This week, the Chinese action and drama movie 100 Yards is set to premiere in theaters and On Digital. In order to tease martial arts fans to its heart-pumping fights, Collider has teamed up with Well Go USA to bring you an exclusive sneak peek that underscores the raw and reality-like fighting style of the movie. The movie officially premieres this Friday, November 8.

Our exclusive sneak peek reveals protagonist Shen An (Jacky Heung) giving a demonstration of his potential when it comes to a fight. He's obviously not happy about something, but he's able to fuel his anger into three quick fights that make it clear that Shen An is someone that you don't even remotely want to mess with. He's also able to make Kung Fu look like a true art, and you can't help but be impressed by his technique as he takes on adversaries of different sizes and fighting styles.

100 Yards is directed by sibling filmmakers Haofeng Xu and Junfeng Xu. The movie had early screenings at film festivals and has already earned an 80% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes. The screenplay was written by Haofeng, and the cast also features Andy On (Hacker), Bea Hayden Kuo (The Starry Night, The Starry Sea), Yuan Li (The Evidence Tells) and Kevin Lee (The Battle at Lake Changjin).

'100 Yards' Directors Break Down Their Unique Approach to Martial Arts

In an interview with 1st Reviews during the Toronto International Film Festival, the duo of directors talked about their approach to the martial arts of 100 Yards and what they expect that it will look and feel like to audiences all over the world:

"What we're doing is very traditional, very original Chinese Kung Fu. I think what you see in the outside is a mixture of Chinese Kung Fu and mixed martial arts. I'm sure what you were seeing was [people like] Donnie Yen, Keanu Reeves, Tony Jaa and Jackie Chan, right? What they were doing is very traditional. What we want to bring back is real Chinese style Kung Fu. Our 'fancy way' is to make it more real and imperfect. There's never a fight that's perfect."

100 Yards is set to premiere in selected theaters and On Digital this Friday, November 8. You can check out our exclusive sneak peek above.

