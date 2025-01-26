For the past six seasons, 1000-lb Sisters has followed the lives of five siblings in their attempts to get their lives back on track and lose the immense amount of weight needed to live a healthy lifestyle. As of Season 6, all five siblings have received weight-loss surgery and are on the course to bettering their lives. While the show focuses on Tammy and Amy Slaton's struggles with weight loss, Chris Combs and Misty Wentworth's transformations have stolen the show from the background.

As the two oldest siblings, Chris and Misty feel responsible for their younger siblings and put their needs above their own. Now on their weight-loss journeys, Chris and Misty are changing the narrative and becoming models for the family. While Tammy, Amy, and Amanda Halteman have made major strides with their weight loss, they have each hit roadblocks that have hindered their progress, such as laziness, divorce, and injury. Meanwhile, Chris has lost 150 pounds and received skin removal surgery, while Misty has lost 75 pounds and is consistently hitting her weight-loss goals. By focusing on exercise and staying out of the drama, Chris and Misty have had the most epic glow-ups on the show.

Chris Channels His Frustrations With Tammy Into Working Out