From the outside looking in, Warner Bros. is to many of us the pinnacle of filmmaking. Now celebrating 100 years in the movie-making biz, the studio has been sharing remastered releases and special looks behind their biggest blockbusters. To further engulf their dedicated following in what made them the best of the best, the studio is dropping a four-part docuseries titled 100 Years of Warner Bros. which will pull the curtain back on the real-life drama that went into its formation and the massive milestones of motion pictures that they hit along the way.

In a trailer released today, audiences hear from names like Martin Scorsese, Patty Jenkins, Baz Luhrmann, and Keanu Reeves - just to name a few - as they share what Warner Bros. has allowed them and similar creatives to achieve during its century-long run. A true rags-to-riches story, the teaser promises that audiences will learn even the darkest parts of the studio’s history - including a deal that would send one of the brothers into an early grave. Celebrating 100 years of monumental risks and even more breath-taking rewards, the sneak peek is a captivating glance at what audiences can expect from the upcoming tell-all series.

The celebrities and titles that we saw in the trailer only scratch the surface of what’s to come in the full four-parter with Morgan Freeman taking audiences on an all-things Warner Bros. deep dive as the project’s narrator. The specials boast over 60 interviews from industry professionals including legendary names such as Oprah Winfrey, Oliver Stone, Alfonso Cuarón, Ron Howard, Tony Gilroy, Chris Columbus, Tim Burton, Gal Gadot, Ke Huy Quan, Harvey Keitel, Kevin Costner, Edward James Olmos, Emma Thomas, and so many more.

When Does 100 Years of Warner Bros. Come Out?

Helmed by Leslie Iwerks, the docuseries will first make its premiere at Cannes on May 24 before landing on HBO Max on May 25 with the first two specials to be followed by the third and fourth parts on June 1. Broken into four parts, the first installment will center around the story of four brothers with no money and big dreams, with the second carrying the story into the ‘60s and ‘70s. The third part will cover the ‘80s while the fourth will end on the years of Harry Potter as Warner Bros. moved into the new millennium.

