1000-Lb Sisters star Tammy Slaton is finally opening up about her drastic weight loss after losing over 400 pounds, and now wants to grow her career as a model! The reality show premiered in January 2020 on TLC and features sisters Amy Slaton-Halterman and Tammy Slaton as they attempt to lose weight. The show has spanned 5 seasons, and Tammy Slaton has come a long way since fans first got to know her.

The reality star’s sudden weight loss is accompanied by her fame skyrocketing on the online video-sharing platform Cameo. In an Instagram post for Cameo, Slaton revealed that she had reached No. 8 on the platform’s leaderboard. That, combined with all the supportive comments sent her way on the post goes to show what a fan-favorite Slaton has become. But now she’s making sure to use her fame in all the right ways! According to The U.S Sun, Slaton wants to prioritize a new career in plus-size modelling to “represent people in her community who have been through what she has been through.” All of this is possible because the reality star has recently signed a new contract with TLC that allows her to have other streams of income outside the show.

Tammy Slaton Has Been Honest About Her Weight Loss Journey

According to Hello! magazine, the heaviest Slaton has been is 725 pounds. However, since she underwent bariatric surgery back in 2022, the reality star has made sure to take care of her health. She has been honest about her struggles along the way too, and while speaking to PEOPLE, she revealed that her surgery had been a “near-death” experience, which put everything into perspective for her.

In another interview with the magazine in December 2023, Slaton confessed that milestones that might be small for other people are huge for her. The reality star talked about how happy she is now that she can buckle her seatbelt after the 440-pound weight loss. The 1000-Lb. Sisters star said the last time she was able to do this was about 20 years ago. So, this marks a huge accomplishment for her.

Tammy Slaton has also been pretty candid about the steps she has taken to lose all this weight. In a now-deleted TikTok post according to PEOPLE, the former 1000-pound sister revealed that previously, she would drink up to 12 cans of soda in a day. However, she has been making healthier lifestyle choices since her surgery. That includes exclusively drinking water and cutting down on all the sugar that she can to make sure her weight never reaches an unmanageable point ever again.

