1000-Lb Sisters star Amy Slaton, who is usually less often seen making headlines as compared to her other star sister Tammy Slaton, is back in the news and for all the right reasons! She recently broke her social media silence with a new post and shared a slideshow video of herself, her sons, and her boyfriend at the Cirque Italia 2025.

Slaton posted the video on her TikTok nearly a month after her last post, where we saw her wishing Valentine's Day to her new beau and her two boys, whom she shares with her ex, Michael Halterman. The new video was posted on March 10, 2025, and it’s almost a 9-minute long clip that covers dozens of pictures from her fun-filled day at the Cirque Italia 2025, which is basically a traveling circus show performing in various cities across the United States in the spring and early summer every year.

While Slaton was dealing with a lot during 1000-lb Sisters Season 6 after enduring a challenging period — including a public divorce from her ex-husband Michael Halterman, significant legal struggles, and dramatic changes in her personal life — it appears that a lot of positive things have happened in her life since then. On top of her ongoing and stunning weight-loss transformation, there’s newfound joy in her life about the new relationship and motherhood.

According to ScreenRant, Slaton had previously taken a break from social media due to relentless negativity and judgment surrounding her divorce, parenting choices, and ongoing personal battles. However, her return signals that she might be ready to open up again. She even responded to a fan comment below the post that asked the mom of two, “Do the boys spend time with their dad?” to which her response was:

“Yes he get them few days! We court order share. But gage will tell u he not going to dads ! His staying with mum and brian.”

For context, Slaton has two sons, named Glenn and Gage, and she has referred to her new boyfriend as Brian. Her choice to showcase a casual family outing rather than dramatic personal revelations marks a significant turning point in her life and how well she’s settling in.

1000-lb Sisters Season 7 is expected to air on TLC in the fall of 2025, likely between September and December. There is no exact release date available as of yet. All six seasons of the show are available to stream on Hulu.