1000-Lb Sisters and reality TV star Tammy Slaton is no longer holding while responding to critics and setting some serious boundaries. Slaton started gaining recognition in January 2020 with the premiere of her TLC show. Over the years, viewers have followed sisters Tammy and Amy Slaton’s weight loss journeys following her bariatric surgery in 2022. After losing almost 500 pounds since then, Tammy Slaton has been restarting her life and keeping fans updated with her life on social media. However, she still has to deal with her fair share of criticism.

The reality TV star recently took to her Instagram Story to call some of her fans out for their inappropriate behavior. In the text post, Slaton revealed that she had been getting requests for personal FaceTime calls that she just couldn’t attend. The reality star shared that recently, one of her fans had called her a “F’ing B” for not answering their call. She added that upon confrontation, the fan claimed that their account was hacked, which Slaton believed was “BS.”

In her story, Slaton made it clear that she was not happy being spoken to like this. The TLC star said that any of her fans who continued to behave this way would get blocked, and she doesn’t think there’s anything wrong with that. In the end, Slaton wrote that she hoped her followers had "an Amazing Christmas" and wished them happy holidays.

The 1000-Lb Sisters Season Season 6 finale aired on December 17, 2024, and showed Tammy Slaton receiving a major reality check. Throughout the season, fans witnessed how much Slaton’s life had changed after her weight loss. However, during the October 15, 2024 episode of the show, the reality star learned that she had a long way to go before she could qualify for skin removal surgery.

Despite the setback, Tammy Slaton continued to work hard and hit another weight loss milestone by hitting 281.2 pounds. In the finale, Slaton visits a new surgeon, Dr. J. Peter Rubin to get a second opinion on her skin removal procedure. During her conversation with Dr. Rubin, Tammy Slaton opened up about how her excess skin was limiting her mobility. She told the surgeon that she wanted to be able to walk around without losing balance.

Dr. Rubin agreed to remove the excess skin around Slaton’s lower stomach area and chin. However, when he found out about her vaping habit, he explained that he wouldn’t be able to schedule the procedure. To Tammy Slaton’s disappointment, the doctor shared that using nicotine products increased the risk of wound healing problems. When Slaton was told that she will need to stop vaping completely to begin skin removal, she stormed out. During the ordeal, Amy Slaton confessed that her sister traded her food addiction for vaping. “It’s her security blanket at this point,” she added.

