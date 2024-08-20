The Big Picture Tammy Slaton celebrates losing 500 pounds, and credits happiness to friendship with other weight loss warriors.

1000-Lb. Sisters star Tammy Slaton is celebrating a new milestone after shedding major pounds! The reality TV star recently took to social media to reveal that she has dropped a whopping total of 500 pounds. Slaton embarked on her transformation journey in 2022 and is now celebrating how far she has come.

On August 17, 2024, Slaton posted a TikTok where she reacted to a video posted by Teresa Parent of Slaton and six other fellow “Weight-loss warriors.” All of them enter the frame with the song "Rise Up" by Andra Day playing in the background. The on-screen text displayed the pounds each woman shed. The ladies join hands in unison to celebrate their collective 2,078 pounds of weight loss. The clip was accompanied by a caption where Slaton credits her happiness to their friendship and offers others motivation in the following words:

“Not only are you beautiful on the inside but you’re gorgeous on the outside. Never forget.”

Slaton, who stars alongside her sister Amy Slaton-Halterman in the popular TLC reality TV show, has undergone a transformation journey since her 14-month stay in a weight loss rehab facility and bariatric surgery in July 2022. She has been documenting her progress on TV and social media. She uses her platforms to talk about how her weight loss has positively affected her mental health. This positivity has also enabled Slaton to treat friends, family, and her own self better than she did before.

Tammy Slaton Struggled With Suicidal Thoughts Before Her Weightloss

Shedding pounds has done wonders for Tammy Slaton’s mental health, who has opened up about being suicidal in the past. Back in February, she posted a TikTok (which has since been deleted) where she responded to a follower asking how the quality of her life has changed since she embarked on her weight loss journey.

The reality TV star detailed how she was bitter and suicidal before checking into rehab. Slaton had already shed over 440 lbs at the time. She further expressed how she had been depressed and developed a nonchalant attitude toward things. The reality star started believing that everybody hated her. However, she revealed that she’s been relentlessly working on herself. Slaton also shared how the mood upliftment has led her to treat those around her better in the following words:

“I have personally seen a lot of growth in how I treat people and my family. Just my attitude and how happier I seem. I smile a lot more,”

She also shared an anecdote about small victories, like sitting on rides at Disney World. The reality TV star also had the chance to ride a hot air balloon and reflected on how these were experiences she probably wouldn’t have been able to bask in two years ago. Some of her wins also included being able to sit and buckle the seatbelt without an extender, and she was even fortunate enough to take her first flight, as reported by People. Tammy Slaton truly believes that shedding the pounds has enabled her to live life to the fullest.

TLC is yet to confirm the renewal of 1000-lb Sisters for a sixth installment. You can stream all of the show’s previous seasons on TLC.

