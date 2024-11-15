1000 Lb Sisters star Tammy Slaton has finally hit the 200-pound mark! When the show first aired in 2020, Slaton weighed 725 pounds. But after undergoing bariatric surgery, she has kept her weight-loss momentum going. As of November 2024, Slaton’s weight is in the 200-pound range, which means that she weighs less than her brother Chris Combs for the first time in decades.

TLC recently shared an Instagram Reel from the show where Slaton is seen weighing herself. In the clip, the reality TV star shares that the last time she stepped on a scale, she weighed 303 pounds. However, she is shocked to find out that in just three months, she has managed to bring her weight down to 281.2 pounds. She confesses that the last time she weighed this much was probably when she was in the fourth grade.

Tammy's Success Has Brought Joy to Her Family

Image via Tammy Slaton's official Instagram

Slaton’s brother, who attends the appointment with her, expresses his happiness and tells the camera that Tammy Slaton’s success has made him ecstatic. He admitted that he never thought he would see a day when his younger sister was smaller than him. That’s when Tammy Slaton took the opportunity to tease her brother about her size. "I’m the baby sister, but I’m not the ‘big’ baby sister no more.” after all her weight loss.

Unfortunately, despite all her progress, Tammy Slaton isn’t close enough to her goal of receiving skin-removal surgery. The reality star has lost over 500 pounds since her surgery in 2022. The reality star has shared her journey on social media and has expressed her excitement for all the excess skin on her body to finally be removed. However, since she is still just 14 months out from her weight loss surgery, she is not a suitable candidate for the skin removal procedure yet.

Tammy Slaton’s Skin-Removal Surgery Has Been Delayed Indefinitely

Dr. Brad Turner broke the news to Slaton in a clip from the show shared via TLC’s Instagram. While Slaton is visibly upset hearing the doctor, he admits that there’s nothing she can do besides continuing to lose more weight over the next six months to a year. Despite the roadblock, though, Dr. Tuner is hopeful that they can reapproach the topic once enough time has passed.

The doctor reassured Slaton and told her that the skin-removal procedure wasn’t out of the question forever. In his exact words: “I’m definitely not telling you, ‘No.’ I’m just telling you, ‘Not tomorrow.’” After hearing the news, Slaton refuses to let the doctor take a look at her skin because she’s just too disappointed. However, several fans have taken to the comments section of the posted reel and are encouraging her to hang in there for just a little longer. 1000-lb Sisters Season 6 airs every Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET on TLC. Episodes are also available to stream on Philo TV.

