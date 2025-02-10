1000 Lb Sisters star Tammy Slaton has just announced the passing away of her family dog, Baby Girl. The beloved canine was with the Slaton family for the past 20 years, and Tammy and her siblings, Amanda Halterman and Chris Combs are devastated at the loss. Over the years, Baby Girl has been featured on several episodes of the show and was always considered an important part of the Slaton family. The Slaton siblings took to social media to share the news, which led to many fans expressing their condolences.

Amanda, Tammy, and Chris shared a joint Instagram post to honor their beloved dog and talked about how much she meant to them. The post featured a photo of their mother, Darlene Slaton holding Baby Girl in her arms. They noted that their mother’s bond with the late dog was the strongest. Amanda’s caption read: “She has given my mom so much joy and companionship.” The siblings asked the fans to pray for the dog and their family. “The devil surely has been busy,” read the caption, which implies that the Slaton family has been facing several hardships lately.

Fans immediately took to the comments section to show support for the family during this difficult time. “20 years is such a blessing! I’m sorry for her loss. I know how heartbreaking it is,” wrote a fan while acknowledging Baby Girl’s remarkably long lifespan. Many fans shared their own experiences of losing a pet and gave the Slatons tips to cope with the grief.

Slaton Family Member Reveals Breast Cancer Diagnosis

Baby Girl’s passing away comes at an already difficult time for the Slaton family, since they have been dealing with a close family member’s serious health problem. On January 12, 2025, Amanda took to Instagram to share that her cousin, Katie Slaton, has been diagnosed with Stage 4 gastric adenocarcinoma, a rare and extremely aggressive form of stomach cancer.

While many fans speculated who Katie was in the comments, others shared their own experiences with cancer and offered the family advice. “Vitamin b-17 and blackseed oil!” suggested a fan. Another commented: “Sending prayers. I lost my uncle to cancer last year he is surely missed.” Amanda shared Katie’s GoFundMe page where her family is raising funds for her treatment.

In the description, Katie mentions that her total fundraising goal is $100,000 and that people’s donations will go toward covering her major medical bills, medications, lodging, and travel for out-of-town treatments and meals during treatment days. As of now, the family has raised $1,733 from 78 donations. “Your kindness and compassion mean the world to Katie and her family,” reads the update.

1000 Lb Sisters Season 6 finale aired on TLC on December 17, 2024. As of now, the show has not been renewed for a 7th season. Previous episodes of the show are available to stream on Hulu in the U.S.