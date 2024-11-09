Tammy Slaton is not going to sit back and let the internet cook up stories about her family! The 1000-lb Sisters star addressed speculations that were doing their rounds online, suggesting that her sister Amy Slaton is pregnant. She also shut down rumors that alleged her sister-in-law Brittany Combs had passed away.

The reality TV star posted a TikTok on November 4, 2024, clarifying that her sister Amy Slaton, who is already a mom of two, is not pregnant. Amy Slaton shares sons Gage Halterman and Glenn Halterman with ex-husband Michael Halterman. While she was at it, Tammy Slaton also stated that her brother Chris Combs’ wife, Brittany Combs, was very much alive amid rumors that suggested she had kicked the bucket. The reality TV star expressed her disdain for the baseless rumors about her family and said that she wishes “people would stop spreading rumors.”

Tammy Slaton’s followers were relieved to hear the clarification on Brittany Combs being alive and well. The reality TV star was met with support as fans flooded her comments section with kind words and shared Tammy Slaton’s irritability over the baseless rumors. Tammy Slaton was also praised in the comments' selection for her incredible transformation as fans gushed over her weight loss.

Amy Slaton Is Thriving Post Her Child Endangerment Arrest

Pregnancy or not, Amy Slaton is basking in the joy of motherhood after her unceremonious arrest on September 2, 2024, at a Tennessee zoo for drug and child endangerment charges. Six weeks after the arrest, the mom of two posted an Instagram carousel on October,16, 2024, featuring her younglings.

The slides featured her sons, Gage and Glenn Halterman, wearing matching PJs. At the time of her arrest, authorities were initially called after Amy Slaton sustained injuries owing to an alleged camel bite at West Tennesse Safari Park. After the police arrived, they sensed a strange smell from Amy Slaton and her friend Brian Scott Lovvorn’s car. As per the arrest warrant exclusively obtained by The US Sun, the reality TV star and her male friend were booked for possession of magic mushrooms and 80 grams of marijuana in the vehicle.

Amy Slaton’s two kids were present at the time of her and Lovvorn’s arrest. The duo were booked into the Crockett County Jail. Tammy Slaton picked up the kids following her sister’s arrest. As exclusively revealed to PEOPLE by sources, Amy Slaton and Brian Scott Lovvorn were released on a $10,000 bond on September 4, 2024. The duo were picked up by Amy Slaton’s brother, Chris Combs, and were seen “holding hands.”

