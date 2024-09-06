News of 1000-Lb Sisters star Amy Slaton’s arrest made the headlines after Labor Day. Since then, there have been recent updates regarding the charges that she is currently facing, which include child endangerment and illegal drug possession. Us Weekly reports that the reality star is now under investigation by the Department of Children and Family Services after her arrest, as it has now been confirmed that the children she shares with her ex-husband Michael Halterman, Gage, 3 and Glenn, 2, were present in the vehicle.

On Labor Day, officials responded to a call about a guest who was bitten by a camel at a zoo in Tennessee. Slaton has now been confirmed to be the victim of the camel bite, as TMZ shared photos of Slaton on a stretcher. Officials wrote in a now-restricted Facebook post that they were startled by a “suspicious” odor that was coming from the vehicle. After receiving medical treatment for her camel bite, Slaton and her boyfriend Brian Scott Lovvorn were arrested and taken into custody.

Public Information Officer Stephen Sutton shared with Us Weekly on Tuesday, September 3 that a “plan has been put in motion involving the parents”. “There is still ongoing investigation as to where the kids will be placed,” he shared. Following this statement, People reported on Wednesday, September 4 that fellow 1000-Lb Sisters star Tammy Slaton has picked up her sisters’ sons, but it is unclear whether she picked the children up at the zoo or later in the afternoon at the Crockett County Sheriff’s office.

The ‘1000-Lb Sisters’ Star is Facing Serious Trouble

Image via TLC

Following news of the TLC star’s arrest, People also reported that Slaton and Lovvron have both been released from custody. They were released on a $10k bond each on Tuesday, September 3, and were picked up by Slaton’s brother Chris Combs. Slaton is due to be arraigned for her charges on Thursday, September 5, and is still under investigation regarding her sons.

The charges include possession of Schedule and Schedule IV drugs. Following the arrests, People reported that police allegedly found marijuana and mushrooms inside the vehicle. TMZ also reported that the police also found narcotics at the scene. The drugs were out of sight, and officials searched the car.

As the pair have been released from the county jail it is unknown whether the pair have an attorney or entered any pleas to the charges against them. As for the investigation regarding Slaton’s sons, there are no known updates reported since Sutton’s statement. Halterman, who filed for divorce from Slaton in March 2023, has not responded to the arrests. Slaton and Halterman eloped in 2017 before the divorce was finalized later last year.

All seasons of 1000-lb Sisters are available to stream on TLC Go.

1000-LB Sisters The Slaton sisters, averaging over 1,000 pounds, have always depended on each other for support. Now in their 30s, Amy wants to have children but cannot due to her weight, while her older sister Tammy is almost bedridden. Release Date January 1, 2020 Cast Tammy Slaton , Amy Slaton-Halterman , Michael Halterman , Chris Combs Main Genre Reality-TV Seasons 5

WATCH ON TLC GO