In 2020, TLC launched another entry in its stable of reality television programs with 1000-lb Sisters, which introduced the world to Kentucky sisters Amy and Tammy Slaton. At the start of the series, the pair had a combined weight of over the titular 1,000 pounds, and the show chronicled their efforts to lose weight in order to qualify for life-changing bariatric surgery. It was an intriguing hook, but the reality TV graveyard is filled with shows that had promising concepts yet failed to deliver, so there had to be something more.

And 1000-lb Sisters is more, a compelling mix of losses and gains, trials and tribulations, and, of course, the dramatic storylines that have kept the series going for 6 seasons. One such storyline had to do with Jerry Sykes, a one-time boyfriend of Tammy's, who left the show under controversial circumstances, ones that impacted not only Tammy and her family, but another family. His.

"There's Something About Jerry" in Season 2 of '1000-lb Sisters'

Jerry is introduced in the Season 2 episode "There's Something About Jerry," a man that, as Tammy explains, she met "online a few years ago in a BBW (big beautiful women) group." The episode marks the first time that Jerry and Tammy meet in person, with Jerry making an eight-hour cross-country trip. Despite Amy's worries that he wouldn't show, Jerry did arrive, greeting Tammy with, "What up, baby girl."

Tammy was ecstatic, but Tammy's family? Not so much. They feared that Jerry had no interest in helping motivate Tammy towards her weight-loss goals but, rather, intended to sabotage her pursuit to keep her the BBW he wanted. They weren't wrong, with Jerry constantly providing junk food for himself and Tammy in the house. Nevertheless, the pair stayed together, seemingly strong, until the end of Season 2 when Tammy revealed, surprisingly, they had broken up.

The Timing was Suspect, but the Truth Is Worse in '1000-lb Sisters'