Everybody’s favorite 1000-Lb Sisters star, Queen Tammy, commonly known as Tammy Slaton, recently took to her Instagram to post a video of herself making a nice instant sachet drink for herself and called it her “favorite transformation drink.”

The video, which happens to be a subtle promotion of a specific brand, however, misses one major angle — the drink is apparently “too sweet.” While the majority of her followers always shower her with compliments on how far she has come in her weight loss journey and wish her the best for her skin removal surgery, there were a few comments under this particular post that went on to highlight the problematic angle of this post. For instance, one Instagram user @lostandfoundjo, commented:

“I can't even put a full one of those flavor packets in my water. It is too "sweet."”

Similarly, another comment went on to highlight and speculate whether Red 40, also known as Allura Red AC, which is a synthetic food dye commonly used in many processed foods and beverages to give them a bright red color, is included in the powdered drink — which can be terrible in terms of side effects for some people. While these two are rather subtle takes to highlight the problematic angle of this post, there was another comment by a user @radeonixx, which took a direct jab at Tammy in the following words:

“Chemical crap won't make u healthy.”

It’s Unclear Whether This Drink is Actually Part of Her Lifestyle

Although Tammy hasn’t really tagged a brand in the post, the way she has captioned her post makes it look like it’s a paid promotion. At the same time, it’s unclear, and the drink could easily be a part of her lifestyle. Considering what the comments have highlighted, it’s important for Tammy and her followers to tread with caution.

It’s also important to note here that at one point, Tammy weighed over 700 pounds and her current weight is 220 pounds — so she has come a long way and all this has only been possible through discipline and smart choices. Tammy is currently determined to get her skin removal surgery and, regardless of what the comments say, we know for a fact that they’re not ill-intended. The key takeaway, however, from all ends remains the same — make healthier choices! All seasons of 1000-Lb Sisters are available to stream on Discovery+. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates!