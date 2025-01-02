Amy Slaton does not want her family to be coddling her! In 1000-lb Sisters Season 6, Episode 10, “Nothing is Impastable,” which aired on December 17, 2024, the reality TV star expressed frustration for her family treating her like a child as she stated that she could handle her responsibilities.

The episode saw Amy Slaton tell her siblings to stop treating her like a “baby,” as she felt her siblings viewed her as the family’s youngest and most dependent member. The reality TV star tried to rebrand her image within the family as she made various attempts to juggle her parenting and household duties. Amy Slaton had a conversation with her sister Tammy Slaton about how the family’s perception of her has proved to be quite the challenge.

In 1000-lb Sisters Season 6, Episode 9, the whole family took a trip to London, during which Amy Slaton felt isolated and disconnected, inevitably leading to a breakdown. She stormed out of the restaurant with her brother Chris Combs running after her, asking her to calm down. Amy Slaton expressed how she felt attacked in the following words:

“No y’all and I only said one thing and you all f**k**g came on me.”

Amy Slaton Recently Pleaded Guilty to Drug Possession

As per court documents obtained by US Weekly on December 19, 2024, Amy Slaton pleaded guilty to “simple possession” of drugs in a plea deal submitted to Crockett County courthouse in Tennessee. The 1000-lb Sisters star was arrested in September 2024 after the Crocket County Sheriff’s Department was called regarding a guest being bit by a camel at the local drive-through zoo.

According to the documents, Amy Slaton received a suspended sentence of 11 months and 29 days to time served, which means she won’t spend any time behind bars. The reality TV star will have to pay a fine of $500 and attend a drug and alcohol assessment. Amy Slaton is also forbidden from having any contact with the Tennessee Safari Park. The 1000-lb Sisters star was cleared of the child abuse and child endangerment charges against her.

Slaton was arrested in September 2024 along with a man named Brian Scott Lovvorn. The duo were arrested on “illegal possession of Schedule I, illegal possession of Schedule VI, and two counts of child endangerment.” Slaton had initially pleaded not guilty to the drug possession and child endangerment charges and eventually pleaded guilty to the former, which is a lesser charge. The reality TV star’s two kids, Gage Deon and Glenn Allen Halterman, whom she shares with ex-husband Michael Halterman, were also present in the car at the time of the incident. TLC is yet to renew 1000-lb Sisters for a seventh season. In the meantime, you can stream the show’s previous seasons on Max.