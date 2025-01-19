1000-lb Sisters premiered in 2020 and revolved around the lives of Tammy and Amy Slaton as they tried to lose weight. The show didn't sugarcoat things, both sisters embarked on their journeys to get healthier, and quickly became a cult favorite — with a real look at the good, the bad, and the ugly of losing weight. The show does a great job of highlighting the emotional challenges of obesity, but more than just that, the 1000-lb Sisters is rooted in a complex family dynamic that makes the show all the more entertaining to watch.

While the two sisters and their explosive arguments with each other often take center stage, their brother, Chris Combs is the perfect balance to their chaos. Not only is Combs the biggest champion of his sisters’ weight loss, but his own struggle with obesity is an important part of the show. Now, hear me out — and I’m going to back this up with proper reasoning. Although Combs’s honesty, determination, and humor might have made him just another fan favorite, I’d argue he’s so crucial to the show now that it wouldn't be wrong to call him the soul of the TLC series.

Chris Combs Is the Force Behind His Sisters’ Weight Loss

While it’s true that Amy and Tammy Slaton worked hard, their progress would have been impossible without their brother’s support. Combs joined 1000-lb Sisters during season 2, which premiered in 2020. At this point, Combs was already in his 40s and weighed 450 pounds. This meant that he was at a greater risk of cardiac issues. As a child, Combs had seen his father pass away due to obesity, which is why his weight-loss journey was so personal. The show followed Combs’s two-year-long struggle before he finally qualified for gastric sleeve bypass surgery in 2022.