The Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer is a scoring system that calculates the average percentage of positive reviews a movie or show has received from verified critics. The system is not without flaws, but that hasn’t stopped Rotten Tomatoes scores from becoming one of the most widely used metrics for measuring how acclaimed a film or TV show is. As a result, getting a 100% Rotten Tomatoes score is as big a deal as winning a major award, and it’s (usually) a sign that the title is worth the watch.

It’s no surprise then that Prime Video is home to a number of movies that have earned that coveted 100% fresh rating. From eye-opening documentaries to dramedies and coming-of-age stories, read on to discover our selection of the best movies with a 100% Rotten Tomatoes score that you can stream now on Prime Video.

Disclaimer: These titles are available on US Prime Video.

‘Milkwater’ (2020)

Rotten Tomatoes: 100% | IMDb: 6.2/10

Written and directed by Morgan Ingari in her feature debut, Milkwater is an LGBTQ+ comedy-drama film that follows a woman who makes a rash decision to become a surrogate and egg donor. Starring Molly Bernard, the movie is centered on Milo, a woman in her twenties who feels that her life lacks purpose after attending a friend’s baby shower. When she subsequently strikes up a friendship with an older gay man, she decides to become his surrogate, but things get more complicated as time passes. Besides Bernard, the film also stars Ava Eisenson, Patrick Breen, Bryn Carter, Bianca Castro, and Robin de Jesús.

Milkwater had its world premiere at the 2020 Brooklyn Film Festival, receiving rave reviews from critics. It’s a beautiful and honest exploration of sexuality, interpersonal relationships, and the desire to be a parent. A well-written drama with a great sense of humor and excellent acting, Milkwater is an understated and realistic film with a compelling character-driven story.

‘Man on Wire’ (2008)

Rotten Tomatoes: 100% | IMDb: 7.7/10