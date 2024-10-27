Documentaries, whether they’re films or TV shows, have always been an important part of our cultural landscape, educating the general public on crime, sports, psychology, and all the other facets of society. In the age of streaming, the docuseries format, in particular, has seen a resurgence in interest with its in-depth exploration and engaging narratives. Netflix is home to quite a few successful documentary shows, some better than others. What better way to pick out the best ones than by using Rotten Tomatoes’ Tomatometer?

A score that calculates the average number of positive reviews a title has received from critics, the Tomatometer is a widely used (if somewhat flawed) resource that’s generally reliable for finding new shows and movies to watch. And thanks to the website’s popularity, a 100% score on the Tomatometer is a badge of honor that marks out the best of the best. Below, we’ve put together a list of Netflix docuseries that have achieved this honor, ranging from true crime and history documentaries to shows that cover sports, dating, and more. Read on to discover the best docuseries currently streaming on Netflix with the much-sought-after 100% Rotten Tomatoes rating.

For more recommendations, be sure to check out our lists of the best movies on Netflix, the best shows on Netflix, and documentary films with a 100% Rotten Tomatoes score on Netflix.

Disclaimer: These titles are available on US Netflix.

‘American Murder: Laci Peterson’ (2024)

Rotten Tomatoes: 100% | IMDb: 7.0/10

American Murder: Laci Peterson Release Date August 14, 2024

A three-part true crime documentary miniseries, American Murder: Laci Peterson was directed by award-winning filmmaker Skye Borgman. The series explores the murder of Laci Peterson, one of the most high-profile cases of the early 2000s. Peterson was reported missing in December 2002 by her husband, Scott Peterson, while she was eight months pregnant. In the months that followed, a massive search was undertaken by volunteers, media, and law enforcement, ending with Laci’s body being found and Scott Peterson being arrested for the crime and subsequently convicted. American Murder: Laci Peterson was released on Netflix in August 2024 to critical and audience acclaim. The series has been praised for its cohesive narrative and objectivity towards the facts, eschewing sensationalism to look at the actual evidence. As of October 2024, Scott Peterson, currently sentenced to life in prison without parole, is still contesting the case’s judgment with the aid of the LA Innocence Project, a nonprofit legal advocacy organization.

Watch on Netflix

‘I Just Killed My Dad’ (2022)

Rotten Tomatoes: 100% | IMDb: 6.8/10

I Just Killed My Dad Release Date 2022-00-00

Also directed by Skye Borgman, I Just Killed My Dad is a three-part true crime documentary series centered on the case of 17-year-old Anthony Templet. On June 3, 2019, Templet shot his father, then called the police and turned himself in, claiming he was acting in self-defense. Shortly after that, the case took a surprising turn when it was discovered that Templet had been abducted at the age of five by his father, who isolated and abused him for over a decade. I Just Killed My Dad premiered on Netflix in August 2022 and has enjoyed a positive reception from critics and audiences. While it does chronicle a harrowing experience, the series’ central story is one of nuances and subtlety — not the sensationalism that is most commonly found in the true crime genre. That said, the show does have plenty of twists and turns to keep the viewer engaged even as it expands on this shocking story of cruelty behind closed doors.

Watch on Netflix

‘Hitler and the Nazis: Evil on Trial’ (2024)

Rotten Tomatoes: 100% | IMDb: 7.7/10

Hitler and the Nazis: Evil on Trial Genre History, Documentary Debut Date June 5, 2024

Directed by filmmaker Joe Berlinger (Paradise Lost), Hitler and the Nazis: Evil on Trial is a history documentary miniseries that explores the rise and fall of Adolph Hitler. The series is framed by statements made at the Nuremberg Trials and largely drawn from the 1960 book The Rise and Fall of the Third Reich by William L. Shirer, who covered the trials and was one of the last Western journalists to leave Germany during the Second World War. The series uses AI technology to bring Shirer’s voice to life, providing the narration for the show. While WWII documentaries are exceptionally common, Hitler and the Nazis: Evil on Trial brings new insight into these historic events through a contemporary perspective. The series seeks to refresh the public memory of Hitler’s atrocities while also pointing out how easily such events could happen again. In short, Evil on Trial is a captivating look at history that drives home a very necessary message for our times.

Watch on Netflix

‘The Program: Cons, Cults, and Kidnapping’ (2024)

Rotten Tomatoes: 100% | IMDb: 7.4/10

The Program: Cons, Cults, and Kidnapping Release Date March 5, 2024

Directed by Katherine Kubler, The Program: Cons, Cults, and Kidnapping is a true crime documentary series that explores the Academy at Ivy Ridge, a for-profit behavior modification facility that was marketed as a boarding school. A former student of the facility, Kubler presents her personal story, as well as that of former classmates, to reveal the abusive conditions they experienced and the lasting trauma that they suffered. The series also shows instances of victims confronting their parents and the perpetrators of The Program armed with new evidence. Released on March 5, 2024, on Netflix, The Program: Cons, Cults, and Kidnapping has received near-universal acclaim. A deeply personal story, the show presents a deeply unsettling insider’s look at the institution and the horrible conditions they inflicted on the students in their care. In response to the series, the St. Lawrence County district attorney announced an investigation into the Academy, and the show’s creators have reportedly been sued by the brother of the facility’s founder for defamation.

Watch on Netflix

‘Sins of Our Mother’ (2022)

Rotten Tomatoes: 100% | IMDb: 7.0/10

Sins of Our Mother Genre True Crime, Documentary Debut Date September 20, 2022

Directed by Skye Borgman, Sins of Our Mother is a 2022 true crime documentary series that explores the case of Lori Vallow, who was found guilty of murdering her two young children with the help of her fourth husband. The series attempts to piece together Vallow’s spiral into religious fanaticism, doomsday beliefs, and paranoia, culminating in her horrific crime. Featuring interviews with Vallow’s surviving son, her mother, a former friend, and more, the three-episode show presents various points of view from people who personally knew Vallow. Sins of Our Mother was released in September 2022 and received highly positive reviews from critics and audiences. A gripping and grisly story, the series is a harrowing watch that seeks to understand how a person could possibly commit such horrors. While the show never really manages to answer that question, the journey through this case is an engaging, stomach-churning, and ultimately memorable one.

Watch on Netflix

‘Escaping Twin Flames’ (2023)

Rotten Tomatoes: 100% | IMDb: 6.7/10

Escaping Twin Flames Release Date November 8, 2023

Directed by Cecilia Peck, Escaping Twin Flames is a true crime documentary series that explores Twin Flames Universe, a cult run by Shaleia and Jeff Divine, through interviews with former members. The series exposes allegations of abuse, coercion, and indoctrination within the group, which was founded in 2017. Many of the cult’s teachings and practices, including a variation of conversion therapy, have been criticized by experts. There have also been cases of members facing legal action for stalking. Released on Netflix on November 8, 2023, Escaping Twin Flames has received highly positive reviews from critics. At just three episodes long, the series is a relatively short watch, but it’s also very thorough in its investigation. While primarily an exposé of the cult, its leaders, and practices, Escaping Twin Flames also reveals the dangerous ways in which social media can be abused to condition and influence people and encourage fanatical belief.

Watch on Netflix

‘Hot Girls Wanted: Turned On’ (2017)

Rotten Tomatoes: 100% | IMDb: 6.6/10

Hot Girls Wanted: Turned On Genre Documentary Debut Date April 21, 2017

Produced by Jill Bauer, Ronna Gradus, and Rashida Jones, Hot Girls Wanted: Turned On is a follow-up to Bauer and Gradus’ 2015 documentary film Hot Girls Wanted. The six-part series is an exploration of pornography, technology, and intimacy through personal stories. The show covers topics ranging from women’s pornography and dating apps to a tragic and disturbing incident where a teenager live-streamed her friend being raped. Hot Girls Wanted: Turned On premiered on April 21, 2017, and received a lot of positive reviews from critics. However, the film has been criticized on ethical grounds, especially by sex workers featured in the series who said that their consent was violated, with one pornographic actor claiming that she was included in the series against her wishes and that the show exposed part of her legal name. Similar complaints have been registered by several other subjects as well. But although the ethical violations make it a lot harder to watch, Hot Girls Wanted: Turned On is a well-made series that at least attempts to present a nonjudgemental perspective.

Watch on Netflix

‘Meltdown: Three Mile Island’ (2022)

Rotten Tomatoes: 100% | IMDb: 6.8/10

Meltdown: Three Mile Island Release Date Creator

Directed by Acadamy Award nominee Kief Davidson (Open Heart), Meltdown: Three Mile Island is a historical documentary series that explores the Three Mile Island accident, a partial nuclear meltdown that happened on March 28, 1979, that’s considered the worst accident in US commercial nuclear power plant history. Presenting a minute-by-minute recreation of the events that happened on that fateful day, the four-part series explores both the causes and consequences of the accident through re-enactments, interviews, and archival footage. Released in 2022, Meltdown: Three Mile Island has received largely positive reviews from critics. It’s a compelling investigative work that seeks to inform audiences about the past and serves as a warning of the dangers of unchecked corporate greed, which very nearly led to America suffering a disaster of Chernobyl-like proportions. And Meltdown: Three Mile Island isn’t just educational — it’s also thoroughly engaging, with a narrative that you simply cannot look away from.

Watch on Netflix

‘America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders’ (2024)

Rotten Tomatoes: 100% | IMDb: 7.0/10

America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders Release Date June 20, 2024 Creator(s) Greg Whiteley

Created by Greg Whiteley, America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders is a sports docuseries that follows the official cheer squad of the National Football League's Dallas Cowboys. The seven-episode show follows the 2023-2024 team’s selection process and explores the lives and careers of the squad. The show is a successor series to the CMT series Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team, which aired from 2006 to 2021. America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders premiered on Netflix on June 20, 2024. The series has received largely positive reviews, with some critics considering it an improvement on Making the Team. Most notably, the show has helped raise awareness about the demands and pressure placed upon cheerleaders, their relatively low wages, and the lack of support for mental health issues within the industry. The series presents a surprisingly honest and clear-eyed perspective on a sport that has far too often been simplified to a stereotype in popular culture.

Watch on Netflix

‘Love on the Spectrum’ (2022 - Present)

Rotten Tomatoes: 100% | IMDb: 8.6/10

Love on the Spectrum Release Date Creator

Based on the Australian series of the same name, Love on the Spectrum is an American reality show that follows people on the autism spectrum exploring the dating world. The series is co-created, directed, and co-produced by Cian O'Clery, who also created the original Australian show. Besides the participants, the show also features a relationship coach, Jennifer Cook O'Toole, who is herself on the spectrum as well. Love on the Spectrum was first released in May 2022 to great critical acclaim. The American version improves on the Australian show by including cast members from more diverse backgrounds, expanding the age range, and more. However, the first season was criticized for not including LGBTQ+ relationships, which is something the show corrected in its second season. Both seasons of Love on the Spectrum have won Emmy Awards, with a total of five wins out of seven nominations. Season 2 was released on January 19, 2024, and a third season of the series is currently in the works as well.

Watch on Netflix