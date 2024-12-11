1000-lb Sisters star Tammy Slaton is sharing words of motivation with her fans! The reality TV star, who has undergone a dramatic transformation by shedding over 500 pounds, is opening up about how going through the process in a highly publicized manner, as she does, can trigger one’s insecurities.

Tammy Slaton took to Instagram on December 10, 2024, to share a motivational post along with a caption about overcoming her insecurities. The 1000-lb Sisters star, who has documented her weight loss throughout the show, shared how undergoing such a life-changing transformation in front of everyone can be challenging. However, she is pushing through and ensuring that she shows up daily as she embarks on this journey of growth and self-improvement. She urged her fans to follow the same with her post featuring the following mantra:

“Talking about what bothers you is the first step to overcoming your insecurities.”

Tammy Slaton has come a long way, shedding a significant amount of pounds from her original weight of 725 pounds. The reality TV star has been on an uphill journey to hitting her weight loss goals since undergoing bariatric surgery in 2022 and subsequently checking herself into weight loss rehab.

Tammy Slaton Shared Her Side of the Story Amid Claims That She Mistreats Her Family

Weightloss and transformation aside, Tammy Slaton has been facing heat from fans for her rude demeanor toward family members in recent episodes of 1000-lb Sisters — specifically her behavior toward older sister Amy Slaton during 1000-lb Sisters Season 6 Episode 6 “ Limo Beans.”

In the episode, Tammy Slaton was rude to her sister and even called her out for being “an ass.” However, according to E! News, Tammy Slaton posted an Instagram Story on December 5, 2024, to clear the air and defend herself. The reality TV star expressed how she wished that before being typecast as a bad person, fans could see her side of the story and what her family says when the cameras aren’t rolling, which set her off. As Tammy Slaton continued to defend herself, her words included but weren’t limited to the following words:

“l'm not always the bad guy here, and I'm not trying to be a victim either. I just wish people would get story straight before judging and assuming.”

Tammy Slaton even went the extra mile to post a reel on Instagram on the same day to give fans an explanation for her rude demeanor toward her sister, Amy Slaton. The reality TV star claimed that Amy Slaton was drunk during the scene and acting immaturely, which Tammy Slaton felt embarrassed by. However, Tammy Slaton clarified that although it wasn’t an excuse for how harsh she was with her sister, she felt viewers should get the full picture before forming opinions and making assumptions.

New 1000-lb Sisters Season 6 episodes drop every Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET on TLC. You can stream the episode alongside previous seasons of the show on Max.

Your changes have been saved 1000-LB Sisters The Slaton sisters, averaging over 1,000 pounds, have always depended on each other for support. Now in their 30s, Amy wants to have children but cannot due to her weight, while her older sister Tammy is almost bedridden. Where to Watch Season All Season 1 Season 2 Season 3 Season 4 Season 5 stream

rent

buy Not available stream

rent

buy Not available Not available Not available stream

rent

buy Not available Not available Not available stream

rent

buy Not available Not available Not available stream

rent

buy Not available Not available Not available stream

rent

buy Not available Not available Not available *Availability in US Release Date January 1, 2020 Cast Amy Slaton-Halterman , Tammy Slaton , Amanda Halterman , Chris Combs Main Genre Reality Seasons 5 Website https://go.tlc.com/show/1000-lb-sisters-tlc Network TLC Streaming Service(s) TLC GO Expand

Watch on Max