy Award for Best Documentary Short in 2023. Directed by Kartiki Gonsalves, a wildlife photographer by trade, the jaw-dropping beauty of the setting perfectly matches the heartwarming core of the story for a viewing experience well worth anyone's time.

Watch on Netflix