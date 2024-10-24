Tammy Slaton has been making waves in her weight loss journey for a while and now the 1000-lb Sisters star has hit yet another milestone! She has qualified for skin removal surgery. What’s more exciting is that the reality star one-upped herself by surpassing her target weight on the latest installment of the TLC show!

In 1000-lb Sisters Season 6, Episode 2, “Recipe for Disaster,” Tammy Slaton weighed in on her appointment with Dr. Eric Smith. She was asked to shed 100 lbs to qualify for the procedure. Tammy Slaton looked visibly nervous, but to everyone’s delight, she didn't just hit the target weight but smashed it out of the park! She has gone from 700 lbs to just over 400 lbs and then again down to 303 lbs. Slaton joyously exclaimed at her triumph in the following words at the occasion:

“Damn! That’s five pounds less than what I was at the bypass.”

At her last appointment, Slaton weighed over 400 lbs, so Dr.Smith was impressed and pleasantly shocked by her overperformance in the nine months since he last saw her. Tammy Slaton needs to maintain her goal weight for at least 18 months before skin removal surgery to finally bid adieu to loose skin. She also had a moment of reflection while achieving the new feat and recalled that, not too long ago, she used to weigh about 725 pounds at rock bottom.

Tammy Slaton’s Doctor Is Beaming With Pride

Tammy Slaton has a plethora of well-wishers who are constantly rooting for her as she hits her transformation goals. However, her biggest cheerleader has to be Dr. Eric Smith, who guided her every step of her weight-loss journey. Smith exclusively revealed in an interview with PEOPLE that he’s “thrilled and incredibly proud” of his client’s progress.

The medical director of the Kentucky Bariatric Institute, Smith, shared how Tammy Slaton has been consistent in adopting sustainable practices to maximize the benefits of bariatric surgery. He further revealed how he had advised her to make small adjustments for the long-term success of her weight-loss endeavors. Dr. Smith’s kind words for his client included but weren’t limited to:

“She's truly committed to her health journey.”

Dr. Smith shared that something that helped his client (Slaton) was the emphasis he placed on changing her mindset. He stressed that daily habits are the key to achieving weight loss, as Tammy Slaton did, rather than resorting to obsessive methods to shed pounds. Considering Slaton's grit and dedication, Smith had also predicted that her surgery date would not be too far.

New 1000-lb Sisters Season 6 episodes drop every Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET on TLC. You can stream the episode alongside previous seasons of the show on Philo TV.

1000-LB Sisters The Slaton sisters, averaging over 1,000 pounds, have always depended on each other for support. Now in their 30s, Amy wants to have children but cannot due to her weight, while her older sister Tammy is almost bedridden. Release Date January 1, 2020 Cast Tammy Slaton , Amy Slaton-Halterman , Michael Halterman , Chris Combs Main Genre Reality-TV Seasons 5

Watch on Philo TV