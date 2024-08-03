The review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes is one of the most widely used tools for gauging the quality of shows and movies. Their Tomatometer, a scoring system that represents the number of positive reviews a movie or show has received from professional critics, has its share of flaws. However, that hasn’t stopped viewers from using it as a first-look resource before watching something new. Consequently, a 100% Rotten Tomatoes score is a badge of honor that’s as valuable as any major award. Netflix, to its credit, has a number of great shows in its catalog that have earned that 100% rating, ranging from intense dramas and moving documentaries to light-hearted comedies and entertaining action thrillers. Read on to discover our list of the 10 best shows on Netflix with a 100% Rotten Tomatoes score.

Disclaimer: These titles are available on US Netflix.

‘Supacell’ (2024)

Rotten Tomatoes: 100% | IMDb: 7.0/10

Supacell Genre Superhero Debut Date June 27, 2024

A six-episode British sci-fi superhero drama, Supacell was created and written by rapper, record producer, and filmmaker Andrew Onwubolu, aka Rapman. The series follows a group of ordinary people from South London who unexpectedly develop superpowers. When they discover a common family history of sickle cell disease, the superpowered individuals connect with each other and navigate their newfound powers while dodging a powerful and evil organization that would stop at nothing to control them and their abilities. The series boasts a stacked cast featuring Tosin Cole, Eric Kofi-Abrefa, Nadine Mills, Calvin Demba, Giacomo Mancini, and Eddie Marsan. Supacell premiered in June 2024, instantly garnering highly positive reactions from critics and audiences. The show has been praised for its unique storyline and well-designed characters, as well as its performances, direction, writing, cinematography, and visual effects. Supacell has also been praised for raising awareness of sickle cell disease and addressing important themes like racial profiling, knife crime, exploitation of black bodies, and the cost of technological dependence.

‘Simone Biles: Rising’ (2024)

Rotten Tomatoes: 100% | IMDb: 7.3/10

Simone Biles: Rising Follow gymnast Simone Biles as she balances her personal life, mental health journey and training ahead of a highly anticipated return to the Olympics. Genre Documentary Debut Date July 17, 2024

Simone Biles: Rising is an intimate documentary that follows one of the greatest athletes of our time as she works towards her comeback to the Olympic stage. The most decorated gymnast in history, Simone Biles was one of the most favored athletes in the run-up to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. However, after Biles withdrew from the competition due to mental health reasons, the athlete faced a difficult journey of rebuilding her career while working on her private struggle with the traumas of her past. Released just in time for the 2024 Paris Olympics, Simone Biles: Rising is a moving, personal portrait of a sports icon — one that goes beyond the glamour of the world stage to focus on her inner struggle. Appropriately, the show has received rave reviews from critics and audience members. It’s an uplifting and inspirational series that nonetheless reminds viewers that the legends we put on a pedestal are as human as any of us.

‘Dear Child’ (2023)

Rotten Tomatoes: 100% | IMDb: 7.3/10

Dear Child Genre Crime, Drama, Mystery, Thriller Debut Date September 7, 2023

Based on Romy Hausmann’s 2019 novel of the same name, Dear Child is a German psychological thriller limited series written and directed by Isabel Kleefeld and Julian Pörksen. The show follows a woman held in captivity for years whose escape points investigators to a 13-year-old unsolved case. The series stars Kim Riedle, Naila Schuberth, and Sammy Schrein. Dear Child premiered in 2023, receiving great reviews from critics praising the plot and performances. It’s a chilling and twisted show that borrows elements from the classics of its genre but with its own harrowing spin on these familiar tropes. Though a fictional story, Dear Child’s intense realism can make the series a difficult watch but an engaging one nonetheless. Dear Child is a lesser-known but no less brilliant psychological drama that takes audiences on a suspenseful journey full of deceit, menace, and nightmarish horror that will chill you to the bone.

‘Geek Girl’ (2024)

Rotten Tomatoes: 100% | IMDb: 6.6/10

Geek Girl (2024) Release Date May 30, 2024 Cast Emily Carey , Tim Downie , Sarah Parish , Jemima Rooper , Sandra Yi Sencindiver , Hebe Beardsall , Madeleine Price , Alana Boden Main Genre Comedy Seasons 1

Based on Holly Smale’s 2013 young adult novel of the same name, Geek Girl is a 10-part coming-of-age comedy series about an awkward teenager who finds herself unexpectedly scouted by a top London modeling agency. The show stars Emily Carey, Sarah Parish, Emmanuel Imani, Liam Woodrum, Zac Looker, Tim Downie, and more. Geek Girl premiered on May 30th, 2024, debuting at number seven on the streamer’s list of Global Top 10 English TV shows. The series stayed on the top 10 list for four weeks, becoming one of the service’s most-watched shows during that time. It’s also been a huge hit with the critics, with praise for the show’s wholesome, likable characters and the generally sweet and cozy narrative. Though very much targeted towards a YA audience, Geek Girl is a warm, funny show that’s a great comfort watch no matter what age group you fall into.

‘Arcane’ (2021 - Present)

Rotten Tomatoes: 100% | IMDb: 9.0/10

Created by Christian Linke and Alex Yee, Arcane is based on the popular Riot Games video game League of Legends and is produced by the French animation studio Fortiche. A steampunk, action-adventure adult animated series, the show is set in the same fictional universe as the game and focuses on two iconic champions – the sisters Violet/Vi and Powder/Jinx, who find themselves in the middle of a massive conflict between the rich, utopian city of Piltover and the seedy, oppressed Zaun. Arcane features Hawkeye star Hailee Steinfeld as the voice of Violet/Vi and Fallout star Ella Purnell as Powder/Jinx, with Kevin Alejandro, Katie Leung, and Jason Spisak voicing various characters. Arcane premiered in November 2021, and its first season made quite a splash with its brilliant animation, characterization, music, action pieces, and casting. The series garnered universal acclaim and earned several Annie and Primetime Emmy Awards, including a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Animated Program, becoming the first streaming series to win the same.

‘The Innocent’ (2021)

Rotten Tomatoes: 100% | IMDb:​​​​​​​ 7.8/10

The Innocent Release Date April 30, 2021 Cast Mario Casas , Sam Feuer , Aura Garrido , Alexandra Jiménez Main Genre Drama Seasons 1

The Innocent is a Spanish-language mystery thriller series directed by Oriol Paulo, who is best known for the critically acclaimed films The Invisible Guest, Mirage, and God’s Crooked Lines. The eight-episode miniseries is based on Harlan Coben’s eponymous English novel, with Coben serving as one of the producers. The show follows a man who gets involved in an accidental killing that sends him down a dark spiral of conspiracy and murder. Nine years later, when he finally finds freedom and attempts to start over with his wife, a phone call brings back his past nightmare, threatening to tear the couple’s lives apart. Bird Box Barcelona star Mario Casas stars in the series as lead character Mateo, appearing alongside Alexandra Jiménez, Aura Garrido, and José Coronado. Released in April 2021, The Innocent earned widespread acclaim from fans and critics alike, with praise for Paulo’s masterful storytelling that boasts chilling plot twists and well-designed characters.

‘Delicious in Dungeon’ (2024 - Present)

Rotten Tomatoes: 100% | IMDb: 8.0/10

Delicious in Dungeon Release Date January 4, 2024 Cast Sayaka Senbongi , Kentarou Kumagai , Hiroshi Naka , Asuna Tomari Main Genre Animation Seasons 1 Story By Ryoko Kui Writers Ryoko Kui , Kimiko Ueno Streaming Service(s) Netflix Franchise(s) Delicious in Dungeon Directors Yoshihiro Miyajima Expand

Based on the manga series written and illustrated by Ryoko Kui, Delicious in Dungeon follows a group of adventurers exploring a dungeon who realize that, with their supplies running out, they will have to eat the monsters they’re fighting in order to survive. Produced by Studio Trigger, the series was directed by Yoshihiro Miyajima and written by Kimiko Ueno. The show’s Japanese voice cast includes Kentarô Kumagai, Sayaka Senbongi, and Asuna Tomari, and the English dub features Damien Haas, Emily Rudd, Casey Mongillo, and more voicing key roles. Delicious in Dungeon premiered its first season in January 2024 and has received excellent reviews, winning both the Best Adventure and Best Comedy Anime Corner awards for the Winter 2024 season. A hilarious blend of food show and classic dungeon-crawling adventure, Delicious in Dungeon thrives on its humor, but it’s got plenty of heart, too. The show presents a surprising amount of world-building and some serious emotional moments, all anchored by its instantly likable characters. A second season is now in the works as well.

‘The Chestnut Man’ (2021)

Rotten Tomatoes: 100% | IMDb:​​​​​​​ 7.7/10

The Chestnut Man Release Date September 29, 2021 Creator Dorte Warnøe Hagh, David Sandreuter, Mikkel Serup Cast Danica Curcic , Mikkel Boe Følsgaard , David Dencik

Based on the eponymous book by Søren Sveistrup, The Chestnut Man is a Danish crime miniseries created by Dorte Warnøe Hagh, David Sandreuter, and Mikkel Serup and directed by Serup and Kasper Barfoed. The show’s mystery opens in 1987 when an entire family is found dead on an isolated farm. Thirty years later, in present-day Copenhagen, a woman is brutally killed, and the murderer leaves a chestnut figurine at the crime scene. When Detective Naia Thulin reluctantly teams up with her new partner, Mark Hess, to investigate the case, they find ties leading back to the disturbing events of 1987. The Chestnut Man stars Danica Curcic as Naia and Mikkel Boe Følsgaard as Mark, with David Dencik, Esben Dalsgaard Andersen, and Iben Dorner in supporting roles. With puzzling plot twists, suspense, and gruesome cult horror, The Chestnut Man joins the ranks of other popular Nordic crime thrillers like Valhalla Murders, Bordertown, and Green Frontier. Released in September 2021, the six-episode series has received glowing reviews from critics for its gripping narrative and direction.

‘Blood of Zeus’ (2020 - Present)

Rotten Tomatoes: 100% | IMDb: 7.5/10

Blood of Zeus Release Date October 27, 2020 Creator Charley Parlapanides, Vlas Parlapanides Cast Derek Phillips , Jason O'Mara , Claudia Christian Main Genre Adventure Seasons 2 Streaming Service(s) Netflix Expand

Created and written by Charley and Vlas Parlapanides, Blood of Zeus is a fantastical reimagining of Greek mythology, featuring gods, giants, demons, automata, titans, and mythical creatures in brand-new story arcs. The adult animated series follows Heron, the demigod son of Zeus, who must save Olympus and Earth from the wrath of a vengeful goddess. The series stars Derek Phillips, Jessica Henwick, Mamie Gummer, Jason O'Mara, and Claudia Christian in major voice roles. Produced by Powerhouse Animation Studios, who are known for their work on celebrated shows like Castlevania and Masters of the Universe, Blood of Zeus presents a stellar visual experience with some truly epic battle sequences. The series premiered in December 2020, and the first season was praised for its voice acting and stunning animation work, with critics comparing it to epic shows like Game of Thrones and Vikings. Two seasons of the show have been released so far, with the third and final season set to premiere in 2025.

‘Savage Beauty’ (2022 - Present)

Rotten Tomatoes: 100% | IMDb:​​​​​​​ 5.7/10

Savage Beauty Genre Thriller, Drama Debut Date May 12, 2022

Savage Beauty is a South African drama series that follows a mysterious woman who becomes the face of a global beauty empire owned by a powerful family, all while plotting revenge against her employers for the tragedies of her past. Written by Lebogang Mogashoa, the show stars Rosemary Zimu in the lead role, with Dumisani Mbebe, Nthati Moshesh, Angela Sithole, Jesse Suntele, Nambitha Ben-Mazwi, Oros Mampofu, and Mpho Sebeng rounding out the main cast. Savage Beauty’s first season arrived on Netflix in 2022, becoming one of the streamer’s most-watched shows in 13 countries at the time of its premiere. The series also amassed great reviews from critics. A thrilling soap opera set within the South African context, Savage Beauty offers plenty of entertaining drama, dysfunction, and steaminess, but it also offers international viewers a portrait of class and social dynamics in South Africa, as well as the evils of the beauty industry.

‘My Name’ (2021)

Rotten Tomatoes: 100% | IMDb:​​​​​​​ 7.8/10

My Name (2021) Release Date October 15, 2021 Cast Hee-soon Park , Ahn Bo-Hyun , Han So-hee , Kim Sang-Ho Main Genre K-Drama Seasons 1

Directed by Kim Jin-min, My Name is an eight-episode South Korean action crime thriller series that follows a woman who joins a gang to find the people responsible for her father’s death. At the behest of the gang’s leader, she then infiltrates the police force as a mole for the gangsters, placing her in a very delicate situation as she balances her competing loyalties while searching for the truth and revenge. The show stars Han So-hee, Park Hee-soon, and Ahn Bo-hyun. Three episodes of My Name were screened in the On Screen section at the 2021 Busan International Film Festival and subsequently released on Netflix. The show has received near-universal acclaim from fans and critics, with praise for its tense narrative and intense fight choreography. Though it has faced some criticism for its rather disappointing ending, My Name is a thoroughly engaging action thriller show that offers plenty of excitement.

‘House of Ninjas’ (2024)

Rotten Tomatoes: 100% | IMDb: 7.2/10

House of Ninjas Release Date February 15, 2024 Cast Kento Kaku , Yôsuke Eguchi , Tae Kimura , Nobuko Miyamoto , Tomorowo Taguchi , Elyse Dinh , Aju Makita , Riho Yoshioka Main Genre Action Seasons 1 Creator(s) Dave Boyle

Developed by Dave Boyle, House of Ninjas is an eight-episode crime drama series based on a story by Yoshiaki Murao, Takafumi Imai, and Kento Kaku, who also stars in the series. The dysfunctional Tawara family is the last surviving clan of ninjas. Though they left that life behind and live like ordinary people in present-day Japan, when the nation faces a major crisis threatening its existence, the Tawara family returns to fulfill their true purpose and save the day. The series stars Kento Kaku, Yosuke Eguchi, Tae Kimura, Kengo Kora, Aju Makita, and Nobuko Miyamoto. A critically acclaimed show, House of Ninjas explores the legacy of formidable Japanese fighters through a story about a modern family. The series has been praised for its mix of action, family drama, and humor. House of Ninjas is an unconventional thriller series with a very suspenseful narrative, slick martial arts action, and a bunch of fascinating characters.

