As viewers of the TLC reality TV series 1000-lb Sisters worry about the show’s future, maybe the main stars’ older sister Amanda Halterman has the answers that viewers are hoping to hear. Recently, the older sister of Tammy Slaton and Amy Slaton did a Q&A on Instagram, and she also spoke about her weight loss. She did slightly address the show’s future, as the cancelation rumors run rife, and what she has to say does not sound too great.

Halterman was not at the centre of the reality series for years, as the show primarily focused on her younger sisters Tammy and Amy. However, she is still part of the show and has been for many years. When asked about the show as she answers questions about her personal life, she said, “All the questions that you’re asking are great questions…[but they’re] things that pertain to the show, so until the show is officially canceled and everything has aired, I can’t give an update for myself.”

Although Halterman did not confirm that the TLC series is canceled, her statement is still worrying for viewers and fans. However, according to what she said in her Q&A, it seems like the show could be in its last few stages. As of now, Halterman is the only sister and cast member to address the show’s future.

Why ‘1000-lb Sisters’ Could Be Canceled is Unknown

Although it is not confirmed that 1000-lb Sisters is canceled, why the show could be canceled is unknown. The show produced some moments that went viral, including Tammy suspecting that she was pregnant, which went viral on social media. However, it could be said that the show has run its course since the sisters are doing well on their weight-loss journeys, notably Tammy, who has achieved incredible milestones. Despite this, life without the sisters on TLC has proven to be a life that no viewer would ever want to think about.

However, the sisters have been through some challenges that the show has documented for the world to see. Tammy’s loss of her husband is still a raw subject for her, even though she has opened up about her love life and stated that she is ready to date again. Amy’s divorce is also a difficult subject for anyone to revisit. However, whether the sisters are ready to ditch the cameras is still unknown.

The challenges remain persistent as Amy was arrested on Labour Day in September 2024 for child endangerment and drug possession, alongside her boyfriend Brian Scott Lovvorn. According to a Facebook post, officers attended the zoo after a camel bite was reported before they were “immediately overtaken” by a “suspicious odour” coming from a vehicle. Following the incident, Amy was investigated by child services because of the charges she faced, and she also pleaded guilty to the drug charges on Thursday, December 19 2024. Her child endangerment charges were dismissed, and she received a suspended sentence of 11 months and 29 days.

In better news, Halterman did say that there are a few episodes in the 1000-lb Sisters vault. This means that whether the show is saying goodbye or see you later before another season, there are still episodes for the viewers to see. However, viewers should wait until there is any confirmed news about the show’s fate.

