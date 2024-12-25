Amy Slaton, known to millions for her appearances on TLC’s hit reality show 1000-Lb. Sisters, has pleaded guilty to two counts of drug possession stemming from her widely publicized arrest at the Tennessee Safari Park zoo in early September. The news comes after the 36-year-old submitted a plea deal on Thursday, December 19, 2024, in Crockett County, Tennessee, resulting in a suspended sentence of 11 months and 29 days.

The confirmation comes after The Times reviewed the court documents, according to which child abuse and endangerment charges were dismissed under the terms of her plea agreement. Slano’s legal troubles began on September 2, when she visited the Tennessee Safari Park with co-defendant Brian Lovvorn and her two young children. According to the Crockett County Sheriff’s Department, officers arrived at the zoo after Slaton was reportedly bitten by a camel.

While providing medical attention, emergency personnel detected a strong odor of marijuana coming from her vehicle. A subsequent search led deputies to discover marijuana and what authorities identified as psychedelic mushrooms. Slaton and Lovvorn were then arrested on suspicion of possessing Schedule I and Schedule VI drugs as well as child endangerment, given the children’s presence in the car.

Amy Slaton’s Suspended Sentence Can Be Revoked

In pleading guilty to the drug possession charges, Slano admitted to “simple possession” of a controlled substance. Her co-defendant, Lovvorn, also took the same plea deal, receiving the same suspended sentence and stipulations. Both individuals spent a day in the Crockett County Jail in September before being released on bond. Authorities confirmed that Amy Slaton’s children were placed in a family member’s custody after her arrest.

According to a People report published shortly after the incident, Halterman’s sister and 1000-Lb. Sisters co-star, Tammy Slaton, was seen picking up the children from law enforcement, though it was not specified whether this occurred at the zoo or later at the sheriff’s office.

However, as part of the plea deal, they must undergo a drug and alcohol assessment, complete parenting classes, maintain “no contact” with the Tennessee Safari Park, and pay $1,000 in fines. She is also required to adhere to all other conditions laid out by the court. Failure to meet these obligations could result in the suspension being revoked and the imposition of the original jail time.

Crockett County District Attorney Gen. Frederick Agee addressed the resolution in a statement to the local outlet WREG, noting, “This is the Season of Giving and we understand that Amy Halterman and Brian Lovvorn are the pride and joy of the State of Kentucky and they will now be back in Kentucky for the Holidays.”

1000-Lb Sisters Season 6 premiered in early October 2024, finished on December 17, 2024, and is available to stream on TLC Go, along with the previous seasons of the show. The show is yet to be renewed for another season.