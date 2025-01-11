I just watched the 1000-lb Sisters London episode and I don’t think I’ve ever enjoyed watching something more. Cast trips on any reality show always make for great episodes, but the 1000-lb Sisters family breaking out of their Kentucky bubble and experiencing the rest of the world for the first time was pure entertainment. In Season 6, Episode 9, titled “Bangers and Clash” the crew goes on a family vacation to London, England, which is much different than the small town of Kentucky they are used to. What makes this episode pure TV gold are the cringe-worthy moments (and there are many of them) of this small-town American family attempting to navigate a foreign country. The episode also gives us our fair share of drama, between Amy Slaton's meltdown over leaving her boys, and the continuing beef between Tammy Slaton and Amanda Halterman.

What made the 1000 lb Sisters London episode so entertaining to watch were all the little moments where you could tell the family was very out of touch with the rest of the world. There were definitely times when I got second-hand embarrassment watching them navigate a country that is nothing like the small-town USA.

I Got Second-Hand Embarassment From The '1000 lb Sisters' London Episode

Right when the family arrives in London, they take a cab to their hotel. The family is absolutely fascinated by the black cabs in the UK, especially the fact that they can all fit into one vehicle. The first cringe-worthy moments come only five minutes into the episode, which told me a lot about how the rest of the episode is going to go. The cab driver asks why the family chose to come to London, to which Amy says "Our mom always said we were related to the Queen of England." The cab driver scoffs, assuming it was a joke, before realizing she was dead serious. What really got me laughing was the confessional with the cab driver, who said "They said that they're possibly related to the Queen... I've heard that many times, but the first time with someone that was serious." The family continues to claim they are related to royalty throughout the entire trip - which, to be honest, cracked me up.

During the same cab ride, members of the family, notably Amanda, start to mock British terminology. The cab driver tells them what they call a sidewalk, they call pavement, to which Amanda responds with "That's sidewalk honey." In a confessional with Amy and Tammy, they also take a stab at a British accent, which, as you can imagine, did not sound anything like a proper British accent. The whole cab scene just seemed like the family was completely out of touch with the rest of the world - which, as a viewer, is highly entertaining to watch.

Due to Tammy's mobility issues, the family's activities couldn't consist of too much walking, so they decided to hop on the iconic London double-decker sightseeing bus. And, of course, they couldn't go one day without doing something out of pocket. Amy decides to scream at strangers walking on the street as the bus is driving by, almost as if she's royalty, screaming things like "Hey, how are you?" and "Hello" in a British accent, all while doing a queen wave. The other family members are clearly embarrassed by her behavior; Misty Slaton Wentworth even saying "Sit down you ain't got no home training!" The family hops off the bus at Buckingham Palace, where Amy continues her embarrassing behavior. She asks the guards (of course in her British accent), "You got tea yet?" Surprisingly, the guards took the comment quite well and engaged in conversation with them. Don't get me wrong - I was cringing watching the entire episode, but I was also thoroughly entertained.

There's No Shortage Of Drama In The '1000 lb Sisters' London Episode