Since its inception in 1998, Rotten Tomatoes’ Tomatometer has become a go-to resource for moviegoers. The score, which represents the number of positive reviews a movie or show has received from professional critics, has faced its share of criticisms, but it’s still a widely used tool for finding great movies to watch. As a result, a 100% score on the site is perhaps as valued now as any major award. Netflix has a sizable and varied selection of movies in its catalog that have earned this particular achievement. They range from sweet indie comedies to hard-hitting documentaries to mind-blowing works of horror and action. Read on to discover our list of the 10 best movies with a 100% Rotten Tomatoes score that you can stream now on Netflix.

Disclaimer: These titles are available on US Netflix.

‘His House’ (2020)

Rotten Tomatoes: 100% | IMDb: 6.4/10

A Netflix original horror thriller, His House was directed and written by British filmmaker Remi Weekes in his feature directorial debut, from a story by Felicity Evans and Toby Venables. The film tells the story of Bol and Rial, a refugee couple from South Sudan who make a traumatic escape from their war-torn homeland to build a new life in an English town, where they discover evil lurking under the surface. The film stars Wunmi Mosaku and Sope Dirisu as Rial and Bol, respectively, with Matt Smith, Emily Taaffe, and Dominic Coleman in supporting roles. His House premiered at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival and earned widespread acclaim from critics for its concept and narrative, which portrays the haunting experiences of refugees and blends in elements of traditional horror, suspense, and social conscience. Following its streaming success, His House earned several nominations for British Independent Film Awards, winning four, including Best Director for Weekes and Best Performance by an Actress by Mosaku. Weekes also won a BAFTA for Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director, or Producer for his work on this gripping horror film.

‘Crip Camp’ (2020)

Rotten Tomatoes: 100% | IMDb: 7.7/10

Crip Camp Release Date March 25, 2020 Director James Lebrecht , Nicole Newnham Cast James Lebrecht , Lionel Je'Woodyard Runtime 106 minutes

Crip Camp is an Academy Award-nominated documentary film written, directed, and co-produced by Nicole Newnham and James LeBrecht. Michelle and Barack Obama also serve as producers for the film through their company, Higher Ground Productions. Crip Camp narrates the story of Camp Jened, a groundbreaking summer camp in New York for teens with disabilities that inspired a group of alumni to become activists fighting for the radical disability rights movement and historic legislation changes. The documentary film focuses on some of the former campers who became activists, including LeBrecht, Larry Allison, Judith Heumann, Denise Sherer Jacobson, and Stephen Hofmann. Crip Camp premiered at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival, where it won the Audience Award. Upon its streaming release on Netflix, the film earned further critical acclaim, winning an Independent Spirit Award for Best Documentary Feature and an Academy Award nomination. Crip Camp is a moving film about a handful of people driving major socio-cultural changes, and it’s not to be missed.

‘Athlete A’ (2020)

Rotten Tomatoes: 100% | IMDb: 7.6/10

Athlete A Release Date June 24, 2020 Director Bonni Cohen , Jon Shenk Cast Maggie Nichols , Gina Nichols Runtime 103 minutes

A documentary film about the USA Gymnastics (USAG) sexual abuse scandal, Athlete A was directed by Bonni Cohen and Jon Shenk. The film follows a team of investigative journalists from The Indianapolis Star who report on the toxic culture in the USAG and the sexual abuse of young gymnasts, exposing team doctor Larry Nassar, who was found guilty of exploiting and sexually assaulting several young athletes. The film’s title refers to gymnast Maggie Nichols, who was a victim of abuse by Nassar and was called Athlete A during investigations to safeguard her identity. On its direct streaming release on Netflix in June 2020, Athlete A garnered widespread critical acclaim and was praised for bringing the horrific truth about the life of USAG athletes to wider public notice. The film also earned two Critics Choice Awards for Best Sports Documentary and Best Documentary Film, as well as nominations for other accolades.

‘A Secret Love’ (2020)

Rotten Tomatoes: 100% | IMDb: 7.8/10

A Secret Love Release Date April 29, 2020 Director Chris Bolan Run Time 1 hr 23 min

A documentary film about former All-American Girls Professional Baseball League player Terry Donahue, A Secret Love was directed by Chris Bolan, who also co-wrote the film with Alexa L. Fogel and Brendan Mason. The film was produced by American Horror Story creator Ryan Murphy and executive produced by Blumhouse Productions’ Jason Blum. A Secret Love traces the personal life of baseball star Terry Donahue and her relationship with her partner, Pat Henchel, who, amid changing times, kept their lesbian relationship hidden from their families for nearly seven decades. Having met in Canada in 1947, the couple later moved to Chicago and successfully ran an interior decorating business through the late 1980s. The documentary film unfolds like a visual journey, using archival footage and photographs from their past and present, as well as interviews with friends and family and candid conversations with Terry and Pat. A story of life, romance, and sacrifice, A Secret Love has been widely acclaimed by critics ever since it first arrived on Netflix.

‘Strong Island’ (2017)

Rotten Tomatoes: 100% | IMDb: 6.4/10

Strong Island Run Time 1 hr 47 min Director Yance Ford Release Date September 15, 2017

Directed and co-produced by Yance Ford, Strong Island is a true crime documentary film that explores grief, family, and racial injustice. The documentary follows the death of Ford’s brother, William Ford Jr., a Black 24-year-old teacher in Suffolk County, New York, who was shot and killed in April 1992 by Mark P. Reilly, a white 19-year-old mechanic. While Reilly was arrested for manslaughter, he claimed self-defense, and an all-white grand jury declined indictment. A personal journey for the filmmaker, Strong Island features footage and photographs of the Fords, as well as interviews of friends, family members, and legal experts involved with the case. Strong Island premiered at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival and earned great critical acclaim for its gut-wrenching storytelling. The film went on to receive several accolades, including a nomination for the Academy Award for Best Documentary Feature. Ford was the first openly transgender man and director to be nominated for an Academy Award, as well as the first openly transgender man and filmmaker and the first openly transgender Black person to win an Emmy Award.

‘Creep 2’ (2017)

Rotten Tomatoes: 100% | IMDb:​​​​​​​ 6.4/10

Creep 2 Release Date October 24, 2017 Director Patrick Brice Cast Patrick Brice , Mark Duplass , Desiree Akhavan Runtime 78 minutes

This 2017 found-footage film is a sequel to the 2014 psychological slasher horror film Creep, both directed and co-written by Patrick Brice. Creep 2 follows the prolific serial killer from the first film, who now goes by the name Aaron, as he lures in a video artist seeking shocking stories. Actor-filmmaker Mark Duplass, who co-writes and stars in both films, reprises his role as the lead and villain, an eccentric, bizarre, and creepy man who hires videographers and kills them. Desiree Akhavan stars as his victim, Sara, along with Karan Soni as Dave. Creep 2 premiered at the 2017 Sitges Film Festival. The movie was hailed as a successful follow-up to its acclaimed predecessor, garnering praise for its atmosphere, subtle dark humor, and the performances of Duplass and Akhavan. In 2017, Brice announced that a third installment, titled Creep 3, is in development. Additionally, in June 2024, Duplass announced that a spin-off anthology series, The Creep Tales, is in the pipeline as well, which would be set in the universe of the franchise, with each episode focusing on a different victim of the serial killer.

‘The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf’ (2021)

Rotten Tomatoes: 100% | IMDb:​​​​​​​ 7.2/10

A prequel spin-off of the acclaimed Netflix series The Witcher, The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf is an adult animated dark fantasy film directed by Kwang Il Han, written by Beau DeMayo, and produced by Lauren Schmidt Hissrich. The movie stars Theo James as the voice of a younger Vesemir, Geralt’s mentor and a fellow witcher, with the film exploring the character’s origin story. Besides James, the movie also features the voices of Lara Pulver, Graham McTavish, Mary McDonnell, and more. Beautifully animated by Korean animation studio Studio Mir, The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf was an instant hit with both fans of the franchise and critics. The film’s visual design is a gorgeous fusion of Western and anime styles, which further enhances a story full of action and adventure. Arguably the most acclaimed project in the Witcher franchise, the movie received an Annie Award nomination for Best Animated Special Production. The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf isn’t just for Witcher fans — it’s a masterwork of action animation.

‘The Pez Outlaw’ (2022)

Rotten Tomatoes: 100% | IMDb: 6.9/10

The PEZ Outlaw (2022) Release Date March 12, 2022 Director Amy Bandlien Storkel , Bryan Storkel Runtime 85 Minutes

Directed, edited, and produced by Amy Storkel and Bryan Storkel, The Pez Outlaw is a documentary film about Steve Glew, an idiosyncratic Michigan man who smuggled valuable Pez dispensers into the United States from Eastern Europe during the 1990s. In the process, he made millions selling his wares to collectors and found an arch-nemesis, a Pez USA executive called the "Pezident." Oh, and it’s also a love story about Steve and his wife, Kathy. An off-beat, comedic, and incredible-but-true documentary, The Pez Outlaw received universal acclaim when it hit Netflix in early 2023. A light-hearted entry in the usually gloomy genre of true crime documentaries, The Pez Outlaw narrates an engaging and surprisingly emotional story that’s got laughs and excitement a-plenty. It’s also a heartwarming watch — the story of a man who went to strange but great lengths to provide for his family. You can’t help but root for The Pez Outlaw, both the film and the subject.

'Mr. Roosevelt' (2017)

Rotten Tomatoes: 100% | IMDb: 6.2/10

Mr. Roosevelt Run Time 1 hr 30 min Director Noël Wells Release Date October 27, 2017 Actors Noël Wells, Nick Thune, Britt Lower, Daniella Pineda, Andre Hyland, Doug Benson, Armen Weitzman, Sergio Cilli

Written, directed by, and starring Saturday Night Live alum Noël Wells, Mr. Roosevelt is a 2017 comedy film that was Wells’ directorial debut. In it, Wells plays Emily Martin, a struggling LA-based comedian who goes home to Texas when her cat falls ill, finding herself in the awkward position of staying with her ex-boyfriend and his new girlfriend. The movie’s cast also includes Nick Thune, Britt Lower, Daniella Pineda, Andre Hyland, Doug Benson, Armen Weitzman, and Sergio Cilli. Mr. Roosevelt had its world premiere at the 2017 South by Southwest festival. An existential indie comedy, the film made a great mark on critics, winning near-universal acclaim for its sharp observations, interesting characters, and quirky sense of humor. A sweet film that provides a unique perspective on millennial life, gentrification, and a woman’s relationship with her cat, Mr. Roosevelt is an endearing and engaging movie with an insightful story to tell.

‘Mixed By Erry’ (2023)

Rotten Tomatoes: 100% | IMDb: 7.1/10

Mixed by Erry Run Time 1 hr 50 min Director Sydney Sibilia Release Date March 2, 2023 Actors Luigi D'Oriano, Giuseppe Arena, Emanuele Palumbo

An Italian biographical comedy film, Mixed by Erry was directed by Sydney Sibilia, who also co-wrote the screenplay with Armando Festa. Based on true events, the film follows the story of the Frattasio brothers, who smuggled self-made mixtapes in 1980s Naples, finding success and infamy as pirate record producers. The movie stars Luigi D'Oriano, Giuseppe Arena, and Emanuele Palumbo as the three Frattasio brothers, leading a cast that also includes Francesco Di Leva, Cristiana Dell'Anna, and more. A terrific blend of nostalgia, humor, and heart, Mixed by Erry won near-universal acclaim when it first premiered in 2023. The film also received a lot of accolades in its native Italy, including the Nastro d'Argento awards for Best Comedy Film, Best Production, Best Casting, and Best Production Design. It’s a movie with a great soundtrack and stylish cinematography, but what really makes Mixed by Erry such a delight are the lovable young pirates at the heart of its story.

