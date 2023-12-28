The Big Picture Amy Slaton is a victim of financial abuse by her husband, Michael, who controls all of their finances.

Financial abuse is a form of domestic violence where the abuser exerts power by controlling the victim's finances.

Amy's situation highlights the prevalence of financial abuse, and hopefully inspires others in similar situations to seek help.

Season 5 of 1000-lb Sisters has been an emotional one despite only having aired three episodes. The impending death of Tammy Slaton’s husband, Caleb Willingham, is heavy on the minds of the fans, as well as Amy’s issues. Amy Slaton married Michael Halterman in Season 1 of the then-new series after Amy’s weight-loss surgery. The couple seemed to be a happy one, and things only got happier when Amy learned that she was pregnant. The pregnancy was at incredibly high risk due to Amy’s recent surgery, but thankfully, everything worked out, and the couple had a very healthy baby boy named Gage.

Amy was prepared to get back to her weight-loss journey when she discovered that she was once again pregnant, barely a year after Gage was born. With another high-risk pregnancy on their hands, the cracks in their relationship soon began to show. After the birth of their second child, Glenn, things became extremely difficult for Amy. Most parents in healthy relationships work together to take care of their children. Michael, however, refused repeatedly to look after the kids alone, even for an hour. Because of this, Amy was constantly forced to be around her husband and children with no breaks. The once jovial Amy was quickly descending into depression, crying constantly and being on edge even with her siblings. The new season has also revealed that Michael maintains all control over the couple’s finances, even with Amy being the breadwinner of the family. Thankfully, when a major confrontation between Amy and Michael occurred, her family was there to help her. Michael refused to give Amy her personal credit card, leading to a fight between him and her family, leading Tammy to call the police. Because of their presence and the police officer who arrived, Amy was able to decide to leave Michael. Chornicling her journey, despite the difficulty, will aid other viewers in similar situations.

Amy Slaton Is A Victim of Financial Abuse

As a viewer, it was shocking to see that Amy Slaton had no control over the money that she was making. It was infuriating to hear the way that Michael held on to her money, especially knowing that the majority of the cash coming in was Amy’s and not his. Amy later shared that all of her money went into a joint bank account that she shares with Michael. Thankfully, her sisters, Mandy Halterman (who was divorced from Michael’s brother) and Misty Wentworth, had the foresight to take her to the bank before Michael moved any of her money around. And while they were all aware of the fact that Michael’s treatment of Amy was wrong, they did not say what was really going on, and that was that Amy was a victim of financial abuse at the hands of Michael.

According to Choosing Therapy.com, financial abuse is a form of domestic violence. They state, “Financial abuse occurs when an abuser takes full control over another person’s finances in order to prevent this person from leaving the abuser or to exert power within a relationship. They may do so by maintaining full control over any funds, withholding them from the individual, or hiding information regarding financials from the individual.” Michael’s intent to control Amy became incredibly clear after their second child was born. It was to the point that Amy had to ask him permission for simple things like going to the store with her family. It’s surprising, considering Amy’s strong personality, that Michael was able to gain such control over her. After all, she never would have married him if she had known what was coming. That is precisely how financial abuse begins.

The abusive partner does not start out that way. Choosing Therapy.com states that “financial bullying tends to be covert, starting with a few smaller behaviors, like commenting on the high grocery bill or asking how much your shoes cost. As the relationship progresses, it escalates into more serious behaviors, like limiting your spending and giving you an allowance as if you were a child.” These are the behaviors displayed by Michael on the show.

Amy is fortunate to have a close family and a large platform that has allowed her to leave this abusive situation. She has now found a new love, and many fans are worried that he’s also after her for her money. Time will tell if this is true or not, and hopefully, for Amy’s sake, it isn’t. What is certain is that Amy is not alone in experiencing financial abuse. According to a survey by U.S. News, “nearly 22% of respondents say they experienced financial abuse in a past relationship. Almost 14% of respondents say they're currently in a financially abusive situation. And another 5.2% say they're unsure if they are. More than 53% who experienced financial abuse in the past say their partner controlled shared resources. When asked why they remain in [an] abusive relationship, 33.9% say they have no money, 46.8% stay because of the children, and more than 21% are afraid of their partner.” Hopefully, some of the people who are experiencing financial abuse will be inspired by Amy’s story to get out of their situations.

