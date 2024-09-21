1000-Lb Sisters star Tammy Slaton wants to use her weight-loss journey to inspire fans going through the same struggle. After recently losing 500 lbs, Slaton hopes that she can become a beacon of hope for anyone who has been having a hard time with their weight and mental health. She wants her fans to know that she was in their shoes not too long ago and understands their challenges firsthand.

The reality TV star took to Instagram and shared a video to welcome all the new followers she has gained since her loss of weight. Slaton took this chance to bring up her experience with losing weight and let her audience know that she wanted to provide a safe space for them. The caption of her post stated: “Here, you’ll find motivation, inspiration, and the tips that have helped me grow into the woman I know I’m meant to be."

Slaton promised to keep things real with her fans on her account and briefly talked about the toll her weight loss journey took on her mental health. This isn’t the first time the reality star has opened up about these issues. In a TikTok she posted earlier, Slaton confessed that if she had mental health support, she probably wouldn’t have gained so much weight in the first place.

Tammy Slaton’s Doctor Is Proud of How Far She Has Come

Tammy Slaton posted a video on her Instagram account to announce her collaboration with Pop Recovery Systems, an organization that promotes emotional and physical support to people who have gone through bariatric surgery. Slaton called their program her “backbone” and shared that it helped her connect with people going through similar journeys as her. The reality star also added that having this kind of support kept her from going back to her unhealthy eating habits.

Slaton’s bariatric surgeon, Dr. Eric Smith, commented on the video and praised her for all the progress she has made. He talked about how great it was for Slaton to help others get their health back on track. “You have always had an impact on those who have enjoyed following your journey,” he wrote in the comments. The doctor shared how inspiring it was for him to watch Slaton as she helped others change their lives and added that he was extremely proud of her.

The reality star went through bariatric surgery back in July 2022 and since then, she has come a pretty long way. In a previous interview with People, Dr. Smith shared how happy he was when Slaton first told him that she was able to fit inside a car after her weight loss. He admitted that while these things might not seem important to other people, they meant a lot to Slaton. “I want her to enjoy what we call those non-scale victories,” shared Smith while talking about wanting Slaton to live a happier and healthier life.

