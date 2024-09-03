Labor Day is intended to be a day of relaxation and enjoyment, but one of the stars of TLC's 1,000-Lb Sisters has gotten into some legal trouble following her new relationship. Several reports from a Facebook post state that Amy Slaton was arrested yesterday following reports of an attack that a camel orchestrated. Slaton and her current boyfriend Brian Scott Lovvorn were both arrested and charged with drug possession and child endangerment.

According to a since-restricted Facebook post, the Crockett County Sheriff’s Department responded to calls about a guest who had been bitten by a camel at the Tennessee Safari Park in Alamo on September 2. The authorities have not publicly identified the victim of the camel attack since the arrest took place, and have not provided an update on the victim’s injury or extent of the bite. The Facebook post reported that deputies were “immediately overtaken” by a “suspicious odour” coming from a vehicle.

Upon discovering drugs inside the vehicle, the TLC star was arrested. The Facebook post states that Lovvorn was also in the car with two other children, and was also arrested. Both are now facing charges of illegal possession of Schedule I, illegal possession of Schedule IV and two counts of child endangerment. Recent updates state that they are currently booked into Crockett County Jail.

No Charges Have Officially Been Filed for the ‘1,000-lb Sisters’ Star

Image via TLC

As this is a developing story, little information on their bond and hearing information. TMZ reported that the drugs in the car were narcotics, yet it is still currently unclear what type of drugs were in the car. Fans of the TLC star, who documented her efforts to lose weight with sister (and now star slimmer) Tammy Slaton, can recall that the star has been involved in legal trouble before. In 2010, she was arrested after being caught attempting to shoplift a book at Walmart.

As deputies reported the arrest in the Facebook post, they added that the charges inflicted upon the pair are currently based on accusations. "The charges and allegations referenced in this release are merely accusations of criminal conduct and not evidence,” it said. "The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law.” Many outlets including Starcasm have shared their mugshots in their reports.

The news comes after Slaton finalized her divorce from partner Michael Halterman, who she often clashed with on 1000-lb Sisters. They share two children, sons Gage, 3, and Glenn, 2. The police did not confirm that they were in the vehicle at the time of the arrests. The U.S. Sun confirms that Slaton will be arraigned on the charges this Thursday, September 5.

All seasons of 1000-lb Sisters are available to stream on TLC Go.

